Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Double Murder Suspects, 15 and 16-Years-Old Arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH – the Columbus Police Department has announced the arrest of two teenagers wanted...
WSYX ABC6
25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
52-year-old man shot in the leg at North Linden bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg late Tuesday night at a North Linden bar, according to Columbus police. CPD say officers went to a bar on the 900 block of East Hudson Street just before midnight and found the man with one gunshot wound to his […]
sunny95.com
Man shot on East Side is city’s 92nd homicide of 2022
COLUMBUS – Police have very few clues to go on in their search for suspects in a deadly shooting outside an East Side bar early Thursday. Allen Wright II was found lying in a parking lot in the 6000 block of E. Broad Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, at 12:44 a.m. by officers responding to a report of a shooting, Sgt. Eric Pilya of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
Warrant provides insight into what was found in apartment where Donovan Lewis was killed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police released new video on Thursday of the deadly shooting of Donovan Lewis. Lewis was shot and killed by Officer Ricky Anderson who was among the officer serving warrants at a Hilltop apartment. ABC 6/FOX 28 is getting insight into what was found inside...
Police: 2 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old, 18-year-old in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenage suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man in northeast Columbus earlier this year have been taken into custody. Columbus Police Task Force Officers arrested Terrell Hicks-Freeman, 15, on Aug. 24 and Baron Anderson, 16, on Wednesday. The pair...
Daily Beast
Video Shows Mom Raging at Cops After Her Son Was Shot in Bed
As new video offered a fresh vantage point of the killing of Donovan Lewis, a 20-year-old Black man fatally shot in bed last month by a Columbus Police officer while possibly holding a vape pen, the slain man’s family issued a fresh call for justice. “I want to see...
Police: Shooting victim located inside vehicle on I-71 ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting near a Columbus gas station. Columbus police said the victim was located inside a vehicle on the on-ramp to Interstate 71 south from East 5th Avenue. The shooting occurred after 3:10 p.m. near the Exon gas station...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for missing 39-year-old last seen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen Friday in north Columbus. According to law enforcement, Tamara Rae Wilson, 39, was last seen on September 2 in the area of Polaris Parkway and Old State Road. Wilson just moved into the area...
15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna found
UPDATE: Gahanna police said Tuesday afternoon that Lanie Starr has been located. GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, […]
sciotopost.com
Two Teens Arrested in Columbus for Double Homicide of Two Peers
COLUMBUS – Two teenagers a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested for a double murder that occurred on June 3, 2022. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting. Officers and Columbus Fire Medics arrived at scene and found victim # 1 seated in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire personnel pronounced victim #1 deceased at 11:14 p.m. Officers were then advised of a second victim in the 5600 block of Caledonia Rd., where it is believed this incident took place. Officers arrived at scene and found victim #2 laying in the parking lot unresponsive, victim #2 was pronounced at 11:27 p.m.
Shoplifters target Columbus adult store for second consecutive day
COLUMBUS, OH – A pair of shoplifters who robbed a Columbus adult store on July...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
Woman assaulted, Labrador Retriever stolen by teenagers in violent carjacking
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are investigating after a woman was assaulted while walking...
Dog stolen inside of car during Columbus mugging by teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman lost both her car and her dog when a group of suspects attacked her in an Easton parking lot, police said Tuesday. The attack happened around 2:45 p.m. Aug. 26 in the 3700 block of Easton Market. The woman was walking her dog to her car when a stolen […]
sciotopost.com
Update: 54 Year Old Man Arrested after Tartlon to Stoutsville Chase in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – Pickaway County sheriff chased a man from Tartlon to Stoutsville last night and had several warrants for his arrest. Around 9:30 pm a chase occurred after a deputy attempted to stop a man in the Tarlton area off 159/64 going into Tarlton the man fled in his Green Silverado going Northbound on 16th road to Heigle, to dozer to main street Stoutsville. Speeds were never extreme reporting around 65 mph in the Silverado.
18-year-old Columbus student arrested for bringing loaded gun, drugs to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old Columbus student was arrested Tuesday, accused of bringing a loaded gun and marijuana to school. Around 11:45 a.m., a security officer at career preparatory Mason Run High School alerted Columbus police that a male student had stashed “a significant amount” of suspected marijuana and a loaded firearm in his […]
Woman killed in Fairfield County crash
WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
Couple stole over $2,000 worth of merchandise from adult store
COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after a couple was caught stealing...
WTOV 9
Columbus man facing multiple drug charges after traffic stop in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Police arrested an Ohio man on several felony drug charges early Thursday morning. Around 3 o’clock, police were dispatched to Interstate 470 east, just past Exit, 1 to assist a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop. Officers searched the...
Shore News Network
114K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 8