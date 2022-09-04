ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 55, Utah State 0

By BamaCentral Staff
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlpLR_0hhdMzdf00

The BamaCentral staff breaks down the Crimson Tide's dominant win in the season opener.

Game one has come and gone for the top team in the country, and it was a dominating win for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here's some of the big picture stats from the 55-0 win over Utah State.

Team Stats:

Total Yards: Alabama 559, Utah State 136

Passing Yards: Alabama 281, Utah State 57

Rushing Yards: Alabama 278, Utah State 79

First Downs: Alabama 30, Utah State 7

Third Downs: Alabama 6-10 (60%), Utah State 3-17 (18%)

Alabama Stats:

Passing

Bryce Young: 18-28, 195 yards, 5 touchdowns

Jalen Milroe: 8-10, 76 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Ty Simpson: 1-2, 10 yards

Rushing

Bryce Young- 5 attempts, 100 yards, 1 touchdown (career high in rushing for Young)

Jahmyr Gibbs- 9 attempts, 93 yards

Jamarion Miller- 7 attempts, 32 yards

Jase McClellan- 5 attempts, 23 yards

Roydell Williams- 3 attempts, 15 yards

Receiving

Traeshon Holden- 5 catches, 70 yards, 2 touchdowns

Kobe Prentice- 5 catches, 60 yards

Jermaine Burton- 5 catches, 35 yard, 2 touchdowns

Jase McClellan- 2 catches, 25 yards, 2 touchdowns

Isaiah Bond- 2 catches, 23 yards

Defense

Jaylen Moody- 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Will Anderson Jr.- 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Brian Branch- 5 tackles

Chris Braswell- 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Deontae Lawson- 4 tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss

Check out the video located at the top of the page where BamaCentral staff writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham break down Alabama's 55-0 victory over Utah State from outside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hfk6_0hhdMzdf00

