Opinion/Letters: Cape Cod crosswalks can be more dangerous than jaywalking

By Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
A few weeks ago as I was walking from the grocery store to my residence I witnessed about 4 or 5 turkeys trying to cross from one side of a very busy street to the other. To my surprise, I saw cars going in both directions actually slow down, and come to a complete stop. After about 90 seconds to 2 minutes, all the turkeys had safely crossed the street, and traffic continued on in a safe and orderly manner.

I mention this incident because when I use crosswalks on the streets of Hyannis, which have no traffic lights I often feel I am risking injury or worse by getting hit by a passing car while I am in a crosswalk. A couple of days ago I was trying to use a crosswalk and a car in the lane closest to me stopped to let me cross the street. I took about 2 or 3 steps onto the crosswalk and came to a complete stop in the middle of the street. I knew from past experience that cars going in the other direction were going to continue speeding through the crosswalk, even though legally, I, as the pedestrian had the legal right of way. As I stood in the crosswalk at least 2 or 3 speeding cars continued to race by me like I was invisible to them.

This is not the first or sadly the last time that I expect to feel threatened by inconsiderate and dangerous drivers in my own neighborhood while attempting to use a crosswalk. In my opinion, it is much safer to jaywalk whenever possible than use crosswalks in Hyannis, which should have signs that tell walkers that crossing at a crosswalk could lead to a trip to a hospital or a morgue.

Bram Hurvitz, Hyannis

Proportional representation elections should replace political party primaries

Please allow me to bounce off of Robert Celeste’s letter in the Aug. 28, 2022, Times. Mr. Celeste voices frustrations over having to register as a member of a particular party in order to vote in a primary as well as mentioning other frustrations around how we select our government officials. Such frustrations are widespread. In our current system, we seem often to end up with representatives whom a large number of people did not want.

I encourage people to look at proportional representation. Proportional representation leads to the inclusion of all groups by offering a choice of representatives who, if not an individual’s first choice, are at least a second or third choice out of all possibilities. Among the many benefits of this method, primaries are typically eliminated. Places where proportional representation methods are used, tend to be happier with their governments. Note that this method is and has been used in this country. Don’t trust me, look it up.

William Newton, Brewster

Study needed to understand, prevent vehicle vs bicyclist crashes on Cape

Thank you for the recent article, Looking to ride a bicycle on Cape Cod? (8/12) There's some good news, and some bad — and some worse news.

Many Cape Cod roads, including Routes 6A and 28, started out as pathways for pedestrians, carts and horses in the 17th century. We have only recently built sidewalks on some stretches, other stretches don’t have sidewalks yet. We know it’s dangerous out there, more dangerous than it seems.

We need to know how dangerous. What were the consequences of the 2000 bike crashes over the last 10 years?

Six cyclists were killed. Misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide carries a maximum sentence of 2.5 years.

Eighty-two cyclists had serious injuries. Massachusetts is a no-fault state so the driver’s personal injury protection, usually a million dollars, is supposed to cover the injured person’s expenses. Has that worked out for people with serious injuries?

How we get people to share the road is indeed a million-dollar question. I think we could begin by warning people of the known dangerous locations, by preserving evidence of accidents for investigations, including private investigations by families and by holding drivers responsible with consequences in keeping with the damage that results.

Articles like this contribute to the conversation and we need more of them. We need to follow up with the families of those killed or injured and with the drivers. This bloodshed is real and we need public awareness.

Mary Foley, Eastham

Comments / 1

