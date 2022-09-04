ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Mother's advice: Bacon grease is the key

By Tom Treece
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Th40_0hhduxaX00

Mother would have been so proud!

It all began Saturday morning at downtown Monroe’s fabulous Farmer’s Market, located each Tuesday evening and Saturday morning near the corner of N. Monroe and E. Willow Streets.

Renee and I had only recently returned from our “winter and spring from hell” (more about that later) for a short time when we heard that lifelong friend, David Manning, was singing there that morning, so we went.

We unloaded my wheelchair and began our visit. The place was packed and immediately we ran into old friends we hadn’t seen in ages. It was also immediately obvious the planned quick in-and-out trip was not going to happen.

“Uh, can we get some help over here?” I kidded at the first booth where our good friend (and one of Renee’s former haircutters at the salon she ran for 25 years), Darlene Parran, was hustling to keep up with customer demand.

Concerned, she turned to see who was complaining; when she saw it was me she flashed her beautiful smile and came to greet us.

“These ears of corn are huge!” Renee exclaimed.

“That’s how we grow them in Ida,” Darlene responded as she filled a bag with a dozen “roasting ears” as my father called them.

On we strolled, slowly circling the old building that first housed the market in the early 1930s. We greeted market manager Denice Lewis selling her scrumptious baked breads and goods.

David’s music filled the air and gave the market a festive feel; we made sure to help fill his tip jar.

I stocked up on the red popcorn I love (and seem to only be able to find there) and when we came to the always incredible assortment of flowers, herbs and spices I was thrilled to find basil, rosemary, thyme, mint and sage still available. (That, however, was tempered by news that our friend who used to sell the flowers, Pat Gretzler, had passed in February).

Normally we return from Florida in May and I plant my herbs and spices then, but this year I was waylaid by an infected knee replacement that needed replacement. After that successful operation an infectious disease doctor prescribed antibiotics so powerful they triggered the neurological disorder that took my legs away and put me in a wheelchair 10 years ago.

It was great to see market regular Ida’s Bill Stotz and his beautiful wife, Delores, again; I bought their fresh peppers and got a loaf of fresh-baked bread from another regular, David Charlesworth.

We had such a good time visiting the market and needed to make multiple trips to the van to unload the bags of goodies we had purchased.

Yesterday those giant ears of Darlene Parran’s corn were calling to me so I shucked and silked eight before cutting the corn off the cobs, just as Momma had taught me long ago.

I then began scraping the cob with my knife — just as Momma had taught me — causing the creamy "milk" of the corn to come bleeding down the cob and into the pan.

I heated bacon grease and butter into a skillet — just as Momma had taught me — then heaped my corn into the pan and for 15 minutes I tended to my mixture, occasionally scooping a spoonful into my mouth to test its flavor and doneness.

I sliced up some tomatoes from Gwen Hehl’s garden, and Renee and I sat down to as fine of a meal as I’ve had in ages.

“Your momma would be so proud,” Renee tenderly assured me.

My eyes watered as I reflected in that moment of the love I still have in my heart for my sweet mother and all the wonderful things she taught me in our short time together, including how to make Southern fried sweet corn cut off the cob.

“Don’t forget,” she would say. “Bacon grease is the key.”

I didn’t forget, and my corn was wonderful. Why? Because mothers are always right.

But, what do I know.

Tom Treece is a Monroe native and musician. Contact him atrttreece@aol.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Family concerned for missing Livonia mom Kasey DeBat

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Meet your new best friend with four paws at this event

They’re cuddly, they’re sweet, and they might just become your best friends. Hundreds of cute animals in need of forever homes will be at a huge event this weekend, and you get the chance to meet them all. The Michigan Humane “Meet Your New Best Friend at the Law Firm Adoption Event” is Saturday September 10th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Monroe, MI
Monroe, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
State
Florida State
themanchestermirror.com

September 2022 Gardening Advice

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. submitted by Jennifer Fairfield, Garden Mill and Manchester Community & School Gardens. Mother Nature sure has a sense of humor. Immediately after I said, in last month’s newsletter, that the main thing we all needed to be doing for our gardens was watering, she started sending us lots of rain! I think I only watered my vegetable garden once or twice the whole month, and didn’t water anything else in my yard at all last month. That’s quite unusual for August, when I am generally watering my veggie garden daily because of the hot, dry weather we usually have. That’s the other thing that was a little weird about this August — it wasn’t quite as hot as it usually is. It was actually downright pleasant a lot of the month! Of course, I say that as I listen to the generator grumble in the background — we have been without power since some really crazy weather ripped through here Monday evening. *last-minute edit — our power came on just as I was getting ready to hit the “send” button!
MANCHESTER, MI
HometownLife.com

Plymouth's most popular dog dies leaving a legacy with new charity foundation

Early last month, Bob Ostendorf was making his way across the dining room at his restaurant in Plymouth when an elderly gentleman seated in a booth stopped him. The man asked whether Ostendorf owned the restaurant's namesake: A Bernese Mountain Dog named Stella. Ostendorf said yes and the man related a story of years ago when his young granddaughter was dining there and Stella carried a doll in her mouth to give to the child.
PLYMOUTH, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Philanthropist, Frank Dick, has Passed Away

Adrian, MI – One of Lenawee County’s great philanthropists passed away this holiday weekend. World War II veteran, retired educator, and insurance executive Frank Dick died at the age of 96. Frank had a long list of accomplishments, including serving his country in the Battle of the Bulge...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Charlesworth
Maryland Daily Record

Tom Monaghan Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Barbara Monaghan, Susan Monaghan, Mary Monaghan and Margaret Monaghan. Everyone has seen Domino’s Pizza showroom, but few of them know that Thomas Stephen Monaghan is the person behind creating a worldwide chain of restaurants. In 1960, he founded the company. The businessman was the owner of the Detroit Tigers. The philanthropist sold his company so that he can focus on charitable causes. Tom pledged that he would donate his money to philanthropic causes. He is considered one of the most successful businessmen in the world. In the long journey of life, Tom has ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Families flock to Michigan State Fair

Novi, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - From the outdoor rides that took people up in the air and spun them around, to old-fashioned staples like the bumper cars, people flocked to the state fairgrounds in Novi to have big fun.  Andre Evans from Westland said he planned on trying a variety of what the fair had to offer. "So we want to ride all the rides, eat all the fried food, the good delicious food," said Evans. "Obviously look at the animals. So have a good time with the family."The fair also offered several indoor rides, as well as the featured attraction, the Rock N Roll K9s.  There were many things to do and people say the 2022 Michigan State Fair did not disappoint. 
whmi.com

Services Set For Beloved Paramedic Who Passed Away Unexpectedly

The community is mourning the loss of a beloved local paramedic and nurse described as a “legend” who passed away unexpectedly on Monday. Cassandra Schmidt was 42. She was a paramedic in Livingston County for over a decade, before going back to school to obtain her nursing degree. She was employed as a nurse by Owosso Memorial Hospital and then St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital – where she was said to have quickly excelled to the position of “charge nurse”.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit cider mill opens for another season with a focus on tradition

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - With Labor Day behind us, many say it's the unofficial kickoff to fall, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting a local cider mill?"Our opening was fabulous," said Melanee Peltz Radner, co-owner of Franklin Cider Mill.The Franklin Cider Mill in Bloomfield Hills first opened its doors in 1837. It was a grist mill, the only one in Oakland County where a farmer could sell wheat for cash.From sunflowers to apples: SE Michigan apple orchards preparing for fallToday, the cider mill said they process between 8 and 12 hundred bushels of apples a...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn On The Cob#Bacon Grease#Sweet Corn#Food Drink
The Ann Arbor News

Yelp says this is the top cheeseburger in all of Michigan

DETROIT - There’s no shortage of great burger joints throughout Michigan. MLive profiles many of these local restaurants all the time. But Yelp says this place has the top cheeseburger in the entire state. The site, which rates businesses and publishes user reviews and ratings, has come out with a list of what it says is the best cheeseburger in every state.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Broadcasting and media icon Specs Howard laid to rest

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Monday family and loved ones said goodbye to a legend in the broadcast television and radio industries. Jerry Liebman, also known as Specs Howard, died Sept. 3rd at 96 years old. "We thought that grandpa would somehow defy the laws of nature and live...
FERNDALE, MI
Cars 108

How Michigan’s Very First Shopping Mall Fell From Grace

This may be hard to believe, but Michigan was once home to the largest shopping mall in the world. Not only was Northland Center in Southfield the largest in the world when it opened, but it was also the first mall to open in the state. Sadly, like so many other pieces of Michigan history, Northland Center is no more.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Detroit Free Press

BJ's Wholesale Club in Canton opens Friday: Here's what to know

BJ's Wholesale Club on Friday will open its newest Michigan location on a busy stretch of Ford Road in Canton. The more than 100,000-square-foot store at 43690 Ford Road is in the same complex as Target and Lowes. Previously, it was the location of a former JC Penney store that was repurposed, said Peter Frangie, BJ's Wholesale Club vice president of communications. ...
CANTON, MI
US 103.1

This Castle Home For Sale in Michigan is Fit for a King or Queen

I'd like to think that we all think of ourselves as Queens and Kings of our so-called "castle", or home if you will. However, if you were to buy this house, you'd truly be able to call yourself royalty. Well, at least American royalty. Castle Home For Sale in Rochester,...
WTOL 11

Family remembers mom, grandmother killed in brutal attack

OREGON, Ohio — Betty Shiffler's family said she was a woman with a heart as big as her smile. She had three children: eldest son Ronnie, middle daughter Sonya and youngest daughter Tonya. They all loved her dearly. Sonya said her father, Ray Shiffler, and brother Ronnie are taking Betty's death the hardest.
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy