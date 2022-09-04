PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police said officers tased two juveniles while trying to break up a fight in Squirrel Hill. One of the officers was also hurt. Pittsburgh police said an officer on Murray Avenue saw juveniles fighting around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, and when he tried to break them up, one of them become combative. Police said when the officer used his taser on that juvenile, another one attacked him. Another officer who saw what was going on used a taser on the second juvenile, police said. According to police, both juveniles were evaluated, cleared by EMS then taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Police said the officer suffered a hand and shoulder injury and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. KDKA's Royce Jones reports there was a large police presence and dozens of kids were at the scene, which is near Allderdice High School.Police said charges are pending. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO