Paul Monti laid to rest; fatal pedestrian crash: Top 5 Brockton-area stories last week

By Kathy Bossa, The Enterprise
 4 days ago
BROCKTON — A 24-year-old Brockton man died and four others were injured as a result of a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash that involved pedestrians and a police motorcycle near the intersection of Pleasant Street and Nye Avenue.

Tributes poured in for Raynham's Gold Star father Paul Monti, who died Aug. 26 at a Brockton hospice. Hi son, Army Sgt. 1st Class Jared Monti, 30, was killed in Afghanistan in 2006 while trying to save the life of a fellow soldier. Paul Monti continued to drive his son Jared's truck to keep his memory alive -- inspiring a No. 1 song that became an anthem for the grief-stricken.

Kids were dressed in their best for the first day of a new school year at West Bridgewater Middle-Senior High School on Tuesday and at Central Elementary School in East Bridgewater on Wednesday.

In case you missed it, here are five stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area that resonated with our readers.

Tributes pour in for Raynham's Paul Monti, whose fierce love for his son inspired so many

Dozens of state troopers lined up outside St. Ann as the wooden seats filled up with friends, family and old students of Paul Monti, a Gold Star father from Raynham who died on Aug. 26 at the age of 76 at Baypointe Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brockton. Paul Monti left a legacy behind as being known for his incredible love for his son, U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Jared Monti, who was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan in 2006 and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor – presented to his parents at the White House by former President Barack Obama in 2009.

1 killed, multiple seriously injured in Brockton crash involving police motorcycle

One person is dead and several others are seriously injured following a collision Wednesday night that involved pedestrians, a police motorcycle and other vehicles in Brockton, according to police. Brockton police said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street, near the intersection of Nye Avenue.

Moms cry foul when sons are denied chance to play W. Bridgewater football — Here's why

Two local moms are fighting tooth and nail to persuade the Old Colony Youth Football League (OCYFL) to allow their sons to play the sport for their respective West Bridgewater Youth Football Association (WBYFA) teams this upcoming season, after the league's board allegedly denied only their two waivers to play. Amy Forster, of Easton, and Erica Kilcoyne, of East Bridgewater, are both school choice parents, which means despite not living in West Bridgewater, they are allowed to send their kids to school there, per state law.

East Bridgewater police: Man who led cops on 3-town chase dumped fentanyl in woods

A 21-year-old Boston man who led police on a chase through East Bridgewater, Brockton and Whitman – nearly striking three people standing on a sidewalk – was arrested in a parking lot after he allegedly dumped a large quantity of fentanyl in the nearby woods, East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien said in a written statement.

Brockton restaurants grapple with inflation, labor shortages

As the pandemic begins to slow down and the summer in Brockton comes to a close, local restaurants are still struggling with long-term impacts of COVID. Restaurant owners continue to navigate staffing shortages. Amid the pandemic, restaurants struggled to find and keep employees as they adapted to working during a pandemic. “It’s a little bit difficult to find staff, especially given the consequences of the pandemic,” said Jaysen Goncalves, who manages Luanda Restaurant & Lounge.

Staff writer Kathy Bossa can be reached by email at kbossa@enterprisenews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

The Enterprise

The Enterprise

