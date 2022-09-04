Teen injured during Saturday night shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say a 13-year-old was injured during an apparent shooting in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) received multiple calls regarding a shooting at the Pamilla Parkside Apartments around 10:48 p.m. Saturday.

Officers located a victim at the scene and began to render emergency medical aid before the teen was take to an area hospital.

Police said the victim was in stable condition as of midnight Sunday.

An investigation is underway. There is no word on any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Charleston PD at (843)743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD central detective.

