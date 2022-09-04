ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Opinion/Your Turn: 'You'll never want to go over the bridge': A wash-ashore’s tale

By Neil Cawley
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJR7W_0hhdvYkh00

“You’ll never want to go over the bridge,” they told me when I first came to Cape Cod. Back then, after I’d sold my house, moved to the Cape and burned my boats, I had no clue what they meant. I was forever coming up with excuses to go back to Queens. A birthday party, a reunion, dentist visits. I dropped the “New York” part from my answer when anyone asked where I was from.

“I get it!” they’d say. “Queens is in New York. I know!”

You see, Queens is the forgotten borough, the red-headed stepchild of New York City. We have a bit of an inferiority complex, always apologizing for not being cool like Brooklyn, prestigious like Manhattan, or in-your-face like the Bronx. Staten Island doesn’t count. We’re on the edge of Long Island to the east but they look down on us also.

Queens is the most ethnically diverse county in America. Only in Queens can you find the Himalayan Yak restaurant next to Sean Og’s Tavern. And when you go into Sean Og’s you’ll find that people from Nepal love Guinness too.

But no one stays still these days. The Mexicans move to Corona and replace the Dominicans who moved to Maspeth after the Polish moved to Middle Village replacing the Irish who moved to the suburbs. Then their kids grow up, come back, and move into a six-story pre-war building in Woodside where grandma lived when she arrived from Galway in the 1950s.

Fixing the aging bridges:Cape Cod bridge replacement costs may soar to $4 billion

I miss it. The energy of newcomers like my parents settling down and raising families — in it for the long haul. Gentrification changed all that.

I miss the old New York, the stories and memories passed from generation to generation. The characters. The pride in calling a neighborhood home. It’s all gone now. I don’t think there’s such a thing as a New Yorker anymore. Mae West got her start as a teenager singing in Neirs Tavern, a local bar that’s still standing. After a lifetime in Hollywood, she returned to be buried in the family plot in Cypress Hills Cemetery. I don’t see Ray Romano doing that. Me either.

Harvesting more than tomatoes:Fresh Cape Cod tomatoes come every year from those who work at Cape Abilities

It's a steep learning curve for me here on Cape Cod. I’m treated much better on the roads now that my New York tags are gone. I learn that the red flag on the mailbox is there for a reason and that you don’t have to study to get a clamming license. I’m complimented for not having that bad of an accent. Now if I could only learn how to swim.

I get lost, in the trails, the ponds, the ancient places, the quiet nooks and crannies I never tire of discovering. Part of me wonders if Queens was like this once. I slow down, which is why I came here in the first place. After the secret evaluation period is over, my neighbors start talking to me. They tell me I’m fitting in nicely. Soon I’m leading weary New Yorkers all around, the ones who thought I’d lost my mind when I announced that I was leaving. They’re looking to bolt the Empire State themselves and burn their own boats somewhere new.

“The property taxes are how much?” they ask. “And they think that’s high?!”

Now I’m the one peering from behind the blinds to look for out-of-state tags.

“New Jersey. Who let these guys in?”

I walk next door and extend a warm handshake to my fellow wash-ashores.

“Welcome!” I say. “You’ll never want to go over the bridge.”

Neil Cawley is a Hyannis-based lawyer and writer. His “Speech and Debate in the Time of Covid” was named a 2022 Tucson Festival of Books Nonfiction Finalist and was featured in the February 2022 edition of bioStories, an online literary journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Middle Village, NY
City
Maspeth, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Woodside, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State

New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
POLITICS
RadarOnline

Disgraced Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Spotted Partying In N.Y.C. As Investigations & Lawsuits Against Him Pile Up

Rudy Giuliani is being hit with investigations and lawsuits left and right, but the former New York City mayor still has time to party. The disgraced lawyer was spotted at Halswell Green's, a Times Square bar, celebrating radio personality and podcaster Lauren Conlin's birthday. Giuliani, who attended the event with his girlfriend, Dr. Maria Ryan, was seen listening to music, dancing and chatting with other guests throughout the night. An eyewitness shared people at the bar were actually very "excited" to see him. "It was a little jarring," the witness added. "There was kind of a commotion when he arrived...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Gentrification#Cape Cod#Guinness#Mexicans#Dominicans#Polish#Irish
WCVB

School transport van crashes into woods along Route 6 on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A school transport van wound up in a wooded area along Route 6 after it was involved in a crash with an SUV in Barnstable on Wednesday. Massachusetts State Police officials said the crash happened at about 4:10 p.m. on Route 6 east, just before the exit for Route 149, and involved a 2019 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Honda CRV.
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCVB

Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke bounces back after serious health scares

MASHPEE, Mass. — Massachusetts comedian and actor Lenny Clarke is back to performing after escaping death multiple times. Clarke spoke with SportsCenter 5's Duke Castiglione at Willowbend Country Club on Tuesday during the 13th annual Claddagh Fund Celebrity Golf Tournament. The 68-year-old Boston comedy legend said he suffered two...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Operator of 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts resolve allegations they turned away patients on Opioid Use Disorder meds

BOSTON – The U.S. Attorney’s Office reached an agreement with Next Step Healthcare, LLC, the operator of 21 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts, to resolve allegations that Next Step violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by turning away patients who indicated they were prescribed medications for Opioid Use Disorder.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Romano
Person
Mae West
Live 95.9

It’s Apple Picking Season, But This Apple is Actually Illegal in Massachusetts

With Labor Day Weekend behind us, Massachusetts residents are fully embracing the fall season. Those of us who live in western Massachusetts, specifically in The Berkshires know that this is a truly magical time of year to live in the mountains. Over 2.6 million people visit The Berkshires annually and a large portion of those folks pass through during the Fall season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life

A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
WCVB

How much rain has fallen in Massachusetts from early September storm

BOSTON — Flood watches were posted across much of Massachusetts and the northeast amid the continued threat for torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Life threatening flash flooding was reported in parts of Rhode Island on Monday afternoon, as heavy rain transformed roads into scenes that resembled small ponds and lakes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Smoked salmon sold in Massachusetts recalled

BOSTON – Smoked salmon sold in several states including Massachusetts is being voluntarily recalled.The FDA reported the fish has possible listeria contamination.St. James Smokehouse distributed the four ounce salmon packages between February and June.There have not yet been any reported illnesses. For complete details, click here. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy