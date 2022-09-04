ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Top New Bedford area stories: Bill Murray sighting, school updates, and 3D printing

By Faith Harrington, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekqUf_0hhdv4bO00

As we head into the weekend, let's take a look at the news from this past week.

This week held a commemorative for Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 at City Hall with a procession ending at Custom House. The focus this year was on hearing from brothers and sisters who lost their siblings. There was also a theme of remembrance, resilience, and recovery and a community commitment to helping others through addiction.

A new Regional Director for the SouthCoast at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts was announced. Mirian Moultrie in her new role shared that the biggest challenge for the organization in the New Bedford area was "I think not a lot of people know that we're here." She is focusing on expanding the program with more matches and linguistic diversity.

Then there are the most read stories of the week on https://www.southcoasttoday.com:

Bill Murray visited the SouthCoast

With Bill Murray popping up for the fifth time in the SouthCoast, and usually toward the end of the summer, does this mark a new tradition that the area will have a full year of laughs?

The 'Ghostbusters' actor enjoyed dinner at Turk's Seafood in Mattapoisett on Aug 28 after a round of golf at the Kittansett Club in Marion. After dinner, Murray even took the time to talk and take selfies with the staff.

"He was just so nice to them, and with everything going on these days, I think it's great to have a fun interaction like that. We need more laughs," said Turk's Seafood owner Richard Pasquill, Jr.

Special Visit:Bill Murray spotted buying burrito in South End

Celeb spotting:'He was just really friendly': What Bill Murray ordered at this Mattapoisett restaurant

ProtoXYZ opens in New Bedford

Industry 4.0 technologies are revolutionizing the way manufacturing companies like New Bedford-based ProtoXYZ serve their customers with the greatest accuracy possible.

Brothers Jordan and Nathaniel Fernandes are utilizing new technology and applying it to older manufacturing processes to offer 3D printing online and CNC machining (a computerized manufacturing process) applying their software model.

Customers can go to the website www.protoxyz.com to upload a part, choose 3D printing or CNC machining, and eventually more offerings, and then click on price the part and get a response in a few seconds. It’s a self-directed process but very detailed. All the information is stored in the cloud.

Protoxyz:How this New Bedford business is revolutionizing 3D printing and machining

Visit to Westport wellness spa

Spiritual wellness is a hot trend on social media, and now there's a new spa in town offering an array of self-healing including facials, reiki and tarot card readings.

The Blend at 930 C American Legion Hwy., offers several services such as chiropractic care, crystal and intuitive readings. The Blend also hosts events such as paint nights, guided meditations, sound bowl healings and mingles.

Meanwhile, the boutique is filled with locally made goods by other local crafters such as candles, personalized cups, essential oils, clothing, crystals, tarot cards and more.

The Blend:'A one stop shop for self-healing': Westport moms open wellness spa with a spiritual side

What's new at GNB Voc-Tech and Fairhaven Public Schools

The superintendents of GNB Voc-Tech and Fairhaven Public Schools talk about what's new in their districts, which include Voc's new admissions policy, how new programming at Fairhaven High will offer job training during — and after — senior year, and more.

GNB Voc-Tech's new admissions policy is now in effect, with criteria changes on grading, changes around language to do with discipline and recommendation letters, and the lottery system. Entry to GNB Voc-Tech will also change in the literal sense this school year, with the high school's newly constructed welcome center. There will also be the unveiling of renovations to the school's cosmetology shop.

Fairhaven High to start '13th year' program, that will give Fairhaven High seniors opportunities for vocational training during and after their last year of high school. Selected 12th graders a chance to enroll in vocational career training programs at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School in Bourne during their senior year, and continued training the year after they graduate.

School news:GNBVT's new admission policy now in effect; Fairhaven High starts '13th year' program

Apponequet football is back

Harry Lemieux got a taste of what it's like to play quarterback in his freshman and sophomore seasons at Apponequet. Fast forward and Lemieux is now a senior who's getting ready to open his final high school football season as the team's starter under center.

The Lakers will look to move the ball on the ground in their Wing-T offense, and senior running back Jackson Gagnier will be the fuel that powers the engine.

Coach Fyfe is also looking for good things this season from senior Ethan Brown, who will play defensive end and tight end on offense.

The Lakers, who have a nice mix of experienced veterans and a talented group of newcomers, have some holes to fill on both sides of the ball. A key for the Lakers will be maintaining their focus and working hard as the coaching staff evaluates the team's strengths and weaknesses as practices ramp up in the hot summer sun.

The Lakers:A new face at quarterback is ready to lead Apponequet football back to winning ways

All of these stories can be found in their entirety at SouthCoastToday.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall

Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
NECN

Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
New Bedford, MA
Education
City
Mattapoisett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Fairhaven, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Fairhaven, MA
Education
Fairhaven, MA
Government
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
New Bedford, MA
Entertainment
City
Marion, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in North Attleborough (MA)

Often written as North Attleboro, this town on the MA/RI line near Providence is noted for its community spirit and a vital downtown area. People come together at North Attleborough Center for a packed calendar of events, and there’s a lot of local shopping and dining to be done along Washington St here.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

Car submerges in river in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
TAUNTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Murray
FUN 107

Dillon’s Restaurant in New Bedford Under New Ownership After 30 Years

Dillon’s Restaurant in New Bedford has been a staple in the area for almost 30 years. Now it's starting a new chapter with a new owner. Andrew Dillon mentioned a while back that he was just about ready to retire from the County Street business. Melissa Cormier, an employee who had been working at the restaurant for a year, thought Dillon was kidding, but she sent the owner a text later that day to be sure.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printing#High School Football#Grading#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Southcoast
oceanstatecurrent.com

Volunteer CANCELED & FIRED in South Kingstown as Town Censors Its Own Senior Center

“In essence, I was being censored. For all intents and purposes, they suggest my Constitutional Rights are superseded by my obligation to the Town.”. My name is Bill Isabella. In August of 2013, I retired from a 30 year career at which time I thought I would remain busy by volunteering somewhere within my community. I discovered my local South Kingstown Senior Center (SKSC) which offered a variety of opportunities to “give back.”
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
theyankeexpress.com

Once-popular restaurants, now closed and forgotten

Every so often, as has again been the case in recent days, the subject of all the restaurants in the Blackstone Valley that have been lost to time comes up. Several of these, including the Klondike Inn on Providence Road in South Grafton, have been shuttered and for all intents and purposes abandoned for years.
GRAFTON, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy