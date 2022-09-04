Read full article on original website
Minzaal retired: Owen Burrows' Sprint Cup hero Minzaal sustained season-ending injury in Haydock victory
Saturday's hugely impressive Haydock Sprint Cup winner Minzaal has been retired due to injury. The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old sustained a slab fracture when landing the first Group One of his career on quick ground. Whether he would have stayed in training next season had still to be decided, but connections...
Chelsea Women: How nutritionist Matt Jones is helping to fuel the Blues' WSL title defence
When Matt Jones tore his cruciate ligament twice before the age of 20, any hopes of a career as an elite sportsman went out the window. Luckily for him, the silver lining was right before his eyes. The industry was not cut off to him forever. "During the second period...
Harry Brook: Ollie Pope believes Yorkshire batter has the game to star at Test level for England
Brook, who made his international T20 debut for England in the West Indies in January, is averaging 107.44 from 12 innings with the bat for Yorkshire in Division One of the LV= County Championship so far in 2022. Jonny Bairstow's injury has opened the door for Brook to make his...
Marcus Stewart: Former Premier League striker diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease
Former Premier League striker Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after 12 months of testing. Stewart, whose playing career spanned 20 years, amassed over 650 appearances at eight different clubs, including Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Exeter City, scoring over 250 goals.
Forest Green 2-1 Accrington: Josh March's late winner halts three-game losing run for hosts
Josh March's 80th-minute winner saw Forest Green halt a three-game losing run as they recorded a narrow 2-1 League One victory over Accrington. Tommy Leigh's 76th-minute strike appeared to have handed Accrington a point before livewire March swept in a ball from Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema. Earlier, Reece Brown's first-half...
Ben Stokes: Alex Hales one of the world's best T20 players | Harry Brook set to make Test debut
England Test captain Ben Stokes believes that Alex Hales is one of the best T20 players in the world. He also revealed that Harry Brook will make his Test debut against South Africa at The Oval.
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter in talks over Stamford Bridge role
Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season, with Brighton boss Graham Potter edging closer to replacing the German. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Potter in central London on Wednesday afternoon for what were described as "positive talks" about the Brighton manager's future role at Stamford Bridge and the club's plans to develop the whole football operation.
Keira Walsh: England midfielder joins Barcelona from Man City for world-record fee
Keira Walsh has completed her move to Barcelona from Manchester City for a world-record fee. The fee for Walsh, who has signed a three-year contract, is officially undisclosed but it sets a new world record for a transfer in the women's game. The previous world record is believed to be...
Brenden Aaronson at Leeds United: American signing is exciting supporters with his high-intensity approach
Leeds were well beaten by Brentford on Saturday but the opposition coach Thomas Frank still had praise for one man. “Aaronson. What a player. What a player. That is a top buy for Leeds.” Even in defeat, Brenden Aaronson continues to impress. The supporters at Elland Road have...
Rehanne Skinner on Tottenham's WSL journey: We must be better than last season
It's hard to imagine that Tottenham are preparing for just their third full season as a Women's Super League club, given they almost broke the 'big three' stranglehold last year. Their first WSL campaign was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic so the 2020/21 season, which was played in full, saw...
Claressa Shields: Savannah Marshall amateur loss ‘wasn’t a fair fight’
Savannah Marshall is the only boxer, amateur or pro, to have beaten Claressa Shields. Yet Shields, speaking to Sky Sports ahead of her undisputed championship clash with Marshall on Saturday, claimed she didn't even deserve to lose their amateur contest. "I had a lot against me. I feel like I...
England Women 10-0 Luxembourg Women: Lionesses sign off perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with emphatic win
England signed off their World Cup qualifying campaign with another huge victory, beating Luxembourg 10-0 at the Bet365 Stadium in their first home match since winning the Euros. There was a celebratory atmosphere in Stoke as the recently-retired Jill Scott brought out the Euro 2022 trophy ahead of the game,...
Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?
Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen and more are expected to follow as a period of national mourning begins.Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.However, it is understood it will be left to sports event organisers to decide how to proceed, and postponements will not be mandatory.A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.Here are the matches and events which have been affected by the news.FootballAs a mark...
Man Utd Women manager Marc Skinner gives insight into club's summer transfers ahead of WSL opener against Tottenham
As they say, there's no rest for the wicked. This summer, Manchester United manager Marc Skinner certainly didn't rest on his laurels, instead working throughout the break to further improve his squad for the new season. The last campaign was a learning curve for Man Utd and Skinner. The former...
Alice Capsey acknowledges The Hundred's impact on women's cricket ahead of England's series against India
The 18-year-old played a key role for the Oval Invincibles as they beat the Southern Brave in the final for the second consecutive year. She now turns her focus to England's white ball series against India after retaining her place in the squad. Speaking ahead of the first match on...
Diego Costa granted work permit to complete Wolves move
Diego Costa has been granted his work permit for his proposed move to Wolves. The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker is flying to England on Wednesday evening with a medical taking place on Thursday. If he passes his medical, Wolves will offer Costa a one-year contract and the 33-year-old...
Diego Costa to Wolves: Ageing forward is past his best but Bruno Lage's team are desperate for a penalty-box striker
Injury to Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic at Southampton has set off a chain of events that has led us here. The prospective return of Diego Costa. Not everyone is convinced that any move will work but most feel compelled to keep their eyes on it to find out. For three...
England vs South Africa: Day one of series-deciding third Test washed out
After a number of pitch inspections, the rain returned and the umpires made the decision to officially draw matters to a close at 4.45pm local time. The start of play had already been pushed back by 30 minutes due to overnight rain and roughly 10 minutes before the rescheduled start time, the heavens opened again.
Savannah Marshall warns Claressa Shields: I'm different. I'll take a punch to knock you out'
When Savannah Marshall fights Claressa Shields this weekend, live on Sky Sports, she insists she will be calm. She has to be. On Saturday, when the crowd at the O2 Arena will be roaring all around them, when they will be fighting for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world, when they can finally put to rest a rivalry that has festered for more than a decade, all that noise and fury can fall away.
