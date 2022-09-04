ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom and Jimmy's ice cream expands; Paul Monti remembered: Top stories

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

Top stories this past week included:

A look at one possible fate for the historic Leonard School, which has been closed since 2009. The city's Office of Economic and Community Development (OECD) is recommending a condominium complex be allowed at the property on West Britannia Street. Some possible plans could include a cottage-style complex.

Dighton resident Frank Crisafulli is voicing concerns over the construction process of Clearway Energy solar farm near his property. He says the work has created a noisy, dusty mess, while the Town of Dighton says that his concerns are being met with procedures the town has in place. Crisafulli maintains the town could do more.

These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Gazette

Tom and Jimmy's sets up shop in Middleboro

After months of disappointment over the closing of Peaceful Meadows in Middleboro, and rumors swirling about what could possibly replace it, there is at last an answer:

Popular Taunton ice cream shop Tom and Jimmy's has opened up their third location, taking over from Peaceful Meadows. Their other location is in West Bridgewater.

They opened this past week, bringing some changes to their new Middleboro stand.

"Taking over something like that is really exciting. We're not Peaceful Meadows, we’re Tom and Jimmy’s, and I'm sure everyone is not gonna be 100 percent thrilled with that. We're just different. We have our own brand, a brand that we’ve built for almost 14 years," co-owner Jim Gracia said. Gracia owns the business along with former Tauntom mayor Tom Hoye.

See what they've got planned for their new spot, including offering Del's Frozen Lemonade.

The biggest sundae, double the flavors:What to expect from Tom and Jimmy's in Middleboro

EPA says gas used by Taunton business poses cancer risk to public

The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Aug. 3 it is engaging in outreach intended to educate the public on the risks of air emissions of ethylene oxide coming from industrial facilities, including Taunton-based Professional Contract Sterilization.

Located at 40 Myles Standish Blvd., in the industrial park, PCS was one of 23 U.S. facilities specifically mentioned by the EPA as potentially posing an elevated risk for the surrounding communities, and the only commercial sterilizer company on the list from New England.

We take a look at what you should know about any risk, how the sterilization process works, and what the EPA is doing to further educate the public.

Raynham's Paul Monti remembered as amazing teacher, loving father, muse of country music

Gold Star father Paul Monti, of Raynham, died on Friday, Aug. 26 at the age of 76 at Baypointe Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brockton.

His funeral was held on Thursday at St. Ann's in Raynham, and the church was packed with family, friends and former students who came out to remember and honor him.

The Stoughton High School earth science teacher left a legacy behind as being known for his incredible love for his son, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jared Monti, who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2006 and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

His devotion to his son was immortalized in a country song, and now he's been laid to rest beside his son.

Legacy of love and devotion:Raynham's Paul Monti remembered as amazing teacher, loving father, muse of country music.

Outlaws member found not guilty in 2019 Fall River biker brawl murder

With a heightened police presence and members of two rival gangs watching on, Taunton resident Joseph “JoJo” Noe of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club was found not guilty on all counts of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in the September 2019 biker brawl that left a rival club member dead outside a Fall River bar.

Noe had been charged in the killing of Eric Voshell, 39, an Oak Bluffs resident, former volunteer fireman and businessman, and member of the Sidewinders Motorcycle Club, who died from two gunshot wounds to the back of the head at Rhode Island Hospital after a brawl outside of JC’s Café.

The two rival motorcycle clubs had reportedly had recent interactions in Fall River before the fatal shooting.

Verdict rendered:Outlaws member found not guilty in 2019 Fall River biker brawl murder

A Taunton 3-family that brings in $50k a year? This buyer snapped it up

The top-selling home in Taunton this past week was an investment in more ways than one for the buyer.

A spacious three-family house on Granite Street recently sold for $645,000, and it brings in $50,000 a year in rental income. This property includes three units, all with three bedrooms and one bathroom as well as a living room and a large eat-in kitchen. Each unit also has its own storage area located in the back.

Check out this home, as well as all of the other recent top-sellers, in the latest Greater Taunton real estate report.

Real estate:A Taunton 3-family that brings in $50k a year? This buyer snapped it up

Taunton Daily Gazette/Herald News copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

