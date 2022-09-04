The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly (3-0) faces a reverse trap game of sorts this week, fresh off their statement win over Mission Viejo last week. The Jackrabbits are now a consensus top five team in the state for the first time since 2013, and have a shot at their first undefeated nonleague schedule since 2008 as they visit Leuzinger Friday night in a game hosted at El Camino College at 7 p.m.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO