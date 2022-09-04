Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bulldawgillustrated.com
Kendall Milton Says Dawgs Are “Hungry As Ever”
Kendall Milton and AD Mitchell spoke to the media today before Saturday’s matchup vs. Samford. After a slaughtering against Oregon this past weekend, the two offensive playmakers assured everyone in attendance that they should not expect any dropoff this weekend versus a presumed inferior opponent in the Samford Bulldogs.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Stats That Matter – Georgia vs. Oregon 2022
A look back at what decided the game between Georgia and Oregon. The Georgia Bulldogs’ 2022 football season began in extravagant fashion in Atlanta. A fair share of people were expecting the Dawgs to come out on top over the Ducks, but not to the extremes at which they did. The final score of last Saturday’s matchup was an astonishing 49-3. To put that into perspective the spread of the game was 17 points, and Georgia won by a margin of 46. Not only did the Dawgs leave the Benz victorious, they left having established a new identity.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Kevin Butler’s Players of the Game
Each week, Georgia and Chicago Bears Hall of Fame legend Kevin Butler picks his Players of the Game. A member of numerous Halls of Fame and holder of a slew of records, Butler co-hosts DawgTalk on Georgia Football Saturdays and the famous Bulldog Brunch from the Hilltop Grille on Sundays. — Compiled by Jeff Dantzler.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Bulldogs Of The Fourth Estate – Dink NeSmith
Bulldawg Illustrated continues its new series, featuring long-time UGA personalities of the Fourth Estate. There are many who are published authors along with network television superstars. Our third installment highlights the Dawg-loving newspaperman and prolific prose writer, Dink NeSmith. While I am not sure what Dink NeSmith considers his chief...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bulldawgillustrated.com
Coach Smart shares his takeaways after the victory against Oregon
After seeing what the Georgia Bulldogs did to the Oregon Ducks in the season opener last Saturday, I think it’s safe to say that complacency does not exist within the walls of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. Coach Smart broke down his reaction to the game and his thoughts following in an interview on Monday, “Looking back at the tape, I think it’s never as good as it seems.” Nothing gets into their heads. The natty was celebrated and learned from, and so will the Oregon game. It’s as if 49-3 was nothing short of expectation, and the way the team handles it, that’s probably the case.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Daily Dawg Thread: September 07, 2022
Video/Transcript: Kirby Smart PostPractice Presser – September 06, 2022. “I thought we had one of our best practices of the year yesterday, and we had one of our worst practices today. To be honest, I don’t know where we are. I was really pleased for the way they approached yesterday. We had a lot of competitive periods, and they had a great practice that made a lot of guys better. Today, it was not so enthusiastic. It wasn’t to the standard of what we need. We have another day tomorrow to get it better.”
bulldawgillustrated.com
The moral of the story, to be elite, it starts with taking care of business at home and any other games played in the state
There was North Carolina in 1948. Houston in 1968. And a heart removal and disintegration against Auburn in 2005. In the Southeastern Conference era, Georgia has had 14 teams that have won the league and/or national championship. The Bulldogs were consensus national champions in 1942. Georgia was the undisputed, unanimous national champion of 1980 and 2021. It should also be noted that the Bulldogs were voted No. 1 in at least one poll when going 11-0 in 1946, and in 1968. The same goes for 1927, before the SEC, when a whopping 22 schools played in a giant Southern Conference. We seem to be trending back to that size. But I digress.
Comments / 0