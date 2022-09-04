ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett Police search for missing 12-year-old boy

 4 days ago
Everett police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say 12-year-old Jessie James Nelson, nicknamed JJ, has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

According to police, he was last seen at his home on 10100 block of Holly Dr. around 1:30pm.

Nelson has dyed pink/light red hair and was wearing a red shirt, black shorts at the time of his disappearance.

Everett police are asking anyone that spots him to call 911 immediately.

Comments / 5

Rj Gunner
4d ago

Praying he gets found A 12 Year Old I Live in area I’ll definitely Be keeping a close eye out for him 💯🙏🏼

