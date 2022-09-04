BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Friday intensified its mission to shield the population from dramatically increasing energy costs that could dump millions into cold and poverty over the winter in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine that is driving up global energy prices. The energy ministers of the 27 member nations gathered in an emergency meeting and were hoping to overcome the differing views on various proposals to keep gas and electricity prices within the realm of the affordable. They range from windfall taxes on some companies to setting a price cap on buying Russian gas. Officials said it was unlikely the ministers would find full agreement on Friday, with the implementation of a price cap on Russian gas among the outstanding issues. They might agree to provide liquidity support to energy companies to deal with the extraordinary situation and measures on how to impose electricity reductions similar to those already agreed on gas.

