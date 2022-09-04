Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
No. 14 Michigan State aims for consistency against Akron
No. 14 Michigan State is heavily favored to extend its home winning streak to eight games when it hosts Akron on Saturday. The Spartans are coming off a 35-13 season-opening win over Western Michigan. Joe Moorhead’s debut as Akron’s head coach was hardly an impressive one as the Zips needed overtime to beat Football Championship Subdivision St. Francis University 30-23.
wcn247.com
2022 Westminster Women's Tennis Preview
5-2 was the final score that ended a tremendous run for the Westminster Women’s Tennis team last fall. A semifinal match that was very competitive with the best of the best in the PAC competing at the highest level. Unfortunately for the Titans, they fell short and failed to reach the PAC Championship.
wcn247.com
New Wilmington Amphitheater hosting Arts in the Park
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Amphitheater’s Arts in the Park Concert Series will be featuring Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale on September 10, 2022 from 6:00- 8:00 PM. Natale and McIltrot have known each other from their youthful age of 6 years old. Although they’re not Biological Brothers, they certainly are “Twin Sons of Different Mothers”. Both were together all throughout their grade school years at the former St Mary’s Catholic elementary in New Castle, Pa until their later years at Neshannock High School.
Comments / 0