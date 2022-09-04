Read full article on original website
On Wednesday, Jessica Pegula—the daughter Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula—fell to number-one women’s seed Iga Swiatek 6-3, 7-6 in the U.S. Open quarters. The loss snuffed out one potential American fairytale in Flushing and brought Pegula’s slam season to a close. It was a disappointing, if not altogether unexpected, end to Pegula’s U.S. Open run and after the match she processed it in extremely relatable fashion, taking big pulls off a Heineken tallboy while mumbling out answers to the one reporter still interested in talking to her.
WEEK 3 PREDICTIONS: Picking winners for Holliday-Idalou, Rider-Coronado and more
I recently was afforded the opportunity to return to a facet of media I’ve always loved – calling play-by-play for high school football games on a broadcast. In this case, it’s the WFISD YouTube live stream. I made my debut last week with the Hirschi-Brock and WFHS-Hereford games, and the relationship will continue as long as I’m invited back to do it. ...
High School Volleyball: Rose downs Conley in straight sets
J.H. Rose swept D.H. Conley for the first time in eight years, winning 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 on its home court Thursday night in a key Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference volleyball match. The Rampants are hoping history repeats itself this fall, as it swept Conley in both meetings in 2014 on its way to winning the 3A state title later that season. Conley had won 13 of the previous 14 meetings...
