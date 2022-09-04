Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation into alleged Virginia deer poacher reveals multiple wildlife violations
An investigation into an alleged deer poacher in Westmoreland County led to the discovery of more than 35 wildlife violations during the 2021-2022 hunting season.
wcyb.com
1 dead in fatal Wise County crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — One man is dead in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wise County. It happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday on Route 63 in St. Paul. According to police, two others were taken to the hospital, but have since been released. The name of the...
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
Maryland natural resource police charge goose hunter for exceeding legal limit
POCOMOKE CITY, MD -the Maryland natural resources police have announced the arrest of to goose...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to report road problems in Virginia
CBS 6 reached out Henrico County to find out how you can alert them if you see a road condition that might need addressing.
Prosecutor’s Office Solves 31-Year-Old Jersey Shore Murder Cold Case, But Suspect Dead for 7 Years
TOMS RIVER, NJ -The Ocean County prosecutor’s office has announced they have solved a 31-year-old...
Hiker discovers human remains along West Virginia trail. Now sheriff is investigating
The body has been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
cbs19news
Virginia State Police seeking public assistance for a hit and run crash in Fredrick County
FREDRICK, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia State Police is seeking the public's help with a crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Fredrick County. Officials say that Trooper N. Hobbs is investigating property damage caused by a hit and run. Police say that the crash occurred at 9:15 P.M...
No charges after 11-year-old killed in Virginia crash
All passengers in the Kia were left with serious injuries from the crash and were taken to Southside Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, police said. An 11-year-old girl who was seat belted, and sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash, died as a result of the incident.
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Final two defendants in statewide drug operation in Virginia convicted
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The final two defendants in a Statewide cocaine trafficking operation that stretched...
First Day of School at Jersey Shore Marred by Gun Incident
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Berkeley Township were forced to divert students away from...
rmef.org
Virginia Puts Up Its Live Elk Cam
Below is a news release from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation provided both volunteer and financial support with the successful restoration of elk to their historic Virginia range in 2012. The Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is thrilled to announce their newest cam, the...
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
Virginia completes transfer of inmates for prison renovation
Prison officials in Virginia on Wednesday completed the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the Lawrenceville Correctional Center
Double Trouble State Park Reopened as Officials Suggest Rabid Fox Has Died
BAYVILLE, NJ – A rabid Fox that has been terrorizing Double Trouble State Park in...
WDBJ7.com
Over 12 prosecuted in Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A federal jury convicted the last two defendants in a Lynchburg-based drug conspiracy that trafficked cocaine from Texas and North Carolina into Lynchburg to move across Central Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. A jury convicted 44-year-old Ricky Abner and 43-year-old Charay Trent on drug conspiracy...
supertalk929.com
Virginia man dead after falling from Unicoi County waterfall
The body of a man from Virginia was recovered from Limestone Cove in Unicoi County on Sunday, according to Sheriff Mike Hensley. Officials received a call that afternoon about a hiker who had reportedly fallen off of Red Fork Falls while trying to get a closer look. Sheriff Hensley said...
Shore News Network
114K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 1