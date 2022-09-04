ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

52-year-old man shot in the leg at North Linden bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg late Tuesday night at a North Linden bar, according to Columbus police. CPD say officers went to a bar on the 900 block of East Hudson Street just before midnight and found the man with one gunshot wound to his […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man shot on East Side is city’s 92nd homicide of 2022

COLUMBUS – Police have very few clues to go on in their search for suspects in a deadly shooting outside an East Side bar early Thursday. Allen Wright II was found lying in a parking lot in the 6000 block of E. Broad Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, at 12:44 a.m. by officers responding to a report of a shooting, Sgt. Eric Pilya of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Beast

Video Shows Mom Raging at Cops After Her Son Was Shot in Bed

As new video offered a fresh vantage point of the killing of Donovan Lewis, a 20-year-old Black man fatally shot in bed last month by a Columbus Police officer while possibly holding a vape pen, the slain man’s family issued a fresh call for justice. “I want to see...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Shooting victim located inside vehicle on I-71 ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting near a Columbus gas station. Columbus police said the victim was located inside a vehicle on the on-ramp to Interstate 71 south from East 5th Avenue. The shooting occurred after 3:10 p.m. near the Exon gas station...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

15-year-old girl missing from Gahanna found

UPDATE: Gahanna police said Tuesday afternoon that Lanie Starr has been located. GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her home in Gahanna for the past three days, according to police. Police say Lanie Starr left her home in the area of Stygler Road and McCutcheon Road at night on Friday, […]
GAHANNA, OH
sciotopost.com

Two Teens Arrested in Columbus for Double Homicide of Two Peers

COLUMBUS – Two teenagers a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested for a double murder that occurred on June 3, 2022. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting. Officers and Columbus Fire Medics arrived at scene and found victim # 1 seated in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire personnel pronounced victim #1 deceased at 11:14 p.m. Officers were then advised of a second victim in the 5600 block of Caledonia Rd., where it is believed this incident took place. Officers arrived at scene and found victim #2 laying in the parking lot unresponsive, victim #2 was pronounced at 11:27 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: 54 Year Old Man Arrested after Tartlon to Stoutsville Chase in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY – Pickaway County sheriff chased a man from Tartlon to Stoutsville last night and had several warrants for his arrest. Around 9:30 pm a chase occurred after a deputy attempted to stop a man in the Tarlton area off 159/64 going into Tarlton the man fled in his Green Silverado going Northbound on 16th road to Heigle, to dozer to main street Stoutsville. Speeds were never extreme reporting around 65 mph in the Silverado.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in Fairfield County crash

WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
