Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez: I Feel Like Bivol's Team Didn't Want Him To Fight Me, They Know He Can Lose
As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Mexico’s Gilberto Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs) will challenge WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) on November 5 in Abi Dhabi. The title shot opportunity did not come easy - with Ramirez pushing for the shot for some time and eventually securing the...
Boxing Scene
Success in Canelo Trilogy Fight Could Be 'Life and Death' For Golovkin’s Psyche
It's already been 1,452 days. And if all goes to plan, it will be another 11 more. But regardless of when it occurs, one thing's for certain: Gennady Golovkin is looking forward to getting his hands on Canelo Alvarez a third time. When the consensus middleweight champion left the T-Mobile...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Official For October 29, Showtime PPV
Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and SHOWTIME SPORTS today announced that international superstar and serial risk-taker Jake “The Problem Child” Paul will face the biggest challenge of his career when he takes on UFC legend and professional boxer Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Ariz., on Saturday, October 29 live on SHOWTIME PPV. The bout will be contested over eight rounds at a catchweight of 187 pounds. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 14 at 1 p.m. ET and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Boxing Scene
WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Fury's Promoter Plans To Send Offer To Hearn For Joshua Showdown
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, has doubts about the seriousness of Tyson Fury's offer to face Joshua in December. On Monday, Fury called for a fight with Joshua, who last month lost a twelve round decision in a rematch with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Boxing Scene
Leo Santa Cruz Sides With Gervonta Davis In Possible Ryan Garcia Matchup
Both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia continue to fulminate in the public eye. Garcia, in particular, has screamed to the mountaintops that despite the Baltimore native possessing devastating power, he’s more than capable of rendering the 27-year-old motionless on the mat. Most recently, Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) pushed aside...
Boxing Scene
Gavin Gwynne: My Losses Made Me Train Harder, Work On All Aspects of My Game
Gavin Gwynne (15-2, 3 KOs) will be looking to show his ownership of titles is something that possesses longevity as he looks to get through the first defence of his British Lightweight title at The University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday September 17, live on Channel 5. April 2022 proved...
Boxing Scene
Bivol Expects Beterbiev To Be a More Difficult Opponent Than Canelo
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol is more interested in facing Artur Beterbiev in a high-stakes unification than moving forward with a rematch against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. Back in May, Bivol pulled off a stunner when he outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to retain his title. Bivol will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Usyk Offers Joshua Assistance For Comeback: 'If He Needs My Help, I'll Go To His Camp'
If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That’s the adage Oleksandr Usyk is offering Anthony Joshua after besting the Brit for a second time via decision. "If he needs my help, I will go to his camp and help him. He is not 40 years old, he is 33, so he should keep working – Anthony, don't stop,” Usyk told Sky Sports. "I understand that he wanted to win against me, but Anthony can't give up. He must go forward.”
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: When Choi Fight Couldn't Happen, I Told My Team 'Go Get Me Mikaela'
Alycia Baumgardner never doubted that her next fight would be a title unification bout. The reigning WBC junior lightweight titlist was confidently but cautiously looking to the future throughout fight week leading to her April 16 win over former unified featherweight champ Edith Soledad Matthysse, Next in her sights was a targeted showdown with WBA titleholder Hyun Mi Choi, after which point she planned to face IBF/WBO champ Mikaela Mayer for the undisputed crown.
Boxing Scene
Sivenathi Nontshinga Inks Promotional Agreement With Eddie Hearn
Sivenathi Nontshinga has signed a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Nontshinga (11-0 9 KOs) landed the IBF Light-Flyweight title in an epic fight of the year contender clash with Hector Flores in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday night, edging out the Mexican in a rollercoaster battle fought at a relentless pace.
Boxing Scene
Mayer: I Consider This The Undisputed Fight, Feel Like The Fans See It That Way As Well
Mikaela Mayer will be fine with a win over Alycia Baumgardner as final confirmation of ruling the 130-pound division. The highly anticipated Mayer-Baumgardner showdown will officially come one belt short of undisputed championship status. The lone holdout is the WBA, which is currently in possession of Hyun Mi Choi. Both fighters have attempted to secure a fight with the unbeaten, two-division titlist, though most experts regard their head-on collision as the division’s true championship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez Envisions Future Clash Against Artur Beterbiev: “He’s The Top Dog"
As of late, David Benavidez has grown somewhat discouraged. After years of poking, antagonizing, and goading some of the top names at 168-pounds into fighting him, Benavidez has yet to face one of the elites in the super middleweight division. While the 25-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona remains hopeful that he’ll...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury Feels That He Will Stop Oleksandr Usyk Inside of Six Rounds
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury feels confident that he would take down Oleksandr Usyk within six rounds of action. Fury, 34-years-old, has been pressing Usyk to fight him sooner than later in an undisputed showdown. Usyk was in action last month in Saudi Arabia, when he retained the IBF, IBO,...
Boxing Scene
Cruz: We Want The Rematch With Gervonta Davis, That's What These Fans Want
Isaac Cruz saw his stock soar even in defeat the last time he played this location. The compact lightweight contender came up short in a twelve-round, unanimous decision in favor of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last December 5 at the Los Angeles venue formerly known as Staples Center. Davis had a ringside seat for Sunday’s Fox Sports Pay-Per-View at the site now known as Crypto.com Arena, which saw Mexico City’s Cruz blast out countryman Eduardo Ramirez inside of two rounds in the evening’s co-feature, playing to raucous applause.
Boxing Scene
Junaid Bostan Inks Multi-Fight Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Rotherham Super Welterweight talent Junaid Bostan has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will have his third professional bout on the undercard of the WBA Featherweight World Title clash between Leigh Wood and Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday September 24.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Face To Face at Final Presser
The top of the bill on Saturday sees middleweight champions and one-time amateur adversaries Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KOs) and Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KOs) battle for the undisputed title. (photos by Lawrence Lustig) In the co-feature, American stars Mikaela Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) and Alycia Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
Yokasta Valle: All I Wanted Was To Get A Unification Fight; We Wanted Estrada But I Didn't Need Her
There was a time when Yokasta Valle considered her best shot at unification would come on the road against Seniesa Estrada. It was a sacrifice that she was willing to make, for the primary goal of adding another title to her collection. The latter has materialized for Valle, who aims to win the WBO strawweight title and defend her IBF crown in her showdown with Vietnam’s Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1KO). The bout headlines a DAZN show Thursday, live from Cuidad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Boxing Scene
Shields: Women's Boxing Went From Nothing To Something Huge; More Work To Be Done
Claressa Shields appreciates how far women’s boxing has come since she turned pro almost six years ago. Back then, an enormous moment like the one that awaits her Saturday night in London didn’t seem possible. Even Shields’ staunchest supporters tried to brace her for the potential disappointments she was sure to encounter in the male-dominated boxing business.
Boxing Scene
Jonas Could See Shields Leading on The Cards When Marshall Stops Her
Unified junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas is among the many fighters who are looking forward to Saturday's big middleweight unification between career rivals Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall. Ten years ago, when they were amateurs, Marshall scored a decision win over Shields. That was the last, and only time, Shields...
Comments / 2