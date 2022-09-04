Ken Goe: Oregon State looks primed for another step forward this season after beating Boise State in opener

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
Oregon State, Oregon women’s basketball series breaks up into two weeks for 22-23 season, no Stanford at home
Oregon State and Oregon play their annual two-game women’s basketball rivalry series on separate weeks, rather than the same weekend, during the 2022-23 season. The Pac-12 released a framework for the upcoming season’s 18-game conference schedule Thursday. Since 2013, Oregon and OSU have played their series in back-to-back games, except for the 2020-21 pandemic season.
Oregon State’s James Rawls parlays patience, drive to become an important part of potent defensive line
Patience is prominent in James Rawls’ personal toolbox. It has paid off for the Oregon State defensive end. Rawls had a goal to play college football, but didn’t get any FBS or FCS offers during his days at Mira Costa High in Manhattan Beach, Calif. Good thing, as he didn’t quite have the academics to qualify for a four-year school. Rawls went the junior college route.
After long wait, Oregon Ducks’ Marcus Harper poised for 1st career start
By any count, it was a long time since Marcus Harper II had seen meaningful action in a football game. The Oregon Ducks third-year sophomore offensive lineman appeared in six games in 2021 for a total of 16 offensive snaps in lopsided situations. But when left guard Ryan Walk left last week’s season opener against Georgia with a knee injury, it finally was Harper’s time to see significant playing time.
How fast can freshman Jahlil Florence push for bigger role in Oregon Ducks secondary?
If you didn’t watch last week’s game you probably wouldn’t know Jahlil Florence was one of four Oregon true freshmen to debut against Georgia. The cornerback didn’t record a statistic while playing nearly the entire second half, but that’s actually a good sign of things to come. UGA chose not to throw in Florence’s direction so he had fewer opportunities to make plays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Many questions face Oregon’s defense, answers won’t be found against Eastern Washington: Ducks Confidential podcast
On this week’s episode of the Ducks Confidential podcast, we recap Oregon’s 49-3 loss to Georgia and look ahead to the home opener with Eastern Washington.
Blake Purchase, 4-star linebacker, commits to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have added another blue chip prospect to their 2023 recruiting class. Blake Purchase, a four-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado, committed to the Ducks on Tuesday. He chose Oregon over Iowa State, Notre Dame, Washington and Colorado. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Purchase is the No. 1 player in Colorado,...
Meet the class: Blake Purchase commitment bumps Oregon to No. 1 in the Pac-12
Recruiting has continued to flourish at Oregon under first-time head coach Dan Lanning. After landing five verbal commitments in August, the Ducks have landed two in the first week of September. Four-star DL A'Mauri Washington was the first to commit, and four-star LB Blake Purchase pulled the trigger late on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Ryan Walk remains absent
There weren’t any significant personnel changes for the Oregon Ducks at their Wednesday practice. Offensive guard Ryan Walk remained absent due to a knee injury that knocked him out of the second half last week, but he was the only notable absence Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. During...
Where Dan Lanning wants to see Bo Nix improve as Oregon Ducks prepare for home opener
After a less than stellar debut, Bo Nix still has the support of his head coach and teammates entering the Oregon Ducks’ home opener. Nix completed 21 of 36 passes for 173 yards, threw two interceptions and had eight carries for 37 yards in Oregon’s 49-3 loss to Georgia. He opened the game 13 of 18 with both of his two interceptions — the second one was especially costly — and finished just 8 for his last 19.
Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent
Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable
Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon Class 6A girls soccer 2022 season preview: Southwest Conference up in the air in 2022
The girls soccer teams of southwest Oregon held a tight race in 2021. South Eugene won the league title by a tiebreaker over South Medford. Both teams ended the league season with an 8-1-1 record while Sheldon was third with a 7-3 record. Will any of the teams step up...
Oregon Class 6A boys soccer 2022 season preview: South Salem the early favorites in Central Valley Conference
Summit, the reigning Class 6A state champions, took the Mountain Valley Conference in 2021, winning over South Salem in a tiebreaker. The Storm are now in Class 5A, along with the rest of the Bend schools and the league has taken on a new name. Is the Central Valley Conference...
KTVB
Idaho high school football rankings: New faces in each top 5
BOISE, Idaho — Tuesday's high school football state media poll brought new faces to each classification's top five, 5A through 1A DII. At the 5A prep level, four Southern Idaho Conference (SIC) teams make up the top-five rankings, with a tie for the state's No. 2 spot. Following a...
beachconnection.net
Red Flag Warnings for Oregon Coast / Washington Coast, Power Shutdowns
(Portland, Oregon) – UPDATES: SPECIFIC AREAS OUTSIDE OF LINCOLN CITY SUBJECT TO SHUTOFF / BEACH FIRE BANS. SOUTH COAST ADDED TO REG FLAG WARNING - A variety of weather factors are coming together to create a vast Red Flag Warning along all of the Oregon coast and the entirety of the Washington coast, as well as inland areas like the Puget Sound, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland and Eugene. It's also going to be the cause of safety power shutdowns by Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, with some areas just outside of Lincoln City so far one of the few shutdowns to be confirmed. Hot, dry winds from the east will greatly raise fire dangers. (Cannon Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows
Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
klcc.org
In Oregon-Idaho border town, planned abortion clinic receives little welcome from locals
A month after the U.S. Supreme Court decided to put states in control of laws governing abortion, Planned Parenthood is working to open a new clinic — in Ontario, an Oregon town on the Idaho border. A trigger law in Idaho that bans abortions with extremely limited exceptions could...
Salem, Oregon ranks as one of America’s most depressed cities
Where are Americans most depressed?
klcc.org
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0