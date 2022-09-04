ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Pilot in custody after threatening to ‘intentionally crash’ stolen plane into Mississippi Walmart

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ezg6X_0hhdGHb900

A pilot circling a stolen plane over a Walmart in Mississippi threatened to “intentionally crash” into the store on Saturday, 3 September, local police confirmed.

Tupelo Police Department said 29-year-old Cory Patterson was taken into custody after he was safely grounded and shoppers were evacuated.

According to local paper Tupelo Daily Journal, Patterson was believed to have been an employee at Tupelo Regional Airport.

This footage shows the aircraft soaring above the location on Saturday.

