Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said.
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
signalscv.com
Jason Gibbs | Chasing the High
When you think about drug abuse… what do you picture? A dirty scene in a back alley with needles and meth pipes? You may be surprised to learn that the fastest-growing drug problem in the United States is not cocaine, heroin or methamphetamines. In fact, it is something that can probably be found in your own medicine cabinet.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita’s homeless population count jumps 30%
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2022 Homeless Count on Thursday, with the data showing that the total number of homeless residents living within L.A. County has continued to rise year after year. The latest figures, which are an estimation based on “point-in-time” counts countywide...
signalscv.com
Emergency responders called to possible stabbing
Two individuals were treated for injuries during a fight that was initially believed to include a possible stabbing in an alley in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening, according to fire officials. Eventually, a knife was found at the scene but no stabbing was confirmed, according to sheriff’s deputies. According to...
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
signalscv.com
Juvenile approached by unknown man in a white sedan
A girl was approached by a man in a white sedan offering the juvenile a ride on Tuesday morning in Saugus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, the girl was walking along the roadway near the 27000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road when an unknown man in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, approached her.
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood
A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
WATCH: Bear Opens Refrigerator, Eats Cake Inside California Home
'Hey bear! Bear! Get out of here, bear!'
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
‘It went too far’: Harbor City teen upset about violent detention by LAPD after filming another arrest
An event designed to bring the Los Angeles Police Department and community members closer together in Harbor City may have done the opposite. Saturday night, 19-year-old Robert Cortez came to the Harbor City Community Center to help set up for an LAPD-sponsored movie night. However, when officers handcuffed another man, Cortez began filming with his […]
3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce
A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.No weapon was found at the scene.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
signalscv.com
Valencia man identified as third victim in fatal crash
The third victim in a fatal crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road last month was identified by officials at the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials confirmed this week that Wilbert Montenegro, 40, was the third victim in a fiery San Francisquito Canyon Road crash on Aug. 28 that also resulted in the deaths of 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, of Santa Clarita, and Shane Rivera, 41, of Glendale.
Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
Headlines: San Fernando Man Attempts to Bake Bread in Car During Heat Wave; ‘Porch Pirate’ Disguised As Amazon Worker
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Baking a traditional Icelandic bread using a hot car in the Valley in place of an underground oven. [Seismogenic]
‘We’re fortunate that nobody was injured during this’: Standoff ends peacefully in Eagle Rock
A hostage situation with a man believed to be armed came to a peaceful end after about three hours in Eagle Rock on Tuesday. The standoff began as an argument between a man and a woman with whom he was in a “domestic relationship” at about 4:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective […]
signalscv.com
Castaic man arrested on suspicion of terrorize causing fear
A 71-year-old Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing causing fear on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, deputies had received a call for service regarding alleged criminal threats. Deputies learned upon arrival that a neighbor threatened another by saying he would, “slash his throat.”
signalscv.com
Fourth man identified in fatal crash
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified the fourth man who died as a result of a head-on collision last month on San Francisquito Canyon Road. Eugene Segura, 41, died in a hospital from blunt trauma a day after a vehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road,...
signalscv.com
Minimum-security inmate walks off Acton fire camp
California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are searching for a minimum-security inmate who walked away from his fire camp Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. Matthew Wells, 36, was said to have disappeared from the Acton Conservation Camp located on the 8800 block of Soledad Canyon Road after...
Girl, 15, arrested in shooting of 13-year-old boy, 19-year-old woman in San Pedro
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old girl who is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman in San Pedro two weeks ago. The unidentified girl, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, the LAPD said in a news release. In […]
