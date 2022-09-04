Read full article on original website
Ammon Bundy says running for governor more important than fighting St. Luke's lawsuit
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ammon Bundy says his campaign to become Idaho's next governor is more important than showing up to court after St. Luke's Health System filed a civil lawsuit against him earlier this year. Bundy and his supporters were protesting what they called was a "medical kidnapping"...
Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple...
Attorneys fight over filming Idaho mom charged with murder
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A coalition of news organizations asked an Idaho judge to reject a request to ban cameras from the courtroom in a high-profile triple murder case. The request, led by EastIdahoNews.com and joined by 32 news organizations including The Associated Press, was filed Thursday in the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children and her husband's late wife.
FEMA authorizes funds to help with Ross Fork Fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to help firefighting costs for the Ross Fork Fire burning in Blaine County. Administrator Willie G. Nunn determined the Ross Fork Fire could constitute a major disaster. This is the second Fire Management Assistance Grant declared in 2022 to help fight Idaho wildfires.
Wildfire preparedness level raised to 4, what does that mean?
Fire experts say hot and dry weather that's expected to stick around for about a week may make it more challenging to control Idaho's larger fires. “The fire season right now is really critical and the fires are getting big and they’re dangerous,” said Nate Leising, a public information officer on the Ross Fork fire.
Wind, storms could spread wildfires in Oregon this week
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon firefighters will face challenges this week as continued heat combines with windy and unstable conditions, possible thunderstorms and unwanted east winds, fire meteorologists said. Forecasters said the concern isn’t on the same level as the 2020 Labor Day fires east wind event, but there...
1-day-old newborn surrendered to hospital under SC's safe haven act
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday in South Carolina under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby was born Sept. 3, weighed 1 pound and 12.5 ounces, and is currently receiving additional medical care. The infant was safely surrendered at the...
Idaho woman says it's hard to walk away when you need to evacuate from wildfire
STANLEY, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho woman forced out of her home by the Ross Fork Fire is sharing her story. She lives near Smiley Creek, one of the areas under a level three evacuation order. "It's really hard to walk away when they tell you to evacuate," Maria...
After record heat, strong winds moving through the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After record-breaking heat on Wednesday, the Treasure Valley is seeing some strong winds move through the area. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for much of the area. In Star, visibility was reduced to less than a quarter of a mile. Gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible and some areas are under severe thunderstorm warnings.
