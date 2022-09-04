ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple...
NEVADA STATE
Attorneys fight over filming Idaho mom charged with murder

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of news organizations asked an Idaho judge to reject a request to ban cameras from the courtroom in a high-profile triple murder case. The request, led by EastIdahoNews.com and joined by 32 news organizations including The Associated Press, was filed Thursday in the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children and her husband's late wife.
IDAHO STATE
Wyoming Elections
Local
Wyoming Government
State
FEMA authorizes funds to help with Ross Fork Fire

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to help firefighting costs for the Ross Fork Fire burning in Blaine County. Administrator Willie G. Nunn determined the Ross Fork Fire could constitute a major disaster. This is the second Fire Management Assistance Grant declared in 2022 to help fight Idaho wildfires.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
Wildfire preparedness level raised to 4, what does that mean?

Fire experts say hot and dry weather that's expected to stick around for about a week may make it more challenging to control Idaho's larger fires. “The fire season right now is really critical and the fires are getting big and they’re dangerous,” said Nate Leising, a public information officer on the Ross Fork fire.
IDAHO STATE
Wind, storms could spread wildfires in Oregon this week

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon firefighters will face challenges this week as continued heat combines with windy and unstable conditions, possible thunderstorms and unwanted east winds, fire meteorologists said. Forecasters said the concern isn’t on the same level as the 2020 Labor Day fires east wind event, but there...
OREGON STATE
Liz Cheney
Donald Trump
After record heat, strong winds moving through the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After record-breaking heat on Wednesday, the Treasure Valley is seeing some strong winds move through the area. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for much of the area. In Star, visibility was reduced to less than a quarter of a mile. Gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible and some areas are under severe thunderstorm warnings.
BOISE, ID

