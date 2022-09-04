Read full article on original website
Wolverines rally for road football victory
VARDAMAN – After jumping out to a 21-7 lead relatively late in the second quarter, the Rams had all the momentum. However, the Wolverines got the situation back on track.
Opposing viewpoint: Panthers tend to get tougher during season
Despite losses to Winona Christian 35-28 and Eupora 42-12, Starkville Academy head coach Chase Nicholson always knows the challenges those games present only makes the Panthers tougher on down the line.
Johnson's goal gets MSU going in come-from-behind soccer win
After seeing several chances fall off the mark on Sunday against Louisiana Tech, Johnson was able to use her head for a goal in the 61st minute and Haley McWhirter completed the rally for the Bulldogs with another score in a 2-1 victory at the MSU Soccer Field.
Bulldogs face Golden Eagles in soccer on the road
After having already faced Auburn, Alabama and LSU, the Golden Eagles plan to see a couple more, including in-state rival Mississippi State Thursday in Hattiesburg.
Opposing viewpoint: Jackets expect capable Conquistadors
Last year in Russell’s first season, Olive Branch was 4-7 and finished 2-5 in Class 6A, Region 1, but the team has come out in the first two games and been sharp knocking off a good Neshoba Central program in week one and last week beating Collierville (Tenn.) squad St. George’s.
Joe MacGown makes his mark in Starkville
Though Starkville is a small city by some standards, it is also home to surprising people making an impact on the world. Joe MacGown, a Starkville resident for most of his life and a fixture in Starkville since 1988, has made his mark on both the scientific and art worlds, though he received little formal training in either field.
Bulldog center Sharp honored by SEC
The conference announced on Labor Day that center LaQuinston Sharp was the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week following his performance in the 49-23 blowout win over the Tigers. It’s the second time in Sharp’s career in Starkville that he’s been picked for the weekly award. He won it after the win over Kentucky a season ago.
Dave's Dark Horse Tavern to host CDAF Singer Songwriter Competition
This Thursday night, September 8, Dave’s Dark Horse Tavern is hosting the Cotton District Arts Festival’s annual Singer Songwriter competition. Starting at 7:30 p.m, musicians will be playing both covers and their original songs, vying for a spot in the lineup of the Cotton District Arts Festival. Dave Hood, the owner and proprietor of Dave’s Dark Horse Tavern, is excited to bring these local Starkville talents into the bar and grill.
OCHS Dog Paddle expected to make a splash this Saturday
On Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, the Oktibbeha County Humane Society is hosting their twelfth annual Dog Paddle at Moncrief Park Pool. This pool party for both dogs and their people is a yearly tradition of the OCHS, helping to fundraise for the organization by letting the furry citizens of Starkville swim before the pool is drained for the end of the summer.
Campus Book Mart Celebrates Grand Re-Opening
On Friday, September 2, the Campus Book Mart officially celebrated its grand re-opening after spending the summer moving upstairs to the street level. After the ribbon was cut, customers could enjoy snacks, door prizes, and the brand new store set up. Barbara Foster, the Campus Book Mart’s Vice President, talked about how excited the store is to reopen.
DMH hosts mental health meetup in Starkville
More than ever, Mississippians need access to mental health care services. Through a series of Mental Health Meetups, the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) and its community health partners are committed to bringing awareness to the public about the mental health resources available to them. On Wednesday, September 7,...
