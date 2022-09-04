ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Hawaii football falls flat in 49-17 loss to WKU

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZkxXT_0hhdAPCT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12N9rn_0hhdAPCT00

Another second half collapse doomed the University of Hawaii football team in a 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Hawaii falls to 0-2, while Western Kentucky improves to 2-0.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After Brayden Schager got the start for Hawaii in its Week 0 blowout loss to Vanderbilt, Joey Yellen got the start at quarterback for Hawaii on Saturday

Hawaii got the scoring started with a 40-yard Matthew Shipley field goal with 11:46 left in the first quarter. Despite recovering a muffed punt at the WKU 2, the ‘Bows lost 20 yards on the first drive due to a rash of penalties and had to settle for the field goal.

After an ugly first quarter in which both teams were penalized five times, WKU got on the board on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Austin Reed to Dalvin Smith with 13:23 left in the second quarter. On UH’s next possession, the Hilltoppers doubled their lead to 14-3 on Juwuan Jones’ 38-yard interception return for a touchdown.

UH cut the deficit to 14-10 on Dedrick Parson’s 9-yard rushing touchdown with 7:40 remaining in the second quarter. WKU took a 21-10 lead into halftime on Joshua Simon’s 47-yard reverse flea flicker touchdown reception, the same score that Vanderbilt led UH by after two quarters in Week 0.

The Hilltoppers extended their lead to 28-10 after an interception thrown by Schager was returned by Kaleb Oliver to the UH 17, which WKU capitalized on with a Jaylen Hall touchdown reception on the next play from scrimmage.

All told, WKU outscored UH 28-7 in the second half on rushing touchdowns from Kye Robichaux, Reed and Davion Ervin-Poindexter.

Hawaii’s lone touchdown in the second half was scored by Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei on a 1-yard rush in the fourth quarter.

The Rainbow Warriors had 12 penalties and eight turnovers as a team. Meanwhile, Yellen and Schager combined to throw five interceptions while completing 26 of 44 passes for 266 yards.

For Western Kentucky, Reed was an efficient 22-for-31 with three touchdowns, 271 yards and an interception. Defensively, Will Ignont had a game-high eight tackles. For Hawaii, Penei Pavihi had a team-high six tackles.

Next up for Hawaii is a game at powerhouse Michigan. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 8 in the country. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. HST.

Comments / 3

nick westcot
4d ago

Good luck against the Michigan Wolverines!! Hope it doesn't go up to a 100 points for Michigan!! Where's coach June Jones?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Rainbow Wahine volleyball hosts pair of matches against USC this weekend

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team (2-4, 0-0 Big West) continues its four-week homestand hosting two matches against Southern California in the Hawaiian Airlines Volleyball Series. Just as in 2021, the two storied programs will face each other in back-to-back matches beginning on Friday, Sept. 9 and ending on Saturday, Sept. 10. Both matches are slated […]
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Honolulu, HI
Football
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
College Sports
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Simon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wku#Football Team#Western Kentucky#American Football#College Football#The University Of Hawaii
KHON2

Weaker winds ahead lead to warmer days

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will trend lighter tomorrow and Friday, and then remain on the lighter side this weekend, with wind speeds increasing again early next week. Clouds and showers will favor windward areas during nights and mornings, but the lighter winds will allow sea breezes to drive cloud and shower formation over leeward […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants

Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Honolulu LLWS Championship Parade Preview

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy