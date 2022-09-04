Read full article on original website
Related
KREM
Unhealthy Air Quality near Spokane from wildfire smoke
SPOKANE, Wash. — Hazy skies and a distinctive smell of smoke filled the skies in Spokane on Thursday morning. Winds, that picked up overnight, pushed wildfire smoke across central Washington, into Spokane and north Idaho. Spokane air quality dropped to the 'Unhealthy' level as of 6 a.m. on Thursday,...
KREM
Spokane Symphony's Music Director and Conductor reflects on meeting Queen of England
James Lowe comes to Spokane for about 20 weeks a year, but still resides in Scotland with his wife. He shared the time he met the Queen, who passed away on Sept. 8.
KREM
Homeless in Spokane | Sit & Lie, Trent Shelter, and homeless camp update
Homelessness is one of the biggest issues in Spokane. KREM 2 News brings more to the story with updates on sit & lie, the Trent Shelter, and the I-90 homeless camp.
KREM
Community mourns loss of Spokane Civil Rights Activist
Sandy Williams was a prominent and important leader in Spokane's activism. Now, the community mourns the loss of such an important figure.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KREM
Police: Spokane Medical Examiner attempting to identify body found in Spokane River
The remains were found in the Spokane River, downstream of W. Rifle Club Road on August 11. Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the body.
KREM
U of I encourages community involvement in series of events for Katy Benoit Campus Safety Awareness Month
MOSCOW, Idaho — September is appointed Suicide Prevention Month, but to the University of Idaho (U of I), there's more meaning to September. In August 2011, graduate student Katy Benoit was the victim of an abusive relationship that ended in a brutal murder-suicide at the hands of her romantic partner, a former professor at the university. When news of her death came to be, the campus banded together to push for overall campus safety and violence prevention.
KREM
NTSB investigators discuss challenges in recovering seaplane that crashed in Puget Sound
The NTSB believes the plane is now 100 feet below the water in the Puget Sound. People are remembering the 10 people on board, including two women from Spokane.
Comments / 0