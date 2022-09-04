Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted in deadly 2021 East Pittsburgh shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Nearly one year after a man was killed and his mother was wounded in a shooting in East Pittsburgh, a fugitive has been taken into custody. The U.S. Marshals Service, Western Pennsylvania Task Force announced the arrest of Cecil Foreman, who was wanted by state police for the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Michael Kelley and wounding his mother Shauna Kelley on September 12, 2021. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Prospect Terrace in East Pittsburgh. RELATED: Police: 1 Dead, 1 Injured After East Pittsburgh ShootingAn arrest warrant for Foreman was issued just one day after the shooting on September 13, 2022. Foreman was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police as well as U.S. Marshals in the 500 block of Franklin Street in East Pittsburgh.
Suspect in Prospect Terrace shooting arrested by U.S. marshals
U.S. marshals have arrested a man wanted in connection with a September 2021 fatal shooting in East Pittsburgh. Cecil H. Foreman, 45, of Braddock, is alleged to have shot and killed 22-year-old Michael Kelley in the 100 block of Prospect Drive. Kelley’s mother was also wounded in the Sept. 12,...
New Kensington man, Arnold shooting suspect charged in jailhouse assault
A New Kensington man and a man acquitted of a shooting in Arnold face charges in what authorities say was a planned jailhouse assault. A former guard at the Westmoreland County Prison was fired and also faces charges in the incident. According to county detectives, the attack occurred last month...
7th suspect in New Kensington homicide arrested
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The seventh teenager wanted in the shooting death of a man in New Kensington has been arrested. Da'Montae Brooks was taken into custody at a home in Dunbar Township, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced on Thursday. According to prosecutors,15-year-old Brooks was one of seven teenagers who cornered 32-year-old Jason Raiford in a hallway in a New Kensington public housing apartment on July 3. Detectives said 18-year-old Elijah Gary struck Raiford in the head with a pistol but dropped the gun, which Raiford grabbed as the group scattered. Prosecutors said 14-year-old Amir Kennedy, who was armed with a semi-automatic long rifle, was the first one out the door and shot Raiford multiple times in the head and body.Brooks was the last suspect to be arrested.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
County Police make arrest in fatal Duquesne shooting
Allegheny County Police police plan to charge 17-year-old Duquesne resident Justice Haten as an adult for the shooting death of 14-year-old Lajaponis Roberts, according to a county press release. Roberts was the passenger in a burgundy-colored Chevrolet Cruze when the shooting happened last Friday in Duquesne. The driver abandoned the...
State police investigating shooting in Braddock
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Braddock. A woman was gunned down before 10 p.m. on Pine Way between 5th and 6th streets.
wtae.com
Braddock shooting leaves woman dead
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Braddock. State police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a woman who was in her early 30s was shot in the chest while standing outside along Pine Way around 9:40 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she later...
Police: 17-year-old with firearm in Duquesne arrested, charged as an adult
Allegheny County Police arrested a juvenile with a gun in Duquesne just days after a teen girl was killed in that city. Justice Haten, 17, of Duquesne was taken into custody Tuesday shortly before 2 p.m. after a foot chase. Police said they saw him and two other juveniles at...
Man dies at hospital after being stabbed in Homewood
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday morning, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said that David L. Kelley, 27, was stabbed by someone in the 7500 block of Mulford Street around 3:38 p.m. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian, where he died.
Police Sergeant's Son ID'd Days After Falling To Death Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb
The infant son of a police sergeant who fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, has died, authorities say. Henry "Hank" Witucki, 1, fell out of a window of the second-story window of his family's home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County police say.
Man shot and killed by Pittsburgh police after confronting officer with revolver
Authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who "confronted officers" with a gun as they came to the front door of a Pittsburgh home while seeking a missing woman. Pittsburgh police said officers were asked just before 9 p.m. Thursday to help Robinson Township police find the woman after relatives reported her missing and endangered.
Pittsburgh police address teens being tased during weekly briefing
PITTSBURGH — Cell phone video clearly captures the problems police are dealing with on Murray Avenue. “It’s causing havoc not just in Zone 4, but the downtown area. Zone 3 kids are waiting to get on the buses, and they are kids,” said Pittsburgh Police Assistant Chief Linda Barone.
New video shows police tasing teens during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — There’s a video circulating on social media following Tuesday’s fight that is causing concern. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Police officer hurt, 2 juveniles tased during fight in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. “That was quite an elevated situation and out-of-control situation,” said Beth Pittinger, head of...
Pittsburgh police looking to identify armed robbery suspect
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of committing an armed robbery. Police were called to Burlington Coat Factory at 339 6th Avenue for a report of an armed robbery on Aug. 29 at 11:07 a.m. According to officials, a...
Police: 2 juveniles tased, officer injured after fight in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said officers tased two juveniles while trying to break up a fight in Squirrel Hill. One of the officers was also hurt. Pittsburgh police said an officer on Murray Avenue saw juveniles fighting around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, and when he tried to break them up, one of them become combative. Police said when the officer used his taser on that juvenile, another one attacked him. Another officer who saw what was going on used a taser on the second juvenile, police said. According to police, both juveniles were evaluated, cleared by EMS then taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Police said the officer suffered a hand and shoulder injury and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. KDKA's Royce Jones reports there was a large police presence and dozens of kids were at the scene, which is near Allderdice High School.Police said charges are pending. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Police: Man with guns arrested near youth football game
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was arrested and charged over the weekend after two loaded handguns were found in a backpack at a youth football game. It happened at Kennard Field in the Hill District on Sunday. According to paperwork, two officers who were providing security at the game "believed someone had a gun" outside the field gate by the concession stand. That's when an officer saw a man throw a backpack over the fence onto the field. "Our officer observed someone throw a bag, some type of backpack, throw bag, over the fence. They were inside...
West Mifflin police investigating shots fired at housing complex
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — KDKA-TV obtained video that shows shots fired at a housing complex in West Mifflin.West Mifflin police said they responded to reports of 40 shots fired around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday at Mon View Heights. Hours later, there was another report of 30 shots fired in the area. Police suspect possible retaliation. The video shows a group of people around a car before a fight breaks out on Midway Drive. Then multiple shots were fired in the area. Police said nobody was injured and no arrests have been made.Based on the evidence collected by law enforcement, they believe more than one shooter was involved. Police found shell casings in various locations.People who live in the area said some kids were jumping someone's mom and her son came out shooting to get them off of her and someone shot back.West Mifflin police are looking for a gold Chevy Malibu or Impala that was in the area during the first shots fired incident.
Direct care counselors accused of assaulting patient in Allegheny County
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - Two direct support counselors were arrested for allegedly assaulting a patient with intellectual disabilities.August Young and Eric Walker are accused of using a metal rod to assault the patient on Nov. 2 of last year, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday after an investigation with North Versailles police. Investigators said neither Young nor Walker reported the incident, and the patient's injuries weren't discovered until after another direct support counselor found severe bruising. The victim was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery, the attorney general's office said. Young and Walker worked for Taylor Maleski Home, which the attorney general's office said provides supportive home services to people with intellectual disabilities in Allegheny, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.Both have been charged with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person and conspiracy. Young is also charged with aggravated assault and abuse of a care-dependent person.
Semitruck overturned on Neville Island Bridge
PITTSBURGH — A semitruck overturned on Interstate 79 South at the Neville Island Bridge. Allegheny County 911 reported that Pennsylvania state police, fire and EMS units were called to the scene of the accident around 5:20 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semitruck on its side lying off the road.
Man gets life in North Braddock shooting death of 85-year-old
A Swissvale man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced on Wednesday for first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 85-year-old man. Courde Day, 23, was found guilty by a jury in June for killing James Dent Jr. Day was sentenced by Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Beth A. Lazzara on Wednesday for murder, as well as for aggravated assault for the shooting of Thomas Cole, who owned a North Braddock cellular store.
