After seeing what the Georgia Bulldogs did to the Oregon Ducks in the season opener last Saturday, I think it’s safe to say that complacency does not exist within the walls of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. Coach Smart broke down his reaction to the game and his thoughts following in an interview on Monday, “Looking back at the tape, I think it’s never as good as it seems.” Nothing gets into their heads. The natty was celebrated and learned from, and so will the Oregon game. It’s as if 49-3 was nothing short of expectation, and the way the team handles it, that’s probably the case.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO