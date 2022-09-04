ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Here's your chance to shoot your shot at Brockton's SoundLab for creatives

By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago
BROCKTON — Tucked away in the SoundLab at 60 Skinner St. is a haven for content creators of all areas to roam free and explore their creative visions.

Nicole da Silva, the manager of The Garage Media Center, wants creators to have a blank canvas and add their pizzazz to the space.

When you step Inside the building, white walls and floors are met with high industrial ceilings.

The main goal of the establishment is to give Brockton residents a place that will encourage their growth.

"Brockton has so much creativity it's overwhelming, but we don't have the spaces for it," da Silva said.

Barbatt Jocelyn, a Brockton resident and manager of the recording studio at the SoundLab, understands the difficulty teenagers face in Brockton when it comes to extracurricular activities.

"It's honestly disappointing that more money is spent on gentrification than the youth, that will ultimately be the future of the city," Jocelyn said.

"The lack of opportunity for the people raised in Brockton is the exact reason why some feel like it's a place they need to escape from. So that's why we try our best to create those opportunities," Jocelyn said.

The center offers several services to utilize for a fee, from the podcasting room, a cyclorama wall for music videos, and a seamless wall for photoshoots.

"The culture and energy of the Sound Lab and The Garage Media Center are unmatched while providing a safe and comfortable environment for creatives. Everyone is welcomed here," da Silva said.

As self-taught producers, da Silva and Jocelyn can help produce your podcast, style photoshoots, create concepts for content and edit the projects.

"At the Sound Lab, it's a one-stop shop. You can write and record a song, then shoot the music video in the same place," da Silva said.

The center is entirely white, which gives creators complete control of their photoshoots or music videos.

Set building is one of da Silva's many specialties. Her favorite part about the process is turning a blank canvas into something magical.

The Cardinal Spellman alum never pictured her life to end up here working at the center and embracing her artistic abilities.

"I didn't learn how to do this from college. I just picked up a camera and taught myself, and eventually, you just get better as time progresses," da Silva said.

Jocelyn and da Silva have worked with hundreds of artists in the Brockton area and hope to work with more.

"The Garage provides a space with professionals that can help not only facilitate but guide and teach young creatives," Jocelyn said.

To book any of the services, visit www.soundlabma.com.

