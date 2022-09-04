ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jedd Fisch previews Mississippi State

Arizona is set to face Mississippi State on Saturday and Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch took the opportunity on Thursday to preview the Bulldogs. Although much of the attention Mississippi State receives is for the offensive side of the ball, the defensive side of the ball, led by Zach Arnett, has the ability to make an impact as well.
Know the Foe: Arizona

Game one game through for Mississippi State and was a complete success as the Bulldogs whipped Memphis 49-23. Now the Bulldogs try to get Mike Leach back to .500 in his tenure as the Pirate goes back to the Pacific time zone to take on a Pac-12 team after dark.
