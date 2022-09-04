Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly vs. Leuzinger Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. Long Beach Poly (3-0) faces a reverse trap game of sorts this week, fresh off their statement win over Mission Viejo last week. The Jackrabbits are now a consensus top five team in the state for the first time since 2013, and have a shot at their first undefeated nonleague schedule since 2008 as they visit Leuzinger Friday night in a game hosted at El Camino College at 7 p.m.
Long Beach Boys’ Water Polo Season Preview 2022
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. There have been Olympians and CIF championships produced by Long Beach high school boys’ water polo over the years, but last season was arguably the most successful one in history.
Preview: Lakewood vs. Mayfair, Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lancers are looking to bounce back this week and climb back to .500 after a tough loss to Laguna Hills. In a battle for local bragging rights, Lakewood (1-2) will be facing the Mayfair Monsoons...
Preview: Compton v. Eisenhower, Football
After an injury-plagued game against Paramount, Compton looks to bounce back in their last preseason test against the undefeated Eisenhower Eagles (Rialto). Compton statistically has the upperhand against Eisenhower on defense and offense, allowing 42 points compared to Eisenhower’s 48, and the Tarbabes’ potent offense has 139 points for the season compared to Eisenhower’s 111.
PREVIEW: Jordan vs. Irvine Football
The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Long Beach Jordan has something special brewing on the Northside as the Panthers are off to a 3-0 start under first-year coach Jon Nielsen. Jordan is looking to get off to their best start in more...
PREVIEW: Wilson vs. St. Anthony, Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Football is sponsored by Wasco Development Corp in Honor of B.I. Mais. Wilson and St. Anthony are only separated by thee miles but they’ll have to travel a...
PREVIEW: Millikan Rams Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. Last season, the Millikan Rams had a strong senior core leading the way, giving the Rams both experience and chemistry in the pool. After saying goodbye to that formidable group and saying hello to a brand new head coach, things will mostly need to start from scratch in 2022.
Long Beach High School Football Schedule, Week Four
St. Anthony vs. Wilson (@ St. Pius X) Long Beach Poly @ Leuzinger (@ El Camino College) Millikan @ Sunrise Mountain (Ariz.) An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
PREVIEW: Wilson Bruins Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. There will be a lot of new faces in the pool and on the deck for the Bruins this year after a host of decorated seniors graduated and Zach Polmanteer has taken over as head coach.
PREVIEW: Cabrillo vs Lynwood, Football
The562’s coverage of Cabrillo Athletics is sponsored by the Cohn Family. The pleasant surprise of the Moore League will look to improve to 4-0 on Thursday night, as the Cabrillo Jaguars will visit Lynwood High for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Jags have been great this year, outsourcing opponents...
Curtis Boyer Sponsors Millikan High Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Millikan High School for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Rams basketball coach and longtime youth sports volunteer Curtis Boyer. Boyer took over the Rams program in December 2020 and has had a successful tenure thus far, including the...
PODCAST: Who Is Your Favorite Long Beach Quarterback?
This week Mike and JJ are talking about what it takes to be a high school quarterback now and their favorite under appreciated signal callers from all of the Long Beach high schools. An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his...
JP Crawford Sponsors Lakewood High Coverage For 2022-23
The562 is pleased to announce that our coverage of Lakewood High School for the 2022-23 school year will be sponsored by Lancers alum and current MLB star JP Crawford. Crawford graduated in 2013 after a standout Moore League career, and was drafted straight out of high school. The 2020 Golden Glover is in his sixth MLB season with a very bright future. The Crawford legacy runs deep at Lakewood, where JP’s sisters Eliza and Julia were standouts on the softball and volleyball teams.
Long Beach Girls’ Golf Season Preview
The562’s season previews for the 2022-23 school year are sponsored by Vertical Raise, the official team fundraising partner of The562. The562’s coverage of Long Beach golf for the 2023 season is sponsored from Dan and Desiree Gooch. Long Beach golfers are back on the local courses to start...
LIVE UPDATES: St. Anthony vs Wilson Football, Jordan vs Irvine, Cabrillo vs Lynwood, Compton vs Eisenhower
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between St. Anthony and Wilson; Jordan and Irvine; Cabrillo and Lynwood; and Compton and Eisenhower. Games start at 7 p.m. except for Compton which kicks at 5:30 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. STORY:...
Braxton Myers, All-American Bowl safety, decommits from USC Trojans; Ole Miss emerging as favorite?
The state of Texas is not-so-subtly becoming a minor thorn in the side of the USC Trojans football program. Following a summer Texas A&M visit from five-star quarterback commit Malachi Nelson, USC lost one of their pledges from, "The Lone Star State." On Wednesday, All-American Bowl selection ...
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Phoenix Tusa, Long Beach Poly Football. Senior lineman Phoenix Tusa came up...
LB in NFL: Long Beach Poly Still Producing New NFL Talent as 2022 Season Kicks Off
The 2022 NFL season kicks off this weekend and once again Long Beach will have several representatives on NFL rosters. Some veteran stalwarts like Joel Bitonio and Marcedes Lewis are still with the same organizations while other big names were on the move this offseason. Long Beach Poly. Perhaps the...
Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii
"It was quite a bit of a shock," a friend from the tightknit Long Beach swimming community said. "He had been working very hard to train for this event." The post Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CSUF President receives $98,000 pay raise
President Framroze Virjee received a $98,000 raise this academic year, an increase of about 26%, in addition to a personal electric vehicle charger in his university parking spot that cost more than $100,000. Meanwhile, Cal State Fullerton faculty negotiated an 8% pay increase over two years, but the state legislature...
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.
