New Bedford is offering free at-home COVID tests again. Here's how to get yours.

By The Standard-Times staff
 4 days ago
NEW BEDFORD — City health and emergency management officials are coordinating with the city’s public libraries to distribute free, at-home COVID-19 test kits, available until supplies last, according to a press release from Mayor Jon Mitchell's office. The free distribution coincides with the start of the school year and the approach of potential increases in COVID-19 cases in the fall.

Test kits are available at New Bedford public libraries, in the city’s third round of free test distribution over the past year, the release said.

City officials encourage parents with vulnerable children to obtain kits even if there is no immediate exposure risk or active case in their household. Likewise, even as overall COVID-19 transmission levels remain modest, small business owners -- provided they are residents -- may wish to consider obtaining kits to help protect vulnerable employees in the event of a future workplace exposure, the press release said.

Where to go, and when

Free COVID-19 at-home test kits are available at all public library branches. Locations and hours are as follows:

Main Library, 613 Pleasant St., 508-991-6275, Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Casa Da Saudade Branch, 58 Crapo St., 508-991-6218 Tuesday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wilks Branch, 1911 Acushnet Ave., 508-991-6214 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lawler Branch, 745 Rockdale Ave., 508-991-6216 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Howland-Green Branch, 3 Rodney French Blvd., 508-991-6212 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, & Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Stay current:Feed the meter in New Bedford or pay up? Petition presented to rescind meter-fine increase

Background on test kits

Residents use the tests at home. Test results are available in minutes and samples do not need to go to a laboratory, according to the press release. People do not need a cell phone or computer for any part of the test. The tests are effective for all individuals two years of age and up, regardless of vaccination status or whether they have symptoms, the release said. City officials said residents are advised to take note of expiration date information on test kit boxes. Each test kit box has a sticker on the front with a Quick Response, QR-Code that can be scanned to view the tests’ expiration date online. Earlier this summer, the FDA extended the shelf life of all iHealth tests by three months, according to the release. Learn more here.

If you test negative, health officials advise that you continue to monitor yourself for indications of infection. If you develop symptoms or existing symptoms worsen, take another home test or seek a PCR test at a testing location. Learn more on that here.

If you test positive, health officials advise that you consider confirming your result with a PCR test at a testing location, isolate consistent with CDC guidelines, and notify any close contacts who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Read more on that here. You can find COVID-19 information and indicators on the city’s website: www.newbedford-ma.gov/health-department/coronavirus.

In December 2021, the city distributed nearly 38,000 kits, each containing two tests, through community partners, and distributed thousands more in April.

