Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis - Watch Champions Extend Perfect Start

By Robert Summerscales
 4 days ago

Real Madrid maintained their perfect start in La Liga on Saturday by ending the 100% record of Real Betis.

Both sides went into the contest having won their opening three games of the season.

But reigning Spanish champions Madrid were by far the better team at the Bernabeu and thoroughly deserving of their 2-1 victory.

It came courtesy of goals from Brazilians Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, either side of an equalizer by former Madrid midfielder Sergio Canales.

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis

Vinicius produced a sublime lobbed finish to put Madrid ahead on 11 minutes after he had raced onto a David Alaba through pass.

Canales quickly hit back with a fierce shot that burst through Thibaut Courtois following a long-throw routine.

Dominant Madrid would go on to end the game having attempted 14 shots more than Betis.

One of those shots almost resulted in Aurelien Tchouameni scoring his first goal for the club but his powerful header was tipped onto the crossbar.

The winning goal arrived 20 minutes into the second half when Federico Valverde cut the ball back to Rodrygo, who slotted home from eight yards.

Scorers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo (right) pictured celebrating during Real Madrid's 2-1 win

IMAGO/NurPhoto/Ruben de la Fuente

NewsBreak
