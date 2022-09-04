ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Louisville man arrested for series of armed robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly robbing multiple businesses throughout the city. Ryan Wilson was arrested on 16 counts of robbery and assault. Wilson pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Thursday. Police said that Wilson was armed during each robbing. His...
WLKY.com

Police arrest 39-year-old suspect in Chickasaw homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man in connection to the homicide in the Chickasaw neighborhood last month has been arrested, police say. The homicide happened on Aug. 21 around 10:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Broadway. Police said they found 37-year-old William Smith with multiple gunshot wounds on...
wdrb.com

Accused serial robber charged with more than a dozen Louisville business robberies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they've arrested a serial robber who is accused of more than a dozen business robberies in and around Louisville. Ryan Wilson, age 30, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Aug. 21. Police have since charged him with 16 counts of first-degree robbery. Those charges involve robberies that took place from December 2020 until August of this year.
Wave 3

Juvenile arrested after armed robbery at Jeffersonville HS parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police arrested a juvenile four days after an armed robbery incident in a Jeffersonville High School parking lot. JPD announced they executed a warrant Tuesday night at a home on Harvard Drive in Clarksville, according to a press release. During the warrant service, officers arrested...
Wave 3

29-year-old dead after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ID of the man who was shot and killed in the Russell neighborhood Monday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Deyonte Foster, 29, was the man who was shot and killed in an alleyway at the intersection of S 26th and Magazine Street.
wdrb.com

38-year-old man found dead near Tractor Supply in Paoli

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A death investigation is underway after a 38-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning near the Tractor Supply in Paoli. ISP Sgt. David Henderson said officers responded to the report of a man down at the Tractor Supply on North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
WLKY.com

‘She could’ve died that night’: 32 bullets hit disabled mother’s home, leaving daughter concerned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman is concerned for her mother’s safety after two shootings in the Chickasaw neighborhood left her home riddled with bullets. Chaunda Lee says the shootings happened back-to-back in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, leaving a total of 32 bullet holes throughout her mother Mattie’s home. The retired 68-year-old had only been living in the house for less than two months.
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
WLKY.com

Meaningful, valuable items stolen from Okolona couple's garage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Stacey walked into her garage early Monday morning, she immediately knew something was off. The back door was wide open, with items scattered across the floor. "It was just a chaotic mess," she noticed. "There was stuff spread all over the ground, things had been...
