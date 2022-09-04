ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Blue Raiders Fall to Dukes in Season Opener

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Middle Tennessee football never got going on Saturday evening, failing to find a rhythm on offense as they fell to James Madison 44-7 in Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Blue Raiders (0-1, 0-0 C-USA) gained just 24 total yards of offense in the first half, while the Dukes (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) gained over 300 yards with a 20:08 time of possession, putting MTSU behind 21-0 at the halftime break.

Yusuf Ali got MTSU on the scoreboard late, fighting through a deflection to secure the Blue Raiders’ first touchdown of the season on 26-yard touchdown pass from Chase Cunningham in the third quarter. Kyle Ulbrich helped MTSU flip the field, averaging 42 yards per punt while trapping JMU inside the 20 twice on the evening.

By the Numbers

  • 69: MTSU blocked its 69th kick in program history when Jordan Ferguson burst through the Dukes’ line and swatted away JMU’s first quarter attempt. It’s the 49th blocked kick for MTSU under Rick Stockstill

  • 4/7: On MTSU’s seven first half offensive drives, the Blue Raiders went three-and-out four times.
  • 11: Safety Teldrick Ross set a new career high with XX tackles against James Madison. The Macon, Ga. native’s previous career high in tackles was nine against Charlotte in 2021.

Blue Raider Notes
CAPTAINS: Today’s game captains were Yusuf Ali, Chase Cunningham, Jordan Ferguson, Jaylin Lane, and Ja’Kerrius Wyatt.

200: Today’s game marked the 200th for Rick Stockstill as a head coach. He is one of just three coaches all-time at MTSU to coach the Blue Raiders in at least 200 games.

HE’S BACK: After missing the final five full games of the 2021 season, quarterback Chase Cunningham is back healthy and earned the start against JMU tonight. As a starter, Cunningham entered tonight’s game averaging 302.0 passing yards a game on the road (3 total games). Prior to tonight, the last time Cunningham saw action in a game was on Oct. 30, 2021, at home against Southern Miss.

FIRST CAREER BLOCK FOR FERG: Jordan Ferguson collected his first career blocked kick when he swatted down James Madison’s 38-yard field goal attempt on the game’s opening drive. Ferguson’s block continued a consistent trend under head coach Rick Stockstill. The Blue Raiders have 49 total blocked kicks in 200 games under Stockstill, and they have blocked at least one kick in each of his 17 seasons.

DISRUPTIVE FORCE: Jordan Ferguson picked up where he left off last season with a dominating performance at JMU. Ferguson stuffed the stat sheet with eight tackles, four solo, while also adding one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. For good measure, he also blocked a field goal.

TIMING IS EVERYTHING: Jordan Branch’s second career sack came at an opportune time as it ended JMU’s second possession of the second quarter. Branch entered the game with 1.5 career sacks after being shut out in that category last season. He had one sack in 2019 and was credited with a half sack in 2020.

CAREER NIGHT FOR ROSS: Safety Teldrick Ross had a strong breakout game against JMU. Ross established a new career high with 11tackles, including six solo stops. Ross’ previous high was nine against Charlotte in 2021.

FIRST TIME STARTERS: The following players made their first Blue Raider starts tonight in the season opener at JMU.
Offense: 79 Sterling Porcher, 70 Tyler Falvey, 5 Bud Tolbert
Defense: 40 Drew Francis

QUICK HITTERS: DE Jordan Ferguson made his team-leading 23rd consecutive start against JMU today … Ferguson also played in his team-leading 46th career game

Up Next
Middle Tennessee will continue its two-game road trip next Saturday in the Rocky Mountains, as the Blue Raiders face off against Colorado State. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT.

Follow the Blue Raiders
Follow Middle Tennessee Football on social media on Facebook ( /BlueRaiderFooball ), Twitter ( @MT_FB ) and Instagram ( @mt_fb ).

Read More

The post Blue Raiders Fall to Dukes in Season Opener appeared first on Cheatham County Source.

Comments / 0

Cheatham County Source

MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations

For MTSU geosciences professor and researcher Alisa Hass and her collaborators at the Nashville, Tennessee, mayor’s office, a recent early morning research excursion was the result of months of hard work and preparation. It was finally time to collect Nashville’s heat data as part of their research for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Heat Mapping Campaign to chart heat […] The post MTSU Collaborates With Nashville Mayor’s Office, Community on Heat Data Collection to Help At-Risk Populations appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members

The Columbia State Foundation Board is pleased to announce Robert Rogers, Brandon Belote, Dr. Amit Keswani, Elizabeth Crutcher and Stacey Shedd as new Foundation board members. “These community leaders will bring their energy and professional skills to enhance the work of the Foundation,” said Bethany Lay, Columbia State vice president for advancement and executive director […] The post Columbia State Welcomes New Foundation Board Members appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect

Flood Watch Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-052000- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-220906T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Woodbury, Ashland City, Byrdstown, Springfield, Smithville, New Johnsonville, Cookeville, Kingston Springs, Goodlettsville, Livingston, Columbia, Allardt, Erin, Sparta, Mount Juliet, McMinnville, Waynesboro, Gallatin, Clarksville, South Carthage, […] The post WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun […] The post WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
