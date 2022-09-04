Read full article on original website
Who... ME????
4d ago
Girl, wake the “f” up! I’ve never heard his “music” & don’t care to. If you have any real talent,, make your own $$$. Other than that, you’re only known for latching on to an overpaid, no-talent criminal who is only using you as his arm candy. Be better than that.
Reply
8
Hazel✌
3d ago
girl, WAKE TF UP....stop the MADNESS...you have a CHILD to look after, and PARENT....leave that juvenile bs behind...LIVE TO HELP YOUR CHILD....
Reply
4
Harley Davidson
4d ago
🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀 69🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀😎
Reply
10
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Courtney Tailor Charged With Murdering Her Boyfriend, Family Says She Deserves Life
Back in April, we reported on the stabbing of Christian Obsumeli. The 27-year-old passed away from the injuries which were brought on by his girlfriend, OnlyFans model, Courtney Tailor. Although the fatality happened months ago, Courtney has just now been apprehended for her heinous actions. A few days ago, the...
Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend
A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Rachel Wattley Posted Her Mug Shot On Instagram After Her Arrest
Rapper 6ix9ine's girlfriend, Rachel Wattley, also known as Jade online, is not hiding her arrest Sunday night. She posted her mug shot on her Instagram story Monday evening, confirming had been to jail. The Miami Herald reports that she was taken in by the Miami-Dade County Police after a verbal...
Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant
The girlfriend of the rapper best known as Tekashi69 has been arrested on suspicion of punching him during an argument at a swank Miami restaurant. Rachel Wattley, 25, was arrested early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery. She remained jailed as of Monday morning. The tattooed Brooklyn rapper, whose real...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
T.I.’s Son King Denies He's Trying To Be 'Gangsta' Following Recent Arrest
T.I. has a family situation on his hands after his son King Harris was arrested on Wednesday (August 31). It’s unclear what led to his arrest, but the 18-year-old made it clear that he isn’t fond of the police after his latest brush with the law. Harris posted a series of videos on his Instagram Stories sharing his reaction to the arrest and those criticizing him for it.
‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star Matt Altman’s Wife Johanna Arrested and Charged With Domestic Violence
Million Dollar Listing star Matt Altman’s wife, Johanna Altman, was arrested for felony domestic violence earlier this month. Specific details of the alleged incident were not made public. According to legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Johanna, 40, was taken into police custody on August 4 in Van Nuys,...
Charlie Sheen Agrees To Pay Ex-Girlfriend $120k To Settle Lawsuit Over Claims He Exposed Her To HIV
Charlie Sheen agreed to settle with an ex-girlfriend for a $120K payout after she filed a lawsuit claiming he exposed her to HIV, Radar has learned.The Two and a Half Men actor, 56, will now be paying her monthly installments of $10,000 a pop over the next 12 months, according to a stipulation filed on Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court. The woman, whose name has not been revealed to the public, alleged they began a physical relationship soon after meeting in September 2015.The suit went viral — even without naming Sheen — because it noted the defendant, described as a confidential male, announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015. That marked the day of Sheen's interview with Today, in which he revealed his positive diagnosis.Story is developing ...
One 90 Day Fiancé Couple Is Likely Divorcing Following Domestic Assault Charges And Cheating Scandal
Amidst the success stories that have played out on 90 Day Fiancé, one couple's recent drama became problematic enough to cause a potentially permanent split.
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
600 Breezy Reveals His Girlfriend Died By Suicide
Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning his girlfriend's sudden death ... and it appears she died by suicide. 600 Breezy just posted a social media tribute to his girlfriend of two years, Raven Jackson, including photos of them together and screenshots of what appear to be a suicide note. In the...
Chris Brown Wants $71 Million Lawsuit Dismissed, Blames Former Housekeeper for Mistreating Dog Before Attack
BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that a woman who worked as a housekeeper for entertainer Chris Brown tried to sue him for a reported $70 million after his dog viciously attacked her in December 2020. According to Radar Online, the Run It! singer has hit back by accusing the woman of...
PETS・
Savannah Chrisley Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Months After Parents' Fraud Conviction
Fans are speculating that Savannah Chrisley has taken a jab at her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, months after they were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion. On Monday, August 22, the reality star took to her Instagram Story with a cryptic text post speaking about individuals who can make life more complicated. “Never forget 3 types of people in your life,” reads the post. “1. Who helped you in your difficult times. 2. Who left you in difficult times. 3. Who put you in difficult times.” Although the 24-year-old Growing Up Chrisley alum didn’t elaborate further, some...
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Rapper Charged After Allegedly Hiring Hitman
Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac is facing time behind bars for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot. The 31-year-old musician, real name Clifton E. Terry III, was formally indicted Wednesday, Aug. 24 on multiple charges after he allegedly paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights, Michigan woman.
BET
Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace Puts Up Million-Dollar Home To Post Boyfriend’s Bond
Notorious B.I.G’s daughter T’yanna Wallace has posted her boyfriend’s $1 million bond after he was arrested in a hit-and-run that injured three people earlier this month. According to Fox News, Wallace’s beau Tyshawn Baldwin allegedly fled police on Aug. 10 during a routine traffic stop in Queens...
International Business Times
Rapper 600 Breezy Shares Girlfriend's Suicide Note Before She Died
Rapper 600 Breezy is mourning the death of his girlfriend of two years, who reportedly died by suicide this week. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old "New Opps" rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, took to Instagram to express his disbelief over the sudden death of his girlfriend, Raven Jackson, and share what appeared to be a suicide note, in the form of a text message, she allegedly sent to him before her passing.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans: Photo of Kaiser Prompts Negligent Parenting Concerns
Back in 2019, Jenelle Evans and David Eason lost custody of all three of the children who were living with them at the time. They each one have one additional child of whom they had already lost custody. After a lengthy court battle, three of the couple’s five kids were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
thecomeback.com
Former WWE star’s arrest includes disturbing details
It wasn’t that long ago that Velveteen Dream was a rising star in WWE’s NXT promotion and seemed destined to be one of the company’s top performers one day. However, he was released from the promotion in 2020 and now he’s been arrested for allegedly attacking a gym employee.
WWE・
Ashanti remains silent after former Murder Inc. label colleague exposes alleged relationship
In the words of former First Lady Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high,” and that is exactly the route R&B singer and songwriter, Ashanti, is taking after the Tuesday airing of episode three of BET’s The Murder Inc. Story docuseries. In the episode, Murder...
Comments / 36