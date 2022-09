LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Former Kentucky football coach Guy Morriss died Monday after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He was 71. Morriss served as an assistant coach under Hal Mumme from 1997 as offensive line coach before taking over for Mumme at the start of the 2001 season and guided the Wildcats to a 7-5 record in 2002. He left for Baylor the following season where he coached the Bears for five seasons. He also coached at Kentucky State, Texas A&M Commerce and was offensive line coach at Warren Central High School and Lexington Christian Academy.

