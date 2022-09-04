Read full article on original website
Related
Final injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave the final injury report on his team on Thursday on 107.5 on Carolina Calls in preparation for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The news was largely expected, but good for the Gamecocks. The second-year head coach noted a very similar...
The Game Plan: Opportunities to Improve in Atlanta
The Game Plan Podcast brings together Greg Barnes and Jason Staples along with host Tommy Ashley to discuss Carolina Football's Saturday game against Georgia State. The noon game in Atlanta will mark the Tar Heels' second trip to a Sun Belt Conference foe, and while there will not be the amount of hype last week's trip to Boone brought, the game is no less intriguing.
Keys to Victory & Five Burning Questions: Arkansas vs. South Carolina
No. 16 Arkansas will open up SEC play on Saturday when it plays host to South Carolina in Fayetteville (Ark.). Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Gamecocks from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is bright and early at 11 a.m. (CT), and the game will be televised on ESPN. The Hogs...
Arkansas defense preparing for multiple South Carolina offense
Arkansas' defense gave up a lot through the air in their 31-24 win over Cincinnati last week, but the Hogs didn't give up much on the ground. The Gamecocks won convincingly over Georgia State, 35-14, but that had less to do with offensive prowess and more to do with special teams and defense. Here's more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything Spencer Rattler said before Arkansas
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is certainly going to want to have better games going forward, but he and his team left Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night with a 35-14 win over Georgia State. Rattler was 23-for-37 passing for 227 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked...
POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
Watch: Game Plan Podcast Live!
The Game Plan Podcast brings together Greg Barnes and Jason Staples along with host Tommy Ashley to discuss Carolina Football's Saturday game against Georgia State. The noon game in Atlanta will mark the Tar Heels' second trip to a Sun Belt Conference foe, and while there will not be the amount of hype last week's trip to Boone brought, the game no less intriguing.
247Sports
48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0