It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data. He settled on a mix of data from the Idaho Transportation Department and the U.S. Census Bureau — painting a picture of migration into and out of Idaho. ...
Post Register
Eastern Idaho State Fair packs in big crowds
BLACKFOOT -- Long lines, packed stands and parking areas near the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds filled with vehicles were a common sight during the opening weekend of the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair. Attendees braved hot weather to go to the fair during the long Labor Day weekend. Andy Grammer...
Post Register
Ogden and Gessel prepare for LDS missions this month
GARFIELD — The Rigby South Stake Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a “Fall into Service” activity 1 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the stake center. There will be several opportunities available including tying quilts, painting toys, braiding jump ropes, and crocheting around edges of bibs and burp cloths. You are welcome to attend all day or come when you have a few extra minutes to spare. Ages 8 and older are invited to the event.
Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance
In late June... a group of migrants set up camp at Idaho Falls Japanese Friendship gardens - one of the city's most visited areas along the greenbelt. Since then, city leadership has been working to find solutions to protect the civil liberties of people without homes while keeping Idaho Falls safe. The post Idaho Falls City Council drafts new homeless ordinance appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
FEMA authorizes funds to help with Ross Fork Fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to help firefighting costs for the Ross Fork Fire burning in Blaine County. Administrator Willie G. Nunn determined the Ross Fork Fire could constitute a major disaster. This is the second Fire Management Assistance Grant declared in 2022 to help fight Idaho wildfires.
Post Register
Blackfoot to bring in professional services to revitalize downtown
The city of Blackfoot will soon bring on professional services in engineering and design work as a part of an initiative to revitalize the downtown, bringing more business and foot traffic to the area. “One of the big initiatives is to morph the downtown into, not just (somewhere) to go...
Post Register
Ammon Bundy says running for governor more important than fighting St. Luke's lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ammon Bundy says his campaign to become Idaho's next governor is more important than showing up to court after St. Luke's Health System filed a civil lawsuit against him earlier this year. Bundy and his supporters were protesting what they called was a "medical kidnapping"...
Post Register
Clark County begins to welcome a new season
DUBOIS — Dubois buzzing with activities during this new month. High temperatures with bright, sunshiny days, followed by cool evenings make for the wonderful potatoes that this part of our state’s known for. Loads of hay come into Dubois regularly now as it is taken to the hay processing plant on the east side of town. There are also truckloads of grain that are sent by railroad from Dubois. Hunting season is in full swing with archery hunters all around the county. Many local folks as well as those from other places are seeking to fill their hunting tags by bagging big game for winter food. Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts are still heading for the hills at Birch Creek, Medicine Lodge, Spencer, Kilgore and such places.
Wildfire scorches nearly 1,300 acres in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are hoping Monday's expected record-breaking temps and strong winds don't keep them from gaining the upper hand on a wildfire that's burned hundreds of acres in Southeast Idaho. The blaze ignited in the Morgan's Bridge area in eastern Bingham County near the Caribou County line around 4 p.m. Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres, authorities said. The fire is threatening power lines but no homes or other structures...
Post Register
The Annis Highway may see upgrade funding soon
After several years of waiting, the Idaho Department of Transportation has offered Jefferson County a possible opening to begin the project which will improve and widen the Annis Highway. On August 22, Interim Road and Bridge Administrator Mike Carter presented the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with an agreement with...
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Tuesday at 5:12 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 69 in Pocatello, in Bannock County. The post Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Pocatello appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Attorneys fight over filming Idaho mom charged with murder
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of news organizations asked an Idaho judge to reject a request to ban cameras from the courtroom in a high-profile triple murder case. The request, led by EastIdahoNews.com and joined by 32 news organizations including The Associated Press, was filed Thursday in the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children and her husband's late wife.
eastidahonews.com
Teenage missing since July found safe
IDAHO FALLS — A teenager missing for nearly two months has been found and is home safe. Merrick Cottrell, 15, left his Ammon home in mid-July. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in finding Merrick over the past few weeks. Additional details about the...
Chubbuck woman injured in two-vehicle wreck
Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on September 7, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in Fort Hall, Idaho. A 26 year old male from Blackfoot, Idaho, was attempting to back a 2005 Pontiac G6 out of a driveway on US Highway 91, near milepost 85. A 25 year old female from Chubbuck, Idaho, was driving a 2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse southbound on US91. The Mitsubishi struck the Pontiac. All occupants from both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. The southbound lane of US91 was blocked for approximately 1.5 hours.
Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way
cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Idaho Department of Lands closes burning
COEUR d’ALENE — The Idaho Department of Lands has closed burning ahead of a statewide fire weather warning. North Idaho and eastern Washington are under red flag warnings throughout the Labor Day weekend, with high heat and increased wind speeds predicted. The city of Coeur d’Alene will allow...
Post Register
Idaho woman says it's hard to walk away when you need to evacuate from wildfire
STANLEY, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho woman forced out of her home by the Ross Fork Fire is sharing her story. She lives near Smiley Creek, one of the areas under a level three evacuation order. "It's really hard to walk away when they tell you to evacuate," Maria...
'Flying Y' System Interchange detour begins tonight
POCATELLO — Beginning tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 10 p.m., the northwest ramp of the System Interchange at Pocatello will be closed for construction. The closure will allow the ramp to be lowered prior to beginning bridge construction. Motorists traveling north on I-15 wishing to proceed west on I-86 toward Chubbuck will be detoured through the Northgate Interchange. The closure and detour will remain for approximately three weeks until the new ramp is completed. ...
Pocatello man charged with murder of Idaho Falls man
A Pocatello man is charged with murder for killing a 23-year-old Idaho Falls man Saturday night. The post Pocatello man charged with murder of Idaho Falls man appeared first on Local News 8.
