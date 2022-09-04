ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KREM

Unhealthy Air Quality near Spokane from wildfire smoke

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hazy skies and a distinctive smell of smoke filled the skies in Spokane on Thursday morning. Winds, that picked up overnight, pushed wildfire smoke across central Washington, into Spokane and north Idaho. Spokane air quality dropped to the 'Unhealthy' level as of 6 a.m. on Thursday,...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Moscow, ID
Football
Palouse, WA
Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Washington Football
State
Wisconsin State
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Palouse, WA
City
Moscow, ID
Moscow, ID
Sports
Moscow, ID
College Sports
Pullman, WA
Football
Local
Idaho Sports
KREM

U of I encourages community involvement in series of events for Katy Benoit Campus Safety Awareness Month

MOSCOW, Idaho — September is appointed Suicide Prevention Month, but to the University of Idaho (U of I), there's more meaning to September. In August 2011, graduate student Katy Benoit was the victim of an abusive relationship that ended in a brutal murder-suicide at the hands of her romantic partner, a former professor at the university. When news of her death came to be, the campus banded together to push for overall campus safety and violence prevention.
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy