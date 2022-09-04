ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Starkville Daily News

Wolverines rally for road football victory

VARDAMAN – After jumping out to a 21-7 lead relatively late in the second quarter, the Rams had all the momentum. However, the Wolverines got the situation back on track. For more on this story, read our news edition from Friday, September 9, or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Starkville Daily News

Opposing viewpoint: Panthers tend to get tougher during season

Despite losses to Winona Christian 35-28 and Eupora 42-12, Starkville Academy head coach Chase Nicholson always knows the challenges those games present only makes the Panthers tougher on down the line. For more on this story, read our news edition from Thursday, September 8, or click here to subscribe to...
Starkville Daily News

Johnson's goal gets MSU going in come-from-behind soccer win

After seeing several chances fall off the mark on Sunday against Louisiana Tech, Johnson was able to use her head for a goal in the 61st minute and Haley McWhirter completed the rally for the Bulldogs with another score in a 2-1 victory at the MSU Soccer Field. For more...
Starkville Daily News

Bulldogs face Golden Eagles in soccer on the road

After having already faced Auburn, Alabama and LSU, the Golden Eagles plan to see a couple more, including in-state rival Mississippi State Thursday in Hattiesburg. For more on this story, read our news edition from Thursday, September 8, or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Starkville Daily News

Opposing viewpoint: Jackets expect capable Conquistadors

Last year in Russell’s first season, Olive Branch was 4-7 and finished 2-5 in Class 6A, Region 1, but the team has come out in the first two games and been sharp knocking off a good Neshoba Central program in week one and last week beating Collierville (Tenn.) squad St. George’s.
Starkville Daily News

Joe MacGown makes his mark in Starkville

Though Starkville is a small city by some standards, it is also home to surprising people making an impact on the world. Joe MacGown, a Starkville resident for most of his life and a fixture in Starkville since 1988, has made his mark on both the scientific and art worlds, though he received little formal training in either field.
Starkville Daily News

Bulldog center Sharp honored by SEC

The conference announced on Labor Day that center LaQuinston Sharp was the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week following his performance in the 49-23 blowout win over the Tigers. It’s the second time in Sharp’s career in Starkville that he’s been picked for the weekly award. He won it after the win over Kentucky a season ago.
Starkville Daily News

Dave's Dark Horse Tavern to host CDAF Singer Songwriter Competition

This Thursday night, September 8, Dave’s Dark Horse Tavern is hosting the Cotton District Arts Festival’s annual Singer Songwriter competition. Starting at 7:30 p.m, musicians will be playing both covers and their original songs, vying for a spot in the lineup of the Cotton District Arts Festival. Dave Hood, the owner and proprietor of Dave’s Dark Horse Tavern, is excited to bring these local Starkville talents into the bar and grill.
Starkville Daily News

OCHS Dog Paddle expected to make a splash this Saturday

On Saturday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to noon, the Oktibbeha County Humane Society is hosting their twelfth annual Dog Paddle at Moncrief Park Pool. This pool party for both dogs and their people is a yearly tradition of the OCHS, helping to fundraise for the organization by letting the furry citizens of Starkville swim before the pool is drained for the end of the summer.
Starkville Daily News

Campus Book Mart Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

On Friday, September 2, the Campus Book Mart officially celebrated its grand re-opening after spending the summer moving upstairs to the street level. After the ribbon was cut, customers could enjoy snacks, door prizes, and the brand new store set up. Barbara Foster, the Campus Book Mart’s Vice President, talked about how excited the store is to reopen.
Starkville Daily News

DMH hosts mental health meetup in Starkville

More than ever, Mississippians need access to mental health care services. Through a series of Mental Health Meetups, the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) and its community health partners are committed to bringing awareness to the public about the mental health resources available to them. On Wednesday, September 7,...
