MOSCOW, Idaho — September is appointed Suicide Prevention Month, but to the University of Idaho (U of I), there's more meaning to September. In August 2011, graduate student Katy Benoit was the victim of an abusive relationship that ended in a brutal murder-suicide at the hands of her romantic partner, a former professor at the university. When news of her death came to be, the campus banded together to push for overall campus safety and violence prevention.

