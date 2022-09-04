ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Raid on Mar-a-Lago was justified

Mr. Treece's loyalty to Trump is what is outrageous. My local news agency reports Trump was asked to surrender documents. He did some, his lawyer signed a letter stating there were no more documents, but we know now that was another untruth.

The raid on Trump was justified. Republican supporters of Trump will try any ridiculous excuse to justify EVERYTHING he says or does. Testimony has shown Trump knew the terrorist group brought arms to D.C. and more than just bear spray. They busted into the Capitol building while Congress was in session and a number of people were killed. The Republican Party writes this off as "legitimate political discourse" defying any type of common sense. Trump has buried that trait so deep, his supporters can't find it. Please.

Mr. Treece wants other issues — like the Portland riots and Hillary's emails — addressed as much. Trump ordered the DOJ to investigate the email situation, but no charges were made. In Portland, charges were made but I have not seen penalties. Now a Republican senator says if Trump is jailed there will be riots in the streets. According to the DOJ, Trump brought thousands of our most dangerous terrorists to D.C. and we should forget the treason because this group may object. He enjoyed the show for over three hours. Please.

Trump supporters have questioned what good Biden has done. In my opinion, the best thing he did was to get Trump out of office in a totally fair election. Trump supporters forget he told everybody he had done such a great job the only way he could lose is if there was fraud. So the election officials, including his supporters, went to work to made sure there was no fraud. After some 60 court filings, claiming fraud and dozens of recounts, the election stands.

I don't like high gas prices or inflation. I believe price gouging is a big part of the problem. Businesses raise prices because of higher business costs and then again for personal costs. I still believe Trump was the worst president in history for his mishandling of the pandemic, costing many lives, and for his efforts to overthrow the election.

If he had convinced his supporters to get the vaccine, instead of a choice, a rate of 85% vaccinated could have easily resulted. Jan. 6 needs the "needle for treason" as the penalty.

Donald E. Beeler

Flat Rock

