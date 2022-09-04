Read full article on original website
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
Best Places To Meet New People In Buffalo, New York
Whether your friends have moved away after graduation or you have recently moved here, there are plenty of places to meet new people and make new friends in Buffalo, New York. If anyone understands how difficult it is to make friends in adulthood, it’s me. When I moved to Buffalo, I didn’t know anyone at all, but I made some good friends pretty quick just by going out to events in the area and talking to new people.
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Downtown Lunch Spot –The Salty Chefs is Serving Up Food with Attitude & Local Ingredients
When someone calls a restaurant ‘The Salty Chefs‘ — you’re going to expect two things: seasoning and attitude. That’s exactly what you get with a new lunch spot on Genesee Street in Downtown Buffalo. Married couple David and Donna Viertel recently opened The Salty Chefs after a personal and culinary odyssey. The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch items that can be described as pan-American, with influences stretching from Maine to California.
Famous Bar Gets New Look In Buffalo New York
A very famous bar in Buffalo got a new look and it looks like not everyone was happy about it. The Old Pink is one of the most well-known bars in Western New York. The Old Pink is a "dive bar" located on Allen Street in Buffalo and is best known for being the home of the Goo Goo Dolls. Both Johnny Reznik and Robby Takoc both have spent time on the stage or playing tunes from the DJ booth at the bar.
Adult Version Of Flutie Flakes Available In New York
If you have been a Buffalo Bills fan for many years you know that before the 17-year playoff drought, the Bills were the home to one of the shortest and most dynamic quarterbacks in NFL history. Doug Flutie played for the Buffalo Bills from 1998 until 2000. He was the...
Steve's Clam Bar & Pizza Pub takes over former Bocce site on Hertel
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hertel Avenue bar/restaurant has changed hands, but that doesn’t mean the business has closed. That’s the message Dan Yablon is trying to get out to customers as a transition continues at 1488 Hertel Ave., where Expo Micro Food Hall and Bocce Club Pizza on Hertel were replaced two weeks ago by Steve’s Clam Bar and Pizza Pub.
Westside Gunn Performs Live At AEW Dynamite In Buffalo, New York
One-third of the hip-hop collective Griselda Records made a surprise appearance on a national radio broadcast in Downtown Buffalo, New York, and it set both the hip-hop and wrestling worlds on fire. Over the last few years, Buffalo, New York has really been a hotbed of activity for music and...
Western New York High Schools Featured On New Game Show
Move over Family Feud, there is a new game show that has the Empire State talking and families cheering for their favorite high school. If you love a good trivia style game show, you are in luck! There is a brand new show that started with the new school year and it sure looks like fun.
Ellicottville Gets Brand New Brewery Location This Ski Season
Skiers and snowboarders! There is a brand new brewery location that will be opening just in time for skiing here in Western New York. If you come from anywhere in New York State down to our beloved Ellicottville, you're going to see a brand new place to get a beer.
How Much Do First Dates Cost In Buffalo, New York?
Even though summer is coming to an end in the 716 and chillier weather is on the way, that doesn't mean the dating scene in western New York is going to cool off anytime soon. One of the great things about living in the 716 is that there are all types of great stops to go on a date. Whether is a nice restaurant downtown near Chippewa Street, or one of the many museums, there's no shortage of locations to hang out with someone nice to have a good time.
10 Cent Wings And 6 More Unbelievable Delicious Deals In Buffalo
If you're looking to eat good and get some amazing deals, look no further. Here are 7 spots around WNY that offer Buffalo wing specials weekly. Please visit each restaurant's website for more details/restrictions, as they may not all be listed here. 1. Danny's South - 10 Cent Wings. 4300...
Famous “Beatles” Statue Coming To Western New York
Everyone knows who "The Beatles" are. Soon, one of their former members is bringing a statue here to encourage "Peace & Love." It doesn't matter which genre of music you normally have on in your car or your office. If you've lived in the last 60 years, you know who "The Beatles" are. You know what they've done and what they stand for.
Popular Buffalo Statues Being Sold Before Buffalo Bills Game
I was driving down Sweeney Street in North Tonawanda after golf yesterday and I saw a Buffalo just chillin' with a 'FOR SALE' sign on it. My first reaction was that someone stole one of those Buffaloes that are hanging out between the 90 and 400 on your left-hand side--you know what I'm talking about?
8 Bowling Alleys With The Best Food In Western New York
Bowling is one of many popular sports in Buffalo, which may be the biggest explanation behind the countless number of bowling alleys in Western New York. While each bowling alley has its own unique quirks, there are some that just have better food than others. A thread came up on...
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
buffalospree.com
A chat with Robert Lieberman
Robert Lieberman received UB’s first ever degree in film. On Saturday, September 10, at 9:30 p.m., a screening of his cult classic, Fire in the Sky, will be held at North Park Theater to benefit Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Arts Center, followed by a Q&A with Lieberman. Learn more at rlieberman.com.
Blake Shelton coming to Upstate NY for country concert
Blake Shelton is coming to Upstate New York next year as part of his 2023 tour dates. The country superstar will perform March 25, 2023, at the Keybank Center in Buffalo. It’s the final stop and only concert in New York state on his 18-date “Back the Honky Tonk” tour, featuring CMA Awards nominee Carly Pearce and rising country singer Jackson Dean.
Local lawyer Kevin Gaughan joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since the Tops mass shooting on May 14, many have wanted to address the ‘grocery gap’ in the city’s east side after the only grocery store in the area was closed for months. Local lawyer and activist Kevin Gaughan joined News 4 at 4 on Thursday to discuss that and a […]
Remember When Tonawanda New York Had A Pro Football Team
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to kick off their season and much of Western New York is focused on the team, but Western New York's football scene could have been much different. Western New York could have been like New York City or Los Angeles. Western New York could...
buffalorising.com
NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park
Looking for a new nighttime adventure in WNY? Look no further than Griffis Sculpture Park, which is preparing for the upcoming 10th Anniversary of its annual Night Lights event. Night Lights is an even more dramatic way to view the a number of the impressive works of art, of which...
