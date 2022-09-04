Read full article on original website
Brazil SEC rebuffs digital asset regulations, wants bigger role
Brazil’s securities watchdog has rebuffed a regulatory framework approved by lawmakers earlier this year and is now seeking a bigger role in digital asset regulations. Brazil’s Senate approved the new framework in April this year after working on it for at least the past five years. It defines digital assets and related concepts such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and outlines the extent of each regulator’s jurisdiction in the industry, from the central bank to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Russia reconsiders stance on use of digital assets after past prohibitions
Russia’s central bank appears to soften its stance on its citizens’ use of virtual currencies for cross-border payments. The Bank of Russia stated that it was necessary to consider digital assets for cross-border payments, given the current geopolitical conditions in the region. Russia has been embroiled in military...
Thailand issues new rules for digital asset providers over ‘crypto’ ads
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has laid out new rules for regulating digital asset advertisements in the country. In an official notice, the securities watchdog stated that the new regulations were designed to bring uniformity to the ecosystem and will take effect from September 1. Prior to the...
Indonesia plans to launch digital asset exchange by end of 2022
The government of Indonesia plans to roll out an official digital asset exchange by the end of 2022. The plan is part of the government’s effort to protect investors amidst rising interest in digital currencies. According to a report by Deal Street Asia, the plan was disclosed by Indonesian...
India awaits global recommendation to ban non-custodial wallets: report
The government of India intends to ban wallet-to-wallet or non-custodial transfers of digital assets; however, it will not implement the ban until adequate international regulations for cross-border digital assets transactions exist, the Hindustan Times has reported. The report, citing government officials familiar with the matter, notes that India is specifically...
Crypto Policy Symposium 2022 Day 1 bursts the ‘crypto’ bubble
Whenever you think of a large group of people packed into a conference hall to discuss digital currency, you probably can’t help but picture that clip of Max Keiser doing his best (one assumes) Jordan Belfort impression at the BTC convention in Miami in 2021, screaming from the stage “WE’RE NOT SELLING” and then ripping up paper money on camera because “it’s all going to zero.”
Crypto Policy Symposium London: Narrative economics in the golden age of fraud
Part of what made the Crypto Policy Symposium such interesting viewing was not the number of speakers who were self-professed crypto skeptics but the story of how they got there. This was particularly true in the Narrative Economics in the Golden Age of Fraud session, the star guests of which...
Integrating IoT and blockchain critical to solving climate change: Alison Gilliland
Integrating the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain technology could play a key role in how we adapt to and mitigate climate change, according to Alison Gilliland, the former Lord Mayor of Dublin. Gilliland spoke to CoinGeek Backstage host Becky Liggero on the sidelines of the Global IoT Summit held...
Gaming dominates blockchain usage as DeFi crumbles: report
The blockchain industry recorded yet another bleak month in August with two major exploits and a continued decrease in DeFi activity, a new report has found. However, the information by decentralized applications analytics platform DappRadar revealed that gaming has continued to be a bright spot for the industry, accounting for half the blockchain usage.
BSV blockchain tops 35 million transactions in a day, fees still $0.0001
The original Bitcoin’s transaction volume peaked at over 35 million transactions in a 24-hour period this week. These record volumes prove once again that BSV is the world’s only scalable blockchain, capable of handling massive amounts of data without a corresponding increase in usage fees. “BSV PacMan” refers...
Mt. Gox creditors have until September 15 for transfer claims
Mt. Gox creditors have been given two weeks to conclude making or transferring their claims by the defunct exchange’s trustee. In the latest notice, trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi revealed that he was preparing to make repayments in accordance with the rehabilitation plan that the Tokyo District Court approved in November last year.
BTC fee model is all wrong
As we slump into a prolonged bear market in the ‘crypto’ industry, a market rife with lawsuits and scandals indicative of the long arm of the law finally catching up to the wild west industry, one major misconception needs to be clarified for the benefit of all investors and those involved in the projects—BTC broken fee model.
EU nations seek joint approach to contain energy price
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Friday intensified its mission to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy costs that could dump millions into cold and poverty over the winter in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine that is driving up global energy prices. The energy ministers of the 27 member nations gathered in an emergency meeting and were hoping to overcome the differing views on various proposals to keep gas and electricity prices within the realm of the affordable. They range from windfall taxes on some companies to setting a price cap on buying Russian gas. Officials said it was unlikely the ministers would find full agreement on Friday, with the implementation of a price cap on Russian gas among the outstanding issues. They might agree to provide liquidity support to energy companies to deal with the extraordinary situation and measures on how to impose electricity reductions similar to those already agreed on gas.
Markets subdued and strikes suspended as industry mourns the Queen – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as businesses, unions and investors mourns the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
