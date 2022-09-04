Tell Us A Secret You Really Need To Get Off Your Chest

If something's been weighing on you and you're looking for an open, safe place to let it out, this post is for you. Tell us what you've been dying to get off your chest.

Letting things build up and fester in your mind can be stressful — which is why releasing that tension can feel like a breath of fresh air.

Perhaps you realized the path your parents had set out for you doesn't align with what you want for YOUR life.

Maybe somebody betrayed you in the past and now you finally feel comfortable addressing just how much it hurt you.

Or perhaps you saw your best friend's dad cheating on his wife.

Whatever it is — if you're ready — this is an open forum for you to share. There might be others dealing with something similar.

Leave your response in the comments below and it might be used in a future BuzzFeed Community post or video.

And if you'd prefer to send your response anonymously, you can do that here .