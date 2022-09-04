ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Natasha Jonas has sights on more titles after unifying super-welterweight belts

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyL3G_0hhdGNtV00

Natasha Jonas talked up the possibility of becoming a champion at multiple weights after she beat Patricia Berghult on points in front of a home Liverpool crowd to add the WBC belt to her WBO title.

The 38-year-old outclassed the previously unbeaten Swedish boxer to the delight of the M&S Bank Arena crowd, with the judges scoring the contest 99-91, 100-90 and 100-90 in favour of the British fighter.

Jonas (12-2-1) took control early on and despite going close to a knockout towards the end of the 10-round fight, she still did more than enough to clinch a 12th professional win.

After becoming unified champion of the super-welterweight division, she is now eyeing the WBA and IBF belts held by Hannah Ranking and Marie-Eve Dicaire respectively and could also drop back down to welterweight.

“There’s two other belts to get and always the opportunity to become a two-weight or possibly three-weight (champion) because it is no secret I won’t make super featherweight again,” Jones told Sky Sports.

“I thought I lost a couple of rounds if I am honest but I can never really judge.

“I can hear (trainer) Joe (Gallagher) in the corner giving me hell all the way through, ‘no, no, no, no’ and I think ‘oh god I am doing it wrong’ but we came out with it.”

The Toxteth-born boxer was fighting in Liverpool for the first time in three years.

There is two other belts to get and always the opportunity to become a two-weight or possibly three-weight (champion).

Natasha Jonas

Jonas beat Chris Namus in February at Manchester Arena to claim the vacant WBO title but insisted success over Berghult topped that night.

She added: “I honestly didn’t think it could get any better than Manchester and tonight blew me away.

“I am so humbled by all the support, the love and the family and friends who support me every time. I always try and carry Liverpool with the best of my ability and do all the Scousers proud because we stick together, we love each other and we support one another.”

It was a memorable day for the Jonas family after younger sister Nikita Parris scored for England in a 2-0 win away to Austria which clinched their place at next summer’s World Cup.

Jonas’ daughter Mela was also a spectator at home.

“Baby Mela, we’ve got another one. We’ve done it again,” Jonas beamed.

Liverpool favourite Liam Smith also enjoyed success on the card but in bizarre fashion over Hassan Mwakinyo.

Light-middleweight champion Smith celebrated victory in the fourth round when Mwakinyo, who had appeared to hurt his ankle earlier in the contest, dropped to his knee and did so again in quick succession which saw referee Victor Loughlin wave off the fight.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Premier League and rest of sport to decide on schedules after Queen’s death

Organisers of the weekend’s sporting events are to be left to decide whether to postpone their schedules in the wake of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.Decisions on whether to go ahead will be made following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.However, it will be left to individual organisations to choose how to proceed and postponements will not be mandatory.A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.However, a number of sporting events listed for Friday have already been postponed following the death of Elizabeth...
UEFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Erik ten Hag ‘blocked’ from signing third Ajax recruit

What the papers sayThe Sun reports Erik ten Hag was “blocked” from poaching a third Ajax player for Manchester United during the transfer period. The former Ajax boss landed Lisandro Martinez and Antony from his old side, but the paper cites Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano as reporting he also attempted to sign 20-year-old striker Brian Brobbey. Brobbey made his Ajax loan permanent this summer.Crystal Palace have offered Wilfried Zaha a new long-term contract in a bid to secure his future, according to the Sun. The 29-year-old is in the final year of his deal.Liverpool will push to sign England and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

F1 practice: What time is the Italian Grand Prix?

The Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Italian Grand Prix at Monza with Max Verstappen surging towards a second World Championship after winning a fourth straight race in Zandvoort.The Red Bull driver has a 109-point lead at the top of the Drivers Standings with seven races to go after overtaking Lewis Hamilton late on to win his home Grand Prix, with George Russell coming second and Charles Leclerc completing the podium in third.Hamilton, who led for much of the race, did not benefit from two safety car periods and ultimately finished fourth while Carlos Sainz was demoted...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ons Jabeur easily handles Caroline Garcia to reach second straight slam final

Ons Jabeur brushed aside Caroline Garcia to reach her second successive grand slam final at the US Open.Jabeur lost out to Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final earlier this summer but has the chance to go one better after a 6-1 6-3 victory against France’s Garcia.Jabeur, the first African woman to reach the last four in New York in the open era, lay on the court in celebration.Ons Jabeur has backed up her Wimbledon run with an incredible two weeks in New York. pic.twitter.com/Pmz55PsdIS— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2022The Tunisian said: “It feels amazing. After Wimbledon there was...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

833K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy