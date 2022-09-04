Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Post Register
Attorneys fight over filming Idaho mom charged with murder
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of news organizations asked an Idaho judge to reject a request to ban cameras from the courtroom in a high-profile triple murder case. The request, led by EastIdahoNews.com and joined by 32 news organizations including The Associated Press, was filed Thursday in the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children and her husband's late wife.
Post Register
Ammon Bundy says running for governor more important than fighting St. Luke's lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ammon Bundy says his campaign to become Idaho's next governor is more important than showing up to court after St. Luke's Health System filed a civil lawsuit against him earlier this year. Bundy and his supporters were protesting what they called was a "medical kidnapping"...
Post Register
FEMA authorizes funds to help with Ross Fork Fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to help firefighting costs for the Ross Fork Fire burning in Blaine County. Administrator Willie G. Nunn determined the Ross Fork Fire could constitute a major disaster. This is the second Fire Management Assistance Grant declared in 2022 to help fight Idaho wildfires.
Post Register
Ogden and Gessel prepare for LDS missions this month
GARFIELD — The Rigby South Stake Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a “Fall into Service” activity 1 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the stake center. There will be several opportunities available including tying quilts, painting toys, braiding jump ropes, and crocheting around edges of bibs and burp cloths. You are welcome to attend all day or come when you have a few extra minutes to spare. Ages 8 and older are invited to the event.
Post Register
Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple...
Post Register
Idaho woman says it's hard to walk away when you need to evacuate from wildfire
STANLEY, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho woman forced out of her home by the Ross Fork Fire is sharing her story. She lives near Smiley Creek, one of the areas under a level three evacuation order. "It's really hard to walk away when they tell you to evacuate," Maria...
Post Register
Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
Post Register
1-day-old newborn surrendered to hospital under SC's safe haven act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday in South Carolina under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby was born Sept. 3, weighed 1 pound and 12.5 ounces, and is currently receiving additional medical care. The infant was safely surrendered at the...
Post Register
The Annis Highway may see upgrade funding soon
After several years of waiting, the Idaho Department of Transportation has offered Jefferson County a possible opening to begin the project which will improve and widen the Annis Highway. On August 22, Interim Road and Bridge Administrator Mike Carter presented the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners with an agreement with...
Post Register
Wildfire preparedness level raised to 4, what does that mean?
Fire experts say hot and dry weather that's expected to stick around for about a week may make it more challenging to control Idaho's larger fires. “The fire season right now is really critical and the fires are getting big and they’re dangerous,” said Nate Leising, a public information officer on the Ross Fork fire.
Post Register
Pocatello man charged with murder makes initial appearance in court
A Pocatello man charged with first-degree murder of an Idaho Falls resident made his first appearance in court Tuesday. The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office charged Mark Bent, 41, after he reportedly shot and killed 23-year-old Nikolas Bird. Teleconferencing from the Bonneville County Jail, Bent made his initial appearance at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.
Post Register
Wind, storms could spread wildfires in Oregon this week
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon firefighters will face challenges this week as continued heat combines with windy and unstable conditions, possible thunderstorms and unwanted east winds, fire meteorologists said. Forecasters said the concern isn’t on the same level as the 2020 Labor Day fires east wind event, but there...
Post Register
Blackfoot to bring in professional services to revitalize downtown
The city of Blackfoot will soon bring on professional services in engineering and design work as a part of an initiative to revitalize the downtown, bringing more business and foot traffic to the area. “One of the big initiatives is to morph the downtown into, not just (somewhere) to go...
Post Register
Clark County begins to welcome a new season
DUBOIS — Dubois buzzing with activities during this new month. High temperatures with bright, sunshiny days, followed by cool evenings make for the wonderful potatoes that this part of our state’s known for. Loads of hay come into Dubois regularly now as it is taken to the hay processing plant on the east side of town. There are also truckloads of grain that are sent by railroad from Dubois. Hunting season is in full swing with archery hunters all around the county. Many local folks as well as those from other places are seeking to fill their hunting tags by bagging big game for winter food. Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts are still heading for the hills at Birch Creek, Medicine Lodge, Spencer, Kilgore and such places.
Post Register
After record heat, strong winds moving through the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After record-breaking heat on Wednesday, the Treasure Valley is seeing some strong winds move through the area. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for much of the area. In Star, visibility was reduced to less than a quarter of a mile. Gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible and some areas are under severe thunderstorm warnings.
Post Register
Bonneville County man wanted for felony stalking arrested with drugs, gun
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year-old Justin Blaine Haddon last Friday (Sept 2nd) after finding him in possession of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and a Handgun. Just after 7pm, Dispatch received a call that Mr. Haddon was on foot near 1st St. and Ammon Rd., followed by an update that Haddon was near the gas station at Ammon and Lincoln Rd. Deputies were familiar with Haddon, who was wanted for Felony Stalking and Misdemeanor Protection Order Violations, and located him walking away from the Maverick on Lincoln Rd.
