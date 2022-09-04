ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU Women’s Basketball Announces Complete 2022-23 Schedule

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Fresh off one of the winningest seasons in program history, MTSU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rick Insell has announced a challenging schedule for the 2022-23 season.

Get the Full Schedule Here

Insell, entering his 18 th season at his alma mater, believes the only way a team can truly improve is to face great tasks which this schedule affords.

“In order to compete for a conference championship and be in position to do the things we want to do in the postseason, I believe you have to present your team with challenges along the way,” Insell said. “We have a very tough non-conference schedule, along with the always tough Conference USA schedule. This will only make us a better team. Scheduling is not easy, but (Assistant Coach) Matt (Insell) did a good of putting this schedule together. I think it’s good for our team, and I believe it’s one our fans will enjoy.”

The Lady Raiders return four starters and nine letterwinners from last season’s 28-win team that reached the semifinals of the WNIT. The 28 wins were fourth most in program history.

Seven of the nine teams on this year’s non-conference schedule played in either the NCAA or WNIT Tournaments. Four of the nine teams won their respective conference championships.

Six of the nine teams on the non-conference schedule were in the Top 100 NCAA Net Power Rankings, and all nine were ranked in the Top 150.

Highlighting the home portion of the non-conference schedule is the Nov. 16 home opener against Belmont, which narrowly missed an upset of Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season. Perennial power Louisville will visit Murphy Center Dec. 4. Louisville finished last season with a loss in the Final Four to eventual national champion South Carolina.

Longtime rival Tennessee Tech will play at Murphy Center Dec. 1. It will be the Murfreesboro Education Day game, which returns for the first time since 2019. The Lady Raiders will also begin a home-and-home series with Houston, which begins in Murfreesboro, Dec. 14.

MTSU will open the season on the road with back-to-back road games against Mercer (Nov. 7) and Southern Illinois (Nov. 12). The Lady Raiders will also start a home-and-home series against in-state foe Memphis. It marks the first time the Tigers have appeared on the schedule in 10 years. The series begins in Memphis, Dec. 10.

The Lady Raiders will also play in the Las Vegas Invitational during the Thanksgiving holiday. MTSU will play Texas Tech in its first game (Nov. 25), before facing Missouri State (Nov. 26).

The C-USA schedule will begin Dec. 20 with a road game at Rice, before returning home to play defending champion Charlotte, Dec. 29. The calendar year will close with a road date at WKU New Years Eve.

This season every C-USA team will play a home-and-home against each other.

Game times, broadcast schedules and ticket information will be released at a later date.

The post MTSU Women’s Basketball Announces Complete 2022-23 Schedule appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Predators, Vanderbilt Athletics to Host Smashville Showdown

Nashville Predators players and student-athletes from Vanderbilt University will take part in the inaugural Smashville Showdown at Hawkins Field at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 19 prior to the start of the team’s training camp ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season. The charity event will benefit the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub and […] The post Predators, Vanderbilt Athletics to Host Smashville Showdown appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

College Football: How to Watch Upcoming MTSU vs Colorado State Game

Middle Tennessee’s football game at Colorado State on Sept. 10 will be produced and aired on Evoca in the Fort Collins, Denver and Colorado Springs area. Locally, the game will be picked up by Circle TV which is channel 4.5 in Nashville, a Diginet of WSMV TV 4. It will also be available on Xfinity […] The post College Football: How to Watch Upcoming MTSU vs Colorado State Game appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Cheatham County Source

Titans to Host Giants in Opener on Sunday

The Titans begin the 2022 regular season this week with a home game against the New York Giants. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CDT on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Titans and Giants have met 12 times before and the series is tied 6-6. The Titans are 32-30 all-time in season openers. […] The post Titans to Host Giants in Opener on Sunday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations

For MTSU geosciences professor and researcher Alisa Hass and her collaborators at the Nashville, Tennessee, mayor’s office, a recent early morning research excursion was the result of months of hard work and preparation. It was finally time to collect Nashville’s heat data as part of their research for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Heat Mapping Campaign to chart heat […] The post MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Basketball
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Louisville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Cheatham County Source

Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest

The first day of fall is September 22. With fall, comes visits to pumpkin patches, pumpkin lattes, and a host of fall activities. Reader’s Digest just released its list of “The Best Pumpkin Patch in Every State” and one local farm made the list. Lucky Ladd Farms, located in Eagleville, was selected as the best […] The post Lucky Ladd Named Best Pumpkin Patch in Tennessee by Reader’s Digest appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
EAGLEVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members

The Columbia State Foundation Board is pleased to announce Robert Rogers, Brandon Belote, Dr. Amit Keswani, Elizabeth Crutcher and Stacey Shedd as new Foundation board members. “These community leaders will bring their energy and professional skills to enhance the work of the Foundation,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director […] The post Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips

Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far you go. That’s why Tennessee State Parks pre-planned road trips packed with incredible outdoor adventures, history, and overnight stays. The trips they’ve put together can […] The post Labor Day Travel Ideas: 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect

Flood Watch Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-052000- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-220906T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Woodbury, Ashland City, Byrdstown, Springfield, Smithville, New Johnsonville, Cookeville, Kingston Springs, Goodlettsville, Livingston, Columbia, Allardt, Erin, Sparta, Mount Juliet, McMinnville, Waynesboro, Gallatin, Clarksville, South Carthage, […] The post WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Insell
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity

The Nashville Home Show is proud to once again work with Habitat for Humanity Restore as the 2022 non-profit partner at the downtown event this Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11. Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on […] The post Nashville Home Show to Partner with Habitat for Humanity appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun […] The post WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher

UPDATE: Sept 7, 2022 Cleotha Henderson, accused of killing 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, of Memphis, after kidnapping her early last Friday, appeared in court Wednesday. “Shelby County Judge Louis J. Montesi Jr. revoked a $500,000 bond that had been set earlier – when Henderson was charged in the case only with kidnapping and tampering with evidence […] The post What We Know About the Disappearance of Eliza Fletcher appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MEMPHIS, TN
Cheatham County Source

Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September

Almost Friday Sporting Club hopes to be Nashville’s newest and best spot to gather the crew and shed the responsibilities of the week. As the first physical restaurant concept by Almost Friday Media, the brains behind popular Instagram accounts @Friday.Beers and @Almost.Friday, Almost Friday Sporting Club brings comradery from URL to IRL – from having […] The post Almost Friday Sporting Club to Open This September appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Mtsu#Raiders#Las Vegas Invitational#Conference Usa#Wnit Tournaments
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Ballet to Kick Off 2022-23 Season with Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella

Nashville Ballet will kick off their highly anticipated 2022-23 season with Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella this fall. Running at TPAC’s Polk Theater October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature original choreography by Vasterling, a youth cast of School of Nashville Ballet students and community partners, and a classical score performed live by the Nashville […] The post Nashville Ballet to Kick Off 2022-23 Season with Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Rose Society to Hold Music City Rose Show at Cheekwood

The Nashville Rose Society’s 2022 Music City Rose Show will be held in the beautiful setting of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. The two-day event brings focus to this popular and beloved flower. The show will take place in Botanic Hall the first weekend of Cheekwood Harvest, Saturday, September 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. and […] The post Nashville Rose Society to Hold Music City Rose Show at Cheekwood appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Vintage Movie and Dinner Night Saturday, September 2, 2022 at 7 PM Sheye Girl Coffee Co, 201 N. Main Street, Ashland City, TN The movie ticket includes fresh popcorn and some candy. You can upgrade to dinner and a […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Achievers to Begin in September

The Cheatham County School District is excited to offer the Cheatham Achievers after-school program again this year. Cheatham Achievers is an after-school program funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant. This program serves students in grades 5-8 at Cheatham Middle School, Harpeth Middle School and Sycamore Middle School. The program takes place September […] The post Cheatham Achievers to Begin in September appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
Cheatham County Source

Hardee’s is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Local Brewery Collaboration

Cheers! Hardee’s®, known for its famous Made From Scratch Biscuits, is now working with the local brewery Southern Grist to bring you even more moments of indulgence with an unexpected brew. To celebrate National Biscuit Month, Hardee’s is working with the Nashville-based brewery, Southern Grist Brewing Co. to turn its biscuits into a golden liquid […] The post Hardee’s is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Local Brewery Collaboration appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 9-8-9,2022 Nice Day , Rainy Weekend Ahead

For your close to home forecast and live radar, find your county here A nice day today, but , most will see showers and a possible storm roll in by Friday tailgating time . The weekend outlook calls for showers off and on all weekend. Today Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 […] The post WEATHER 9-8-9,2022 Nice Day , Rainy Weekend Ahead appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

‘Felony Lane Gang’ Operating Again in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives warn that a “Felony Lane Gang” is operating in the area again. The notorious group of thieves break into cars and steal purses, wallets and other valuable items often left in plain sight. The criminals then use stolen ID cards, credit/debit cards, […] The post ‘Felony Lane Gang’ Operating Again in Murfreesboro appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Symphony Explores the Cosmos with Holst’s The Planets

Performance also includes contemporary composer Kaija Saariaho and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto featuring GRAMMY® Award-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich Nashville Symphony announces further details surrounding a concert of cosmic proportions. Holst’s The Planets takes place September 29 through October 2, when the Nashville Symphony will share the stage with Nashville Symphony Women’s Chorus and GRAMMY®-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich. Featured works include contemporary composer Kaija […] The post Nashville Symphony Explores the Cosmos with Holst’s The Planets appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy