Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Louisville woman charged after allegedly hitting Nelson County deputy with car
Nelson County, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was arrested in Nelson County for apparently hitting a deputy with a car. Nelson County deputies were dispatched to Lebanon Junction Road in Boston for an accident where no one was hurt Wednesday night around 11 p.m. When deputies got there, they...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested for series of armed robberies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing multiple businesses throughout the city. Ryan Wilson was arrested on 16 counts of robbery and assault. Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. Police said that Wilson was armed during each robbing. His...
WLKY.com
Police arrest 39-year-old suspect in Chickasaw homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in connection to the homicide in the Chickasaw neighborhood last month has been arrested, police say. The homicide happened on Aug. 21 around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. Police said they found 37-year-old William Smith with multiple gunshot wounds on...
wdrb.com
Accused serial robber charged with more than a dozen Louisville business robberies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a serial robber who is accused of more than a dozen business robberies in and around Louisville. Ryan Wilson, age 30, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Aug. 21. Police have since charged him with 16 counts of first-degree robbery. Those charges involve robberies that took place from December 2020 until August of this year.
wdrb.com
Suspect arrested for murder of 36-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for the murder of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in the Shawnee neighborhood last month. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jameco English was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Wednesday afternoon. English is charged in connection with the...
Wave 3
Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
wdrb.com
Judge raises bond to $1 million for suspect accused of killing man in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge raised the bond for a suspect accused of killing a 36-year-old man in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Jameco English appeared before a judge Thursday morning, when a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jameco English was arrested Wednesday afternoon...
Wave 3
29-year-old dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ID of the man who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Monday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S 26th and Magazine Street.
wdrb.com
No injuries reported after crash involving JCPS bus on I-65S near Arthur Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No injuries were reported after a Jefferson County Public Schools bus was involved in a crash early Wednesday on Interstate 65 South. It happened around 7:25 a.m. just before the Arthur Street exit. TRIMARC cameras showed the bus stopped near a commercial vehicle, blocking several lanes of traffic.
WHAS 11
Suspect sought after deadly shooting in Clifton neighborhood
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot on Mellwood Avenue early Tuesday near the I-64 East ramp. He died at the hospital.
wdrb.com
38-year-old man found dead near Tractor Supply in Paoli
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after a 38-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning near the Tractor Supply in Paoli. ISP Sgt. David Henderson said officers responded to the report of a man down at the Tractor Supply on North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
'This is a serious, serious issue here': Louisville expresses concern after mail thefts, postal worker robberies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Posts on social media detail thefts at United States Postal mailboxes in Louisville. This comes after two postal workers were robbed within weeks of each other in summer of 2022; their keys were taken. USPS told WHAS11 they have an ongoing active investigation looking into the...
WLKY.com
‘She could’ve died that night’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s home, leaving daughter concerned
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Collision in Henry Co. Ky
PORT ROYAL, Ky. (09/06/2022) – On Tuesday September 06, 2022 at approximately 6:15 am Kentucky State Police Post 5 in Campbellsburg received a 911 call in reference to a single vehicle collision in Henry County on Port Royal Road. A post 5 trooper responded to the scene. The preliminary...
'We just want her home'; Jeffersonville family searches for missing teen
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The search continues for a 14-year-old girl missing in Southern Indiana. Andrea Nesselrode was last seen on Aug. 25 around 10 p.m. Nesselrode's grandmother, Juanita Phillips, broke down in tears as she tried to talk about her. "We just want her home," Phillips said. Phillips said...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 56-year-old man found in Ohio River during Hike, Bike & Paddle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a day after a man was found in the Ohio River during the Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle, coroners have identified him. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 56-year-old Christopher Wectawski of Prospect. Their report says that he died on Sunday. They...
spectrumnews1.com
Feds: LMPD cop hid info on Kenneth Walker, his concealed carry permit before deadly raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky, — Former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Kyle Meany knew Breonna Taylor appeared to be in a relationship with Kenneth Walker, not Jamarcus Glover, and that Walker had a concealed carry permit days before the deadly March 13, 2020, no-knock raid where police shot and killed the 26-year-old, according to a signed affidavit released Wednesday.
WLKY.com
Meaningful, valuable items stolen from Okolona couple's garage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Stacey walked into her garage early Monday morning, she immediately knew something was off. The back door was wide open, with items scattered across the floor. "It was just a chaotic mess," she noticed. "There was stuff spread all over the ground, things had been...
