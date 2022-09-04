ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wcyb.com

1 dead in fatal Wise County crash

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One man is dead in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wise County. It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Route 63 in St. Paul. According to police, two others were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. The name of the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
SYLVESTER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
SYLVESTER, WV
rmef.org

Virginia Puts Up Its Live Elk Cam

Below is a news release from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation provided both volunteer and financial support with the successful restoration of elk to their historic Virginia range in 2012. The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is thrilled to announce their newest cam, the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Over 12 prosecuted in Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury convicted the last two defendants in a Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy that trafficked cocaine from Texas and North Carolina into Lynchburg to move across Central Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. A jury convicted 44-year-old Ricky Abner and 43-year-old Charay Trent on drug conspiracy...
LYNCHBURG, VA
supertalk929.com

Virginia man dead after falling from Unicoi County waterfall

The body of a man from Virginia was recovered from Limestone Cove in Unicoi County on Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Hensley. Officials received a call that afternoon about a hiker who had reportedly fallen off of Red Fork Falls while trying to get a closer look. Sheriff Hensley said...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
