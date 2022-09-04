Read full article on original website
Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news
Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season. But with United playing at Crystal Palace...
Premier League and rest of sport to decide on schedules after Queen’s death
Organisers of the weekend’s sporting events are to be left to decide whether to postpone their schedules in the wake of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.Decisions on whether to go ahead will be made following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.However, it will be left to individual organisations to choose how to proceed and postponements will not be mandatory.A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.However, a number of sporting events listed for Friday have already been postponed following the death of Elizabeth...
