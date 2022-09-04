ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTEBOOK: Andy Avalos says there will be a quarterback competition moving forward

By By JORDAN KAYE AND JOHN WUSTROW
 5 days ago

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Andy Avalos sat behind the podium almost surprised there was even a question.

Why did Avalos decide to pull quarterback Hank Bachmeier in favor of redshirt freshman Taylen Green during the Broncos’ 34-17 loss to Oregon State?

His answer was succinct.

“There were three turnovers early on in the game,” Avalos said.

Bachmeier turned the ball over three times in Boise State’s first six drives, tossing two picks and fumbling once.

Coming off the bench, Green was impressive. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound quarterback completed 68% of his passes for 155 yards while rushing 11 times for 102 yards and two scores.

“The beautiful thing with Taylen: If it’s not there, he can extend plays with his legs,” Avalos said. “We were excited with the fact he took what the defense gave him and stayed on most of his progressions.”

Asked who he’ll play at quarterback moving forward, Avalos noted there would be a competition before Friday’s game at New Mexico.

“We’ll see as we go back and analyze the film and see where we’re at and see if we can continue to improve with Hank or find out what we need to do,” Avalos said. “But I know this: It’s a short week so we’re going to jump back at it.

“The competition starts tomorrow morning when the sun comes up.”

WHY DID BACHMEIER STRUGGLE?

All of Saturday was just baffling. Nothing more so than a fourth-year senior who finally entered a season with the same offensive coordinator — and who had coaches and teammates praising his preparation — faltering so drastically, so quickly.

But Bachmeier seemed out of sorts from the jump.

“He just never got himself in a rhythm,” Avalos said. There were some simple reads. We threw into double coverage on one of them on a shock play. We don’t make that throw. We don’t just throw the ball up like that. We overthrew in another situation. And we were holding the ball too long in the pocket.”

If there’s a silver lining for Bachmeier after Saturday, no one can question his character. I kept looking over to the sideline to see how he reacted to some confidence-crushing news and he looked like the same guy. He grabbed the headset, talked with Green and started relaying plays.

Was he pissed on the inside? Probably. But he kept himself invested in the team — which is something to watch for if Green starts next week.

“That’s just the type of guy he is,” said tight end Riley Smith.

BRONCOS CUT DEFICIT TO 10 WITH TWO LATE SCORES

After trailing 27-3, Boise State showed some life with two scores by Green in the span of four minutes, which cut the deficit to two possessions.

Green scored Boise State’s first touchdown of the game with 2:10 left, scrambling for a 74-yard score.

After that Boise State’s defense forced a three-and-out and Green again led the Broncos on a scoring drive, this one going 52 yards in six plays.

Boise State got it to the 4-yard line on a 36-yard pass from Green to Ashton Jeanty, then scored on a four-year keeper to make it 27-17 with 13:05 left.

“We were just pushing, the whole game we were not putting our heads down we were not going to quit,” said tight end Riley Smith. “It was tough in the beginning, and too little too late.”

DOOLEY, HOGANS INACTIVE; REED, BOLT HURT DURING THE GAME

Boise State was without two of its players in its two-deep depth chart before the game and lost two more during the game.

Ben Dooley, who started all 12 games along the offensive line last year and defensive end Cortez Hogans were both listed as inactive before Saturday’s game. Dooley was expected to be the starting right guard for the Broncos, while Hogans was expected to play heavily in the defensive end rotation.

Redshirt freshman Mason Randolph made the start at right guard in Dooley’s place.

During the game, the Broncos lost cornerback Markel Reed and wide receiver Austin Bolt were carted off the field.

Reed went to the injury tent in the first game in visible pain and left on a cart after a lengthy stay in there. Bolt went down on the opening kickoff of the second half and was carted off the field in what looked to be a serious injury.

BRONCO BITS

— The special teams were atrocious on Saturday. Kicker Jonah Dalmas, who missed two field goals all of last year — missed twice against Oregon State. And freshman punter James Ferguson-Reynolds averaged 37.4 yards per punt.

— For all the hype around George Holani heading into this season, he finished the night with 13 carries for 9 yards.

— Boise State did not record a sack.

— Green was the first Boise State quarterback to rush for 100 yards since Grant Hedrick rushed for 131 against New Mexico in 2014.

SEND QUESTIONS FOR MAILBAG

Boise State beat reporter Jordan Kaye will be answering your questions in a mailbag that will run in Tuesday's sports sections. Please send any questions about Boise State football to jkaye@idahopress.com.

