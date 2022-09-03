Trey Knox is a different person than when he first arrived on Arkansas’ campus — literally. He started for the Razorbacks as a freshman wide receiver, and is now a bulked-up tight end and No. 1 on the depth chart. Sometimes, the idea of less playing time or a position change has a player looking elsewhere. But not Knox. He loves Fayetteville and wanted to fight for his place on the team. Knox has emerged as a leader for a Razorback team filled with confidence. And he believes last season’s 9-4 record helped everyone realize there are bigger things to come. Knox wanted to be a Razorback. Now he wants to help lead the Hogs to new heights.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO