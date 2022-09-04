Read full article on original website
Jedd Fisch previews Mississippi State
Arizona is set to face Mississippi State on Saturday and Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch took the opportunity on Thursday to preview the Bulldogs. Although much of the attention Mississippi State receives is for the offensive side of the ball, the defensive side of the ball, led by Zach Arnett, has the ability to make an impact as well.
Know the Foe: Arizona
Game one game through for Mississippi State and was a complete success as the Bulldogs whipped Memphis 49-23. Now the Bulldogs try to get Mike Leach back to .500 in his tenure as the Pirate goes back to the Pacific time zone to take on a Pac-12 team after dark.
Kicker commits to Vols as preferred walk-on, makes 'no-brainer' decision
Max Gilbert finally received the news Monday that he had been awaiting for months. Tennessee special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler informed Gilbert that he had a chance to play for the Vols, the team that first caught his attention almost a year ago. It made his college decision a relatively...
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
Car fire on Highway 82 for the second consecutive day
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s the second in two days. A car burst into flames on Highway 82. This fire happened today in the westbound lane near Wade Tractor. Lowndes County volunteer firefighters from District 4 and District 5 were on the scene. Crews were able to knock out...
Driver escapes car fire on Highway 82
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A car goes up in flames along US-82 in Lowndes County the driver avoided what could have been a life catastrophe. WCBI cameras were on the scene just after 7 PM Monday. The white SUV was engulfed in flames and Lowndes County firefighters had to keep their...
Collinsville woman dead after a two-vehicle accident in Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Collinsville woman is dead after a two vehicle accident this afternoon in Oktibbeha County. The crash happened on Highway 82 at the County Lake Road intersection about 2:20. Two vans were involved in the accident. Coroner Michael Hunt says 24-year-old Miyah Amos was...
