Top New Bedford area stories: Bill Murray sighting, school updates, and 3D printing

This week held a commemorative for Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 at City Hall with a procession ending at Custom House. The focus this year was on hearing from brothers and sisters who lost their siblings. There was also a theme of remembrance, resilience, and recovery and a community commitment to helping others through addiction.

A new Regional Director for the SouthCoast at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts was announced. Mirian Moultrie in her new role shared that the biggest challenge for the organization in the New Bedford area was "I think not a lot of people know that we're here." She is focusing on expanding the program with more matches and linguistic diversity.

Bill Murray visited the SouthCoast

With Bill Murray popping up for the fifth time in the SouthCoast, and usually toward the end of the summer, does this mark a new tradition that the area will have a full year of laughs?

The 'Ghostbusters' actor enjoyed dinner at Turk's Seafood in Mattapoisett on Aug 28 after a round of golf at the Kittansett Club in Marion. After dinner, Murray even took the time to talk and take selfies with the staff.

"He was just so nice to them, and with everything going on these days, I think it's great to have a fun interaction like that. We need more laughs," said Turk's Seafood owner Richard Pasquill, Jr.

ProtoXYZ opens in New Bedford

Industry 4.0 technologies are revolutionizing the way manufacturing companies like New Bedford-based ProtoXYZ serve their customers with the greatest accuracy possible.

Brothers Jordan and Nathaniel Fernandes are utilizing new technology and applying it to older manufacturing processes to offer 3D printing online and CNC machining (a computerized manufacturing process) applying their software model.

Customers can go to the website www.protoxyz.com to upload a part, choose 3D printing or CNC machining, and eventually more offerings, and then click on price the part and get a response in a few seconds. It’s a self-directed process but very detailed. All the information is stored in the cloud.

Visit to Westport wellness spa

Spiritual wellness is a hot trend on social media, and now there's a new spa in town offering an array of self-healing including facials, reiki and tarot card readings.

The Blend at 930 C American Legion Hwy., offers several services such as chiropractic care, crystal and intuitive readings. The Blend also hosts events such as paint nights, guided meditations, sound bowl healings and mingles.

Meanwhile, the boutique is filled with locally made goods by other local crafters such as candles, personalized cups, essential oils, clothing, crystals, tarot cards and more.

What's new at GNB Voc-Tech and Fairhaven Public Schools

The superintendents of GNB Voc-Tech and Fairhaven Public Schools talk about what's new in their districts, which include Voc's new admissions policy, how new programming at Fairhaven High will offer job training during — and after — senior year, and more.

GNB Voc-Tech's new admissions policy is now in effect, with criteria changes on grading, changes around language to do with discipline and recommendation letters, and the lottery system. Entry to GNB Voc-Tech will also change in the literal sense this school year, with the high school's newly constructed welcome center. There will also be the unveiling of renovations to the school's cosmetology shop.

Fairhaven High to start '13th year' program, that will give Fairhaven High seniors opportunities for vocational training during and after their last year of high school. Selected 12th graders a chance to enroll in vocational career training programs at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School in Bourne during their senior year, and continued training the year after they graduate.

Apponequet football is back

Harry Lemieux got a taste of what it's like to play quarterback in his freshman and sophomore seasons at Apponequet. Fast forward and Lemieux is now a senior who's getting ready to open his final high school football season as the team's starter under center.

The Lakers will look to move the ball on the ground in their Wing-T offense, and senior running back Jackson Gagnier will be the fuel that powers the engine.

Coach Fyfe is also looking for good things this season from senior Ethan Brown, who will play defensive end and tight end on offense.

The Lakers, who have a nice mix of experienced veterans and a talented group of newcomers, have some holes to fill on both sides of the ball. A key for the Lakers will be maintaining their focus and working hard as the coaching staff evaluates the team's strengths and weaknesses as practices ramp up in the hot summer sun.

