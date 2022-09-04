Bruce Raymond Yates was born in Sheridan Wyoming to his parents Ray and Sophia Yates. He attended school on Dutch Creek in a one-room schoolhouse before attending school in Clearmont where he was a stand-out basketball player. He graduated in 1961. Bruce studied at Sheridan College before attending the University of Wyoming graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. While attending college Bruce worked the summers in the Big Horn National Forest as a surveyor for the US Forrest Service. Bruce served proudly in the US Army Corp of Engineers as a Sargent from 1966 to 1969, 2 of those years were in Vietnam. He was in the 1st Cavalry Division. While in the service Bruce competed in the European Command Pistol League where he won many awards.

