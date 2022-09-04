Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy is recovering from a gunshot injury from when a bullet grazed his head in West Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.Officers on patrol on the west side of the city were sent to the 2200 block of Presstman Street to investigate a report of a shooting a few minutes after 4 p.m., police said.Once there, they found the injured teenager. An ambulance took him to a local hospital so that he could receive medical treatment, according to authorities.Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
