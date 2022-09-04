ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Economic pros and cons of student loan forgiveness

By Kojo A. Quartey
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCuw9_0hhdut3d00

In the old days when economics was first invented, economists were positivistic (focused on facts or what is), not normative (what should be or what is good or bad). So, folks, just the facts as I review the pros and cons of student loan forgiveness.

Believe it or not, I attended college and actually finished. While in college, I worked full time, took no student loans, and paid my way all the way through. In graduate school, I had partial assistantships and delivered pizzas, worked fast food and washed dishes. I celebrate the fact that I was fortunate to have no student loans when I graduated in the late 1980s with my doctorate. Boy, am I glad. Today, student loan debt is over $1.7 trillion, and I have no part in that. The newly announced loan forgiveness program forgives debt for up to $20,000 for those who qualify for Pell Grants, $10,000 for those who do not qualify for Pell and make less than $125,000 (individuals) and $250,000 (couples).

Here are some salient statistics on college loans from various sources such as nitrocollege.com , educationdata.org , and Community College Review :

  • Current U.S. student loan debt is $1.75 trillion.
  • 1-in-4 Americans have student loan debt (44.7 million people).
  • The average student loan debt is currently $37,693.
  • The average student borrows over $30,000 to pursue a bachelor’s degree.
  • 20 years after entering school, half of student borrowers still owe $20,000 each on outstanding loan balances.
  • The average public community college debt for graduating students is approximately $11,261.
  • The average amount Monroe County Community College students borrow per year is $5,485.

Now to the gist of this article.

The pros:

• For those who have debt, loan forgiveness is a good thing, which allows them to utilize those funds elsewhere. According to a study by the Roosevelt Institute, “The positive effects of an evidence-based student debt cancellation policy for individuals and households extend far beyond the immediate need of removing burdensome debt. The ramifications for financial and personal well-being, credit, job stability and satisfaction, homeownership earlier in the life course, capacity to build wealth for emergencies, human capital investments, family stability, and accumulating wealth can multiply throughout a person’s life.”

• It will help boost the economy, benefiting many.

• It will help rectify racial inequity, especially for Black students. According to research from Columbia University, Black students have twice as much debt as white students and have a default rate of 21% compared to 4% for white students. The debt prevents wealth building.

• It allows some relief, since bankruptcy from student debt is not allowed, as it is for most other debts.

The cons:

• It may be considered unfair to those who have no loans or have paid off their loans. Those who took the loans made a personal choice and must pay for it.

• Most of the benefits may accrue to those on the high end of the scale who are better able to pay, as they hold the most debt and benefit more.

• There are already other loan forgiveness programs, so this may be a temporary solution for the larger problem of over-inflated college costs.

• It may be an incentive for people to borrow more in the future, expecting to be forgiven. Some may take larger loans with no intention of repaying.

• It could worsen inflation as more money is put into the economy.

• It creates a burden for taxpayers, who will eventually have to pay this money back.

So, while we are unsure exactly how this new debt forgiveness plan will wash out, it is important for us to understand the economic ramifications.

Unfortunately, while all colleges are lumped together for these statistics, as we can see for community colleges such as MCCC, student loan debt is significantly less. This is why it makes so much sense to start at your local community college and incur little or no debt. Besides, now, if you are 25 or older you may be eligible for free tuition through the Michigan Reconnect program. Just the facts.

Kojo Quartey is president of Monroe County Community College and an economist. He may be reached at kquartey@monroeccc.edu .

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Economic pros and cons of student loan forgiveness

Comments / 0

Related
Veronica Charnell Media

When Will Student Loan Forgiveness Reflect on Your Account?

Photo Courtesy of Forbes/Student Loan ForgivenessForbes. Federal Student Loan Borrowers Need to Apply for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness once it becomes available. President Joe Biden announced his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student debt per borrower and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. Individuals earning less than $125,000 per year and married couples or heads of households earning less than $250,000 per year are eligible for debt cancellation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Economics#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Americans
nationalinterest.org

Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Biden Might Have Just Canceled All of Your Student Debt

President Joe Biden has finally revealed his plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in student loan debt for most of the 47 million Americans with federal student loans, canceling more than $300 billion in debt used to finance higher education.“I made a commitment that we provide student debt relief, and I’m honoring that commitment today,” Biden said in remarks delivered in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.Under the plan, borrowers who paid for higher education with Pell Grants, provided for students who demonstrate exceptional financial need, will be forgiven $20,000. Borrowers who received other forms of federal student...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Advocate Andy

FTC Takes Action in Student Loan Debt Relief Scam

Debt relief company Student Advocates ordered to pay $822,000 to defrauded borrowers. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced an enforcement action against student loan debt relief company Student Advocates that will result in payments to more than 14,000 borrowers scammed by the company.
ValueWalk

New Student Stimulus Checks: Biden Announces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden announced another student loan forgiveness plan, keeping a pledge he made in the 2020 campaign for the White House. These new student stimulus checks will cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers. Such a move from Biden could help Democrats in the November congressional elections, but some economists believe it may fuel inflation as well.
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Up To $20,000 In Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

The Biden Administration is providing help to Americans who have student loan debt. The first program will give some borrowers a one-year pause for repayment. This new relief initiative will give others up to $20,000 in student debt forgiveness.
Fortune

Biden’s $10,000 student loan forgiveness could wipe out the debts of nearly half of all borrowers. But for others, it won’t even make a dent

President Biden unveiled a student loan forgiveness program on Wednesday that will wipe out the federal education debts of millions of Americans. The long-awaited executive action includes $10,000 in loan forgiveness for individual federal borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year and households earning less than $250,000 as well as $20,000 in forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients, according to the White House. Pell Grants are awarded to undergraduate students who “display exceptional financial need.”
POTUS
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy