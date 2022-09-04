ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Reed propels Western Kentucky to 49-17 rout of Hawaii

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zrl8X_0hhdoOLq00

HONOLULU (AP) — Austin Reed threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score and Western Kentucky rolled to a 49-17 victory over Hawaii on Saturday.

Reed capped a 10-play, 68-yard drive with a 5-yard TD toss to Dalvin Smith to put the Hilltoppers (2-0) up 7-3 early in the second quarter. On Hawaii’s ensuing possession, Juwon Jones picked off one of four interceptions thrown by Brayden Schager and returned it 38 yards for a score and a 14-3 lead.

Western Kentucky capped off a 21-point second quarter with Reed’s 47-yard scoring strike to Joshua Simon and the Hilltoppers led by 11 at halftime.

WKU upped its lead to 28-10 after three quarters when Reed hit Jaylen Hall for a 17-yard score. Kye Robichaux pushed the Hilltoppers’ advantage to 35-10 with a 7-yard TD run early in the final period. Reed and Davion Ervin-Poindexter had short scoring runs after that.

Reed completed 22 of 31 passes for 271 yards with one interception.

Schager finished with 230 yards on 22-of-33 passing for the Rainbow Warriors (0-2). Backup QB Joey Yellen completed 4 of 11 passes for 36 yards with a pick. Dedrick Parson and Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei had short TD runs.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Hawaii has a QB battle, like Michigan, but for all the wrong reasons

Timmy Chang left Hawaii as the NCAA’s all-time leading passer. Finding a reliable quarterback in his first season as the school’s head coach has been a challenge. Two games into Chang’s coaching tenure, Hawaii has yet to throw a touchdown pass, which of course ranks tied for the fewest in the country. The quarterbacks have thrown a combined five interceptions, tied for the most in the country.
HONOLULU, HI
kauainownews.com

Congratulations Come in Many Forms for LLWS Champs

Central Pacific Bank Foundation presented a check for $10,000 to the Honolulu Little League world championship team and CPB sent its sincere congratulations to the players and coaches who made all of Hawai‘i proud. We are also happy to say a member of the CPB ohana was part of the championship team. Kobe Hino, No. 4, is the son CPB Vice President and Director of Accounting Scott Hino, who traveled with the team and was able to watch the action in person.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Football
City
Reed, KY
Local
Hawaii College Sports
City
Austin, KY
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Bowling Green, KY
Football
Bowling Green, KY
College Sports
Honolulu, HI
College Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Hawaii State
Local
Kentucky Football
BEAT OF HAWAII

Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall

An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

Guide to Oktoberfest in Hawai’i 2022

OKTOBERFEST HAWAII 2022 – ALOHA STADIUM (21+) Hawaii’s largest outdoor gathering place celebrates the German tradition as Free Spirits Hawaii kicks off OktoberFest 2022 at the Aloha Stadium ,Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This year’s 21 and over Fest will showcase a variety of German style beers, custom stein mugs, Hawaii’s favorite food trucks, local musicians, DJ’s and daily prize giveaways.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Simon
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants

Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
HONOLULU, HI
wbrc.com

‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A Hawaii visitor was hospitalized in critical condition after she was bitten by a shark at a beach. The 51-year-old woman visiting from France was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

With Ice Palace shut down, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team gets creative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the pandemic hit in 2020 and the Ice Palace closed for safety reasons, Hawaii’s only synchronized skating team thought it could wait it out. “I think with everybody in the world, we all thought, ‘OK, this is gonna last two weeks. This is going to last a month.’ Here, two and a-half years later we have no ice,” said Robyn Conboy, Tropical Blades coach.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#College Football#Wku#American Football#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hawaiinewsnow.com

Beat the long line at one of Oahu’s busiest city refuse centers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the city’s busiest convenience centers now has a live web camera up and running 24/7. The Ewa Convenience Center is the latest refuse drop-off facility equipped with a live-streaming camera for the public to monitor and avoid long lines. In June, cameras were installed...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Ask A Specialist – Surfer’s Myelopathy

Hawaii is obviously well-known for its white sandy beaches, and the popularity of surfing. But for novice surfers it can be a dangerous and possibly paralyzing activity. Learn more with Dr. Stacy Brown, Neurointensivist, at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy