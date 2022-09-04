ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Marcus Stewart: Former Premier League striker diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease

Former Premier League striker Marcus Stewart has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after 12 months of testing. Stewart, whose playing career spanned 20 years, amassed over 650 appearances at eight different clubs, including Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Bristol City, Yeovil Town and Exeter City, scoring over 250 goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Helens#Rugby League#Calibre#Grand Final#Nrl
SkySports

Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter in talks over Stamford Bridge role

Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season, with Brighton boss Graham Potter edging closer to replacing the German. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Potter in central London on Wednesday afternoon for what were described as "positive talks" about the Brighton manager's future role at Stamford Bridge and the club's plans to develop the whole football operation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Rehanne Skinner on Tottenham's WSL journey: We must be better than last season

It's hard to imagine that Tottenham are preparing for just their third full season as a Women's Super League club, given they almost broke the 'big three' stranglehold last year. Their first WSL campaign was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic so the 2020/21 season, which was played in full, saw...
SPORTS
The Independent

Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen and more are expected to follow as a period of national mourning begins.Decisions regarding further postponements in the calendar are set to be determined following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.However, it is understood it will be left to sports event organisers to decide how to proceed, and postponements will not be mandatory.A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.Here are the matches and events which have been affected by the news.FootballAs a mark...
SPORTS
SkySports

Diego Costa granted work permit to complete Wolves move

Diego Costa has been granted his work permit for his proposed move to Wolves. The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker is flying to England on Wednesday evening with a medical taking place on Thursday. If he passes his medical, Wolves will offer Costa a one-year contract and the 33-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

England vs South Africa: Day one of series-deciding third Test washed out

After a number of pitch inspections, the rain returned and the umpires made the decision to officially draw matters to a close at 4.45pm local time. The start of play had already been pushed back by 30 minutes due to overnight rain and roughly 10 minutes before the rescheduled start time, the heavens opened again.
WORLD
SkySports

Savannah Marshall warns Claressa Shields: I'm different. I'll take a punch to knock you out'

When Savannah Marshall fights Claressa Shields this weekend, live on Sky Sports, she insists she will be calm. She has to be. On Saturday, when the crowd at the O2 Arena will be roaring all around them, when they will be fighting for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world, when they can finally put to rest a rivalry that has festered for more than a decade, all that noise and fury can fall away.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy