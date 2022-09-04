Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 55, Utah State 0

The BamaCentral staff breaks down the Crimson Tide's dominant win in the season opener.

Game one has come and gone for the top team in the country, and it was a dominating win for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Here's some of the big picture stats from the 55-0 win over Utah State.

Team Stats:

Total Yards: Alabama 559, Utah State 136

Passing Yards: Alabama 281, Utah State 57

Rushing Yards: Alabama 278, Utah State 79

First Downs: Alabama 30, Utah State 7

Third Downs: Alabama 6-10 (60%), Utah State 3-17 (18%)

Alabama Stats:

Passing

Bryce Young: 18-28, 195 yards, 5 touchdowns

Jalen Milroe: 8-10, 76 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Ty Simpson: 1-2, 10 yards

Rushing

Bryce Young- 5 attempts, 100 yards, 1 touchdown (career high in rushing for Young)

Jahmyr Gibbs- 9 attempts, 93 yards

Jamarion Miller- 7 attempts, 32 yards

Jase McClellan- 5 attempts, 23 yards

Roydell Williams- 3 attempts, 15 yards

Receiving

Traeshon Holden- 5 catches, 70 yards, 2 touchdowns

Kobe Prentice- 5 catches, 60 yards

Jermaine Burton- 5 catches, 35 yard, 2 touchdowns

Jase McClellan- 2 catches, 25 yards, 2 touchdowns

Isaiah Bond- 2 catches, 23 yards

Defense

Jaylen Moody- 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Will Anderson Jr.- 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Brian Branch- 5 tackles

Chris Braswell- 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Deontae Lawson- 4 tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss

Check out the video located at the top of the page where BamaCentral staff writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham break down Alabama's 55-0 victory over Utah State from outside Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa

