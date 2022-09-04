Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Broncs, Eagles and Rams Football Teams Ready for big Games Friday Night / Cowboys Host Northern Colorado Saturday
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs host the Laramie Plainsmen tomorrow we will have it live for you on 14-10 KWYO and 106.9 FM and our live video web stream at sheridanmedia.com, the First Federal bank and trust pregame show will start at 5:30 kickoff is at 6:00.
Sheridan Media
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 2 2022
The Sheridan Broncs play Friday at home vs. Laramie beginning at 6pm. Tongue River is at home vs. Glenrock on Friday beginning at 6pm. Big Horn at Upton-Sundance on Friday beginning at 7pm (at Sundance). Buffalo is at Loveland, CO Resurrection Christian on Saturday beginning at 6pm. Kaycee is home...
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL – The Sheridan Broncs beat Cheyenne South 41-14, Head coach Jeff Mowry said it was good to get the wind but the Broncs were less than sharp. And with that performance they now have a huge home game Friday with Laramie. We will have it live...
Sheridan Media
Bruce Yates
Bruce Raymond Yates was born in Sheridan Wyoming to his parents Ray and Sophia Yates. He attended school on Dutch Creek in a one-room schoolhouse before attending school in Clearmont where he was a stand-out basketball player. He graduated in 1961. Bruce studied at Sheridan College before attending the University of Wyoming graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. While attending college Bruce worked the summers in the Big Horn National Forest as a surveyor for the US Forrest Service. Bruce served proudly in the US Army Corp of Engineers as a Sargent from 1966 to 1969, 2 of those years were in Vietnam. He was in the 1st Cavalry Division. While in the service Bruce competed in the European Command Pistol League where he won many awards.
Sheridan Media
Annual Don King Days held on Sunday and Monday
This past weekend marked the 34th anniversary of Don King Days, which is always held on Sunday and Monday of the Labor Day Weekend. Don King Days features a variety of events; polo, cowboy polo, championship steer roping, and bronc riding. Don King Days stared in 1989 when a group...
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish Commission to meet in Buffalo
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will meet in Buffalo for their next meeting, scheduled to take place Sept. 13 -14. The meeting will be held at the Bomber Mountain Civic Center, 63 North Burritt Ave. The public is invited to attend in-person or online via ZOOM video conferencing and will have a chance to speak to the Commission on any matter.
Sheridan Media
August 2022 Was A Hot Month For Sheridan Area
This past August was so hot, it will be in the record books for some time. The National Weather Service in Billings, Montana, says the average temperature in the Sheridan area for the month of August was 73.6 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the 3rd hottest August on record. That average...
Sheridan Media
Green Wing Minor Subdivision Receives Approval
A resolution for the Green Wing Minor Subdivision was approved by the Sheridan City Council at their business meeting this week. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner explains what was being requested by the applicant, Teal Ponds, LLC. Sanner said the average lot size is just under seven acres with...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Accepts Sidewalk Study
The Buffalo City Council approved and accepted the ADA Sidewalk Study for the Main Street Planning Project during their meeting this week. Mayor Shane Schrader explained that the purpose of the report is to inventory and address current pedestrian facilities within the City of Buffalo and to prioritize future construction of pedestrian travel-ways within the city limits, as well as connect existing city properties and sidewalk/pedestrian networks.
Sheridan Media
Construction Projects Within Big Horn National Forest Taking Longer To Complete Than Planned
A couple of projects within the Big Horn National Forest west of Buffalo are going to take longer than planned to complete. Work on the Meadowlark Dam and spillway was originally scheduled to be completed by this Wednesday (September 7th), and the Lake Point Day Use Area was supposed to reopen at about the same time.
Sheridan Media
In Bloom 2022
The Sheridan Community Land Trust is once again holding the In Bloom 2022 fundraiser presented by Sheridan Media beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College, Rooms W235-236. Attendees will learn how Native American Tribes utilized Yellowstone for 11,000 years...
Sheridan Media
UM Professor to speak on human history in Yellowstone
In Bloom 2022 will feature archaeologist Professor Douglas MacDonald from the Department of Anthropology University of Montana. MacDonald specializes in Native American archaeology of the Rock Mountains and Great Plains of Montana and Wyoming. Those in attendance will learn how Native American Tribes utilized Yellowstone for 11,000 years from MacDonald. He will tell stories, share experiences and insights from his time leading cutting-edge archaeological excavations in Yellowstone National Park.
Sheridan Media
Old Acme Power Plant A Topic Of Discussion At National Conference
Reclamation work at the Old Acme Power Plant site has been getting some national attention. Last month, Sheridan County Conservation District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski attended the National Brownfields Training Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on behalf of the district. The conference is the largest gathering in the country that’s focused...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Resident Death Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed the death of a Sheridan County Resident attributed to COVID-19. According to the Department of Health, an older adult Sheridan County man died in August. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the total number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 82 since the pandemic began in March of 2020. There have been 13 lab confirmed cases in Sheridan County since August 30. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list the COVID-19 community level and the community transmission level as low for Sheridan County.
Sheridan Media
County Commission Meets New Chamber Membership Coordinator
The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce has hired a new membership coordinator and she stopped by the Johnson County Commission meeting this week to introduce herself to them. Pam Day said she has moved to and been in Buffalo for about a month, and then read a statement from the chamber board.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Moving/Adding Things In Main Building
It’s been more than one month since the Sheridan Memorial Hospital opened its new downtown Sheridan Primary Care Clinic and hospital officials are moving things around in the main building on 5th Street. Most of the family member physicians were moved from the outpatient center to downtown, and in...
Sheridan Media
Cooking Area Fire Extinguished At Frackelton’s
A downtown Sheridan restaurant will be closed for some time, after fire crews had to extinguish a blaze inside. According to a media release from Sheridan Fire-Rescue (SFR), at about 6:42am on Wednesday, September 7th, firefighters responded to 55 N. Main St. (Frackelton’s) for the report of a fire.
Sheridan Media
Acme Power Plant Reclamation Efforts Continue Despite A Few Delays
Work is continuing in reclaiming the area of the old Acme Power Plant, as well as removing a diversion within the adjacent Tongue River. Recently contractors had been studying the area to see if the diversion could be fully removed, and the Sheridan County Conservation District was awarded a $585,000 cleanup grant from the EPA for asbestos abatements within the old power plant buildings.
Sheridan Media
SPD talk about domestic violence
While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan Police Department Lieutenants Dan Keller and James Hill addressed domestic violence in Sheridan. The upcoming month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 36% of women in Wyoming and 36% of men in Wyoming experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence, and – or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes.
