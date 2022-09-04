ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

TMZ.com

The Weeknd Says Doctors Say His Voice Will Recover After Losing it at L.A. Show

The Weeknd abruptly canceled his Los Angeles show last week after losing his voice -- but his road to recovery is going great -- so says the singer's medical team. Abel made the happy announcement Tuesday, just days after Saturday night's show at SoFi Stadium, writing, "doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i'll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for. LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that's come my way. i love you all so much ... XO"
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Sue Bird Breaks Down In Tears After Final WNBA Game, Steph Curry Shows Love

Sue Bird was visibly emotional last night as she played the final game of her legendary WNBA career ... breaking down in tears on the court as fans chanted, "Thank You, Sue!" Bird was understandably overwhelmed with emotion ... sharing one last moment with her teammates and fans at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle following the Storm's playoff game loss against the Aces.
SEATTLE, WA
City
Inglewood, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Inglewood, CA
Entertainment
TMZ.com

'Fuller House' Producer David A. Arnold Dead at 54

David A. Arnold, the longtime comedian, 'Fuller House' producer and Netflix star, has died, TMZ confirmed. His family tells TMZ ...“It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'BMF' Actor Lil Meech Off the Hook in $250K Watch Theft Case

"BMF" star Lil Meech is off the hook in his grand theft case over a $250K Richard Mille watch ... we're told it was tossed after the accusers decided they were done pursuing it. A rep for the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office tells TMZ Hip Hop ... cops conducted an...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Armie Hammer Documentary Removes Bite Mark Pic, Viewers Think It's A Tattoo

Discovery+ is scrapping an image from their latest Armie Hammer documentary that allegedly showed a gnarly bite mark ... and they're doing away with it because viewers are convinced it looks all too similar to a tattoo found online. "House of Hammer" dives deep into the actor's sexual abuse allegations...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

FN Meka Co-Founder Calls Out Fans Complaining About A.I. Rapper's Lyrics

Operation FN Meka, Capitol Records' experimental A.I. rapper, might be resting in a virtual coffin now ... but one of its co-creators is lashing out one last time. We hope. Anthony Martini, co-founder of Factory New -- the company responsible for unleashing FN Meka, tells The New York Times ... the digital rapper's critics are guilty of creating a double standard.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Meghan Markle Says She Grew Up the 'Ugly Duckling,' Struggled to Fit in

Meghan Markle is British royalty now, but growing up she was considered the "ugly duckling" who struggled to fit in with other kids ... that's according to Meghan herself. The Duchess of Sussex just dropped the latest episode of her "Archetypes" podcast -- and she chats with actress Mindy Kaling about her childhood challenges. When Meghan said she was no beauty, Mindy was shocked and almost disbelieving.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Fireboy DML Says Madonna Slid in His DMs to Make "Frozen (Remix)" Happen

Madonna was trapping out the bando earlier this year with her "Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)" ... and turns out the collab only happened because of what went down in the DMs between the Nigerian Afrobeats star and her. TMZ Hip Hop linked with Fireboy DML Tuesday in midtown Manhattan, and...
HIP HOP
TMZ.com

Migos Members Quavo & Takeoff Announce Album, Offset Solo Performance

It's been a few weeks since Offset and the other two Migos released competing singles ... and it appears things continue to grow apart for the group. On Tuesday night, Offset took center stage on 'The Tonight Show' ... giving an interview about his son Wave's 1st birthday party and performing a melody of his new solo songs "Code" and "5 4 3 2 1."
MUSIC
TMZ.com

'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Donates $100k to Lion Air Flight Victims' Families

Diana Jenkins is contributing a boatload of cash to a good cause -- one that actually hits home for her costar, Erika Jayne. The 'Real Housewives' star, who's on her first season of 'Beverly Hills,' announced Wednesday she'd donated $100,000 to immediate family members of those who perished on the 2018 Lion Air 610 flight that went down in the Java Sea ... killing all 189 people onboard.
CHARITIES

